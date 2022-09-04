Read full article on original website
WBKO
Portion of 31-W to close for water infrastructure repairs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A portion of Highway U.S. 31-W will be closed for infrastructure repair. The Bypass will be closed from Broadway Avenue to East 15th Avenue beginning on Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 a.m. until Friday, Sept. 23. “Local access on the U.S. 31-W Bypass will be...
WBKO
Lost River Cave continues to fight suds
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave is continuing to fight its suds problem, having had suds again appear in the river randomly, with no known origin. This is the 17th time this has happened this year. The cave was forced to cancel tour boat rides this weekend, saying the smell from the suds made it “impossible” for tours to continue.
wnky.com
Section of U.S. 31-W to close for BGMU project
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green Municipal Utility project will temporarily close a section of U.S. 31-W Bypass next week. According to BGMU, the road will close between U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue and East 15th Ave. starting Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 a.m. and will reopen Friday, Sept. 23, depending on weather.
WBKO
Blue Holler Brew Supplies nearing end of renovations; soft grand re-opening for first responders in the coming months
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Back in December, deadly tornadoes ravaged the city of Bowling Green, including the iconic bypass, and with it, the Blue Holler Brew Supplies company. Chris Karraker, the owner of Blue Holler, was ready to throw in the towel. “Oh… My business is gone,” said Karraker....
wnky.com
BGFD responds to structure fire on Richland Drive
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday, Sept. 6 on the 800 block of Richland Drive. The fire department said they received a call about the fire around 7:15 p.m., and six BGFD units, as well as a rescue unit and fire investigator, responded to a house fire at the location.
wnky.com
Officials warn of water-covered roadways in Barren County
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – After Tuesday’s flash flood warning, Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management is warning to seek alternate routes for several roads. Emergency management says the following roads are covered in water as of the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 6:. Siloam Road. Longhunters at Tanglewood. Happy Valley Road...
14news.com
Crews called to fire in McLean Co. Monday
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We could learn more information on a fire in McLean County. Dispatchers say it happened on Branch Street in Calhoun. They say the call came in around 4:45 Monday afternoon. We’ll be checking in with fire officials today and bring you updates as we get...
WBKO
Recyclops recycling service begins next week in Bowling Green and Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After three years without recycling service, Bowling Green and Warren County will once again have the service available next week. Recyclops was chosen by the Warren County Fiscal Court in July to provide recycling services to residents while Scott Waste was chosen to take care of the county’s solid waste pick up.
WBKO
Marine Corps League of Southern Kentucky helping with flood, tornado relief efforts
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Marine Corps League in Bowling Green is continuing to support Eastern Kentucky flood victims. You may recognize many of their endeavors when it comes to their Toys For Tots program which has grown in size and productivity each year. The program supports less fortunate...
wcluradio.com
Missing pilot located deceased inside helicopter near Mammoth Cave Nat’l Park
PIG — A missing pilot and helicopter was located Monday shortly after 3 p.m. The pilot was deceased. Authorities were conducting flyover searches across the region most of Monday morning and early afternoon. The helicopter was last seen traveling toward Glasgow by a group of hunters in Ohio County.
WBKO
Man airlifted to hospital after accident on US 31-W
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An accident on US 31-W Bypass resulted in one man being airlifted to the hospital. The accident happed on the bypass near Walt’s Allstate Transmission and Zaxby’s. Bowling Green Police say a car and motorcycle collided, and first responders requested an air evacuation...
WBKO
BG runner talks running safety in the midst of Eliza Fletcher case
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last night, officials in Memphis, Tennessee found a body that this morning was identified, as that of missing jogger and mother, Eliza Fletcher. Fletcher was abducted during her early morning run, last Friday. Running at dawn is very common among runners, especially women. “So if...
WBKO
Spectacular for Thursday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was wonderful! Temperatures were pleasantly warm with lower humidity. The great weather continues into Thursday. We look to stay dry into Thursday as drier air pushes in for a couple of days. Expect seasonable temperatures through mid-week. We’ll also have cooler overnight readings, ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.
WBKO
Bowling Green woman arrested in alleged stabbing incident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman has been arrested after officials say she stabbed a male victim early this morning. Just after midnight, deputies responded to a home in the 1400 block of Plano Road in reference to a male victim that had been stabbed. The suspect...
wdrb.com
Kentucky man dies in crash after pulling over to protect stalled truck driver
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man died in a three-car crash late Monday night on the Western Kentucky Parkway near Caneyville. In a news release Tuesday, Kentucky State Police said the driver of a pickup truck abruptly changed lanes and crashed into the back of another truck driven by 49-year-old Barry Embry of Caneyville. Embry was stopped in the slow lane behind a dump truck with mechanical issues to help protect the driver.
wnky.com
Glasgow Police Department patrolling traffic safety checkpoints
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department is conducting traffic safety checkpoints in the City of Glasgow through Sept. 31. The checkpoints will include but not be limited to Columbia Avenue, West Main Street, North Jackson Highway and Happy Valley Road. During the safety checkpoints, officers will enforce laws...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Aug. 29, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office during the week of Aug. 29, 2022. Allison J. Price, 45, of Summer Shade, and William B. Price, 34, of Horse Cave. Aug. 30, 2022:. Ellison M. Hale, 22, and William R. Jackson, 23,...
WBKO
Bowling Green man charged with stealing catalytic converter, attempting to steal another
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been charged after police say he attempted to steal a catalytic converter. Tyler Bunch, 33, was charged with theft by unlawful taking parts from a vehicle and attemptive theft by unlawful taking parts from a vehicle Wednesday morning. Around 2:54...
WBKO
Horse Cave Adult Book Store closes after illegal activity, two deaths reported
HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - After three years of investigations and court cases, the Horse Cave Adult Book Store has agreed to permanently close its doors. The investigation into the adult store on Flint Ridge Road began in 2019 when authorities conducted regular checks following reports of illegal activity. According...
k105.com
Caneyville man perishes in 3-vehicle accident on WK Parkway
A Caneyville man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Monday afternoon at approximately 12:15, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Leitchfield Police Department, Caneyville Fire Department, and EMS responded to the wreck near the 95-mile marker of the westbound parkway. According to first responders,...
