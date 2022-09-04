ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

saobserver.com

‘…I WILL NEVER FORGIVE MYSELF…’

College Football No. 24 Houston escapes with 37-35 victory over UTSA in 3 OTs. Dana Holgorsen would prefer Clayton Tune not run the ball out of concern for his health. The college football Houston coach knew he could not stop his senior quarterback from doing so, though. And neither could UTSA.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Houston Chronicle

Mattress Mack launches new sports website covering Houston, Lousiana teams

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is officially entering the sports journalism space with the launch of gallerysports.com, a news site covering "everything in Texas and Louisiana sports." Contributors to the site include former Houston Chronicle staffers John McClain, Richard Justice and John P. Lopez, according the Houston Chronicle's Matt Young. McInvgale...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Northbrook High School football team celebrates first win in five years

A small piece of paper with a date printed on it – Nov. 3, 2017 – had become a fixture in Andres Gomez's office. The third-year Northbrook High School football coach hung it right above the dry-erase board where he draws up plays and makes notes to himself, allowing it to serve both as a reminder as well as motivation.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Four Houston-area teams in top 10 of Class 6A Texas prep rankings

HOUSTON (CW39) — Four teams from the Houston area remain in the top 10 of the Class 6A Texas Football magazine high school rankings. North Shore remains No. 2 after a 42-0 win over Spring last weekend. Katy stays at No. 5 after beating Atascocita in a thrilling 35-28 win on Friday. Despite the loss, Atascocita stays at No. 10.
HOUSTON, TX
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Houston

Houston, also known as H-Town (the nickname created by a local R&B group from the 90s), is the most populous city in Texas and the fourth most populous city in the entire United States. The city was first named after General Sam Houston and contains both a famous Theater District and Museum District. There’s lots to do in Houston but if you need to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city, here are some fantastic day trips from Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston ranked 10th rudest city in U.S., report says

HOUSTON (CW39) — Here in Houston, when responding to visitors to Space City, residents often respond with a “Hi,” or “Howdy,” or even a big “Hello.”. But a new study is now saying that Houston is one of the rudest cities in the U.S., which would come as a shock to many Houstonians.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Take a load off with concerts, BBQ & more for Labor Day 2022 in Houston

Fill your Labor Day with concerts, sports, happy hours, specials and more with our guide to Labor Day festivities and events from on Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. Whether you’re looking to get out on the town, experience some live music, or enjoy some family fun time, we’ve got you covered with a few of our favorite Labor Day events.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

A Nigerian-Born Designer Launches a Luxury Fashion Label in Houston

Arinze Marshall grew up in Nigeria in a house of five boys and he was always known as the fashionable brother. (Photo by @vdm_photographer) This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Arinze Marshall grew up in Nigeria in a house of five boys. The fourth...
HOUSTON, TX
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Chinese Restaurants in Houston, TX (Photos & Maps)

Houston, TX, is home to many delicious Chinese restaurants. From authentic Sichuan cuisine to Hong Kong-style dim sum, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are our picks for the best Chinese restaurants in Houston. China Garden Restaurant. The China Garden Restaurant serves authentic Sichuan cuisine, and the dishes...
HOUSTON, TX

