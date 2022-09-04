Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
saobserver.com
‘…I WILL NEVER FORGIVE MYSELF…’
College Football No. 24 Houston escapes with 37-35 victory over UTSA in 3 OTs. Dana Holgorsen would prefer Clayton Tune not run the ball out of concern for his health. The college football Houston coach knew he could not stop his senior quarterback from doing so, though. And neither could UTSA.
Houston vs. Texas Tech odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions
Coming off a very close opener last weekend, Houston is back on the road in Week 2 against Texas Tech. Houston needed three overtimes to skirt past UTSA by a 2 point margin, while Tech handled Murray State by 53, but lost quarterback Tyler Shough in the process. Shough is dealing with a collarbone ...
underdogdynasty.com
Five takeaways from Houston’s thrilling 37-35 triple overtime victory over UTSA
The prevailing theme of college football’s first full opening week was chaos. Chaos reigned from Boone, NC to New Orleans, LA to Pittsburgh, PA all the way to San Antonio, TX. In the latter of the aforementioned sites, Houston and UTSA traded punch-for-punch, unable to declare a winner until the third overtime period.
Houston Chronicle
Mattress Mack launches new sports website covering Houston, Lousiana teams
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is officially entering the sports journalism space with the launch of gallerysports.com, a news site covering "everything in Texas and Louisiana sports." Contributors to the site include former Houston Chronicle staffers John McClain, Richard Justice and John P. Lopez, according the Houston Chronicle's Matt Young. McInvgale...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Northbrook High School football team celebrates first win in five years
A small piece of paper with a date printed on it – Nov. 3, 2017 – had become a fixture in Andres Gomez's office. The third-year Northbrook High School football coach hung it right above the dry-erase board where he draws up plays and makes notes to himself, allowing it to serve both as a reminder as well as motivation.
KWTX
Texas high school students make racists chants to Black players at game
KATY, Texas (KWTX) - Accusations of racist taunting at a Texas high school volleyball game Sept. 2 in the Houston area. A parent pulled out her phone during the rivalry game and recorded students in the stands making money noises toward Black players. She is not satisfied with the response...
cw39.com
Four Houston-area teams in top 10 of Class 6A Texas prep rankings
HOUSTON (CW39) — Four teams from the Houston area remain in the top 10 of the Class 6A Texas Football magazine high school rankings. North Shore remains No. 2 after a 42-0 win over Spring last weekend. Katy stays at No. 5 after beating Atascocita in a thrilling 35-28 win on Friday. Despite the loss, Atascocita stays at No. 10.
1 Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the officials, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Houston. The officials reported that three vehicles were involved in the crash. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Fort Bend cop shares video of coyote jumping 6-foot fence near Houston
A coyote recently killed a pet in a nearby subdivision, Constable Chad Norvell said.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Houston
Houston, also known as H-Town (the nickname created by a local R&B group from the 90s), is the most populous city in Texas and the fourth most populous city in the entire United States. The city was first named after General Sam Houston and contains both a famous Theater District and Museum District. There’s lots to do in Houston but if you need to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city, here are some fantastic day trips from Houston.
houstononthecheap.com
Free things to do in Houston near you: 25 fun activities & stuff to enjoy with kids, family & friends!
Save your cash and still see the best of Houston with these local events and activities. Whether you’re visiting Houston for a weekend or you’ve lived here your whole life, you can do any of these things for free and have fun every day of the week!. Here...
cw39.com
Houston ranked 10th rudest city in U.S., report says
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here in Houston, when responding to visitors to Space City, residents often respond with a “Hi,” or “Howdy,” or even a big “Hello.”. But a new study is now saying that Houston is one of the rudest cities in the U.S., which would come as a shock to many Houstonians.
365thingsinhouston.com
Take a load off with concerts, BBQ & more for Labor Day 2022 in Houston
Fill your Labor Day with concerts, sports, happy hours, specials and more with our guide to Labor Day festivities and events from on Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. Whether you’re looking to get out on the town, experience some live music, or enjoy some family fun time, we’ve got you covered with a few of our favorite Labor Day events.
Minute Maid Park called out for outfield conditions following Bad Bunny concert series
HOUSTON — Minute Maid Park is being called out for banged-up conditions after the reggaetón artist Bad Bunny’s two-night concert series. Fans took to social media to share videos and pictures during Monday’s game against the Rangers. Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny took the stage at...
Click2Houston.com
Late-night bar and nightclub noise crackdown: Houston ordinance changes take effect Tuesday
HOUSTON – City of Houston bars, nightclubs, and restaurants within 300 feet of a residence will be required to get a new permit starting Tuesday after “numerous complaints” from people who live near these establishments about excessive late-night noise. The changes were approved by the Houston City...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates update: Huge mail theft issue in Houston area sparks new investigation team
HOUSTON – Mail theft has become so rampant in Houston. The United States Postal Inspection Service has created a Houston mail theft jump team to investigate and try to stop the theft of mail and robberies of mail carriers. Our KPRC 2 Investigates team first exposed this problem back in May and has new numbers on the troubling crime.
papercitymag.com
A Nigerian-Born Designer Launches a Luxury Fashion Label in Houston
Arinze Marshall grew up in Nigeria in a house of five boys and he was always known as the fashionable brother. (Photo by @vdm_photographer) This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Arinze Marshall grew up in Nigeria in a house of five boys. The fourth...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Chinese Restaurants in Houston, TX (Photos & Maps)
Houston, TX, is home to many delicious Chinese restaurants. From authentic Sichuan cuisine to Hong Kong-style dim sum, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are our picks for the best Chinese restaurants in Houston. China Garden Restaurant. The China Garden Restaurant serves authentic Sichuan cuisine, and the dishes...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Acclaimed Rancher and Restaurateur Launches New Houston Restaurant in Garden Oaks
Felix Florez has borne many titles in his life: rancher, butcher, sommelier, chef. Now, he can add brick-and-mortar restaurateur to his résumé. Cherry Block Smokehouse, in Garden Oak’s Stomping Grounds at 1227 West 34th, is now open. The development is also home to Fat Cat Creamery and Little Dreamer Coffee.
