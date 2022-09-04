Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
This New Jersey Hike Takes You Through an Abandoned VillageTravel MavenMountainside, NJ
Monkeypox Vaccination Sites in Hudson, Union Counties, 26% of NJ Cases Come From Hudson CountyMorristown MinuteHudson County, NJ
Rutgers Scarlet KnightsThe LanternNew Brunswick, NJ
Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly VirusGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Creepy New Jersey Road Is Named The Most Frightening In America
Here in New Jersey. we are used to weird and unwanted things happening on our roadways, but this Garden State road is head and shoulders above the normal roads. it has been named the scariest road in America. On this road, it's not about the run-of-the-mill traffic and bad driving,...
This impressive NJ business owner started with a ‘bright’ idea
I love discovering new and trendy businesses, especially ones that were founded in New Jersey. As hard as it is to be a business owner in NJ, you have to give acknowledgment to those that try. While I was browsing through the web the other day, I stumbled upon a...
How much risk does the COVID vaccine pose to NJ student-athletes?
COVID-19 vaccines have been cleared for high schoolers as young as 16 ever since initial doses were rolled out in the United States in December 2020. As of this past June, any child 6 months of age or older has been able to get a shot, but many teens and tweens have gotten a second, third, or possibly even fourth jab by this point.
Why is NJ now testing students at the start of the year in September?
TRENTON – The state’s education chief knows school administrators aren’t happy about it but says there are many good reasons why standardized tests will proceed as scheduled in September. The state administered the Start Strong assessments at the beginning of last school year as a substitute test...
Tuesday NJ weather: Everyone gets wet, serious flooding possible
Heavy rain is great for drought-busting. But very bad when flash flooding threatens. Although rain has filled in New Jersey's radar slower than anticipated, the overall forecast for a wet Tuesday is holding together well. As I said in Monday's weather blog update, I think we can break total rainfall into three categories:
Mercer County’s First Annual Half Marathon in Robbinsville, NJ
You'd better start training now, or yesterday. Lol. Mercer County is hosting its very first half marathon in a few weeks, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. It will be on Sunday, September 18th at Community Park (14 West Manor Way) in Robbinsville Township. The race will begin at 8am and go...
NJ experts on ‘quiet quitting’ — how it could be a win-win at work
The term "quiet quitting" may be relatively new, but Taylor Stadtlander with Stress & Anxiety Services of New Jersey has been advising her clients to take this approach for a while now. "The lines have really been blurred due to more and more people working from home," Stadtlander, a licensed...
Student loan debt forgiveness: Will you be taxed in NJ?
A reminder to New Jersey taxpayers: The new Student Loan Relief plan signed into law by President Biden last week will not incur federal income tax or New Jersey state income tax. The New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants reports that while some states consider student loan debt forgiveness...
New Jersey’s Absolutely Best And Most Delicious Soup Is Revealed
We hold on to a New Jersey summer as long as we can, and for good reason, but now it's time to let it go just a little so we can talk about the best soup in the entire state. Most New Jersey residents don't think about soup too much in the summer months, but, we really do love our soup in the fall and winter.
New Jersey is among the world’s best winemakers
I know that you don’t necessarily think of New Jersey when you think of the world‘s best winemakers but think again. Some of the nation's best winemakers gathered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, recently to taste each other's craft and seek to increase their wine quality. These events are...
Annual 5K helps promote rideshare safety and honor slain NJ woman
ROBBINSVILLE — On March 29, 2019, 21-year-old Robbinsville resident and University of South Carolina senior, Samantha Josephson was kidnapped and brutally murdered when she mistook a car for her Uber. The murder attracted national attention, which led to the passing of laws ensuring that a rideshare vehicle is being...
Is it normal back-to-school jitters or something more serious?
For most New Jersey children, back to school is next week. Whether they are starting school for the first time, or just starting a new year, the end of summer and beginning of school can trigger some jitters. Fear of the unknown is the main source of such anxiety, said...
Checkers Fast Food Restaurant Approved for Hamilton, NJ
It's happening. Checkers fast food restaurant is coming to Hamilton Township, according to TAPinto Hamilton Robbinsville. Remember I told you recently that the plans needed to be approved by the Hamilton Township Zoning Board...well, they just were. Good news for fans of Checkers. This will be the first Checkers fast...
What to do if you were charged sales tax for tax-free school supplies in NJ
TRENTON – New Jersey’s back-to-school sales tax holiday has come and gone. But if you were charged the tax improperly you still have ways to get that money back, though it could take some paperwork. What was tax free?. The sales tax holiday ran from Aug. 27 through...
When Do You Legally Have To Stop For A School Bus In New Jersey?
I hope all my preschoolers, kindergarteners, elementary school, middle school, high school, undergrad and master students have had a great start to the school year. So in honor of the back to school season, let's do a bit of a refresher on pretty important a topic:. When do you legally...
New Jersey’s own Campbell’s Soup does the can-can for 125 years of condensed soup
New Jersey’s own Campbell Soup is celebrating a big birthday this month. They are celebrating the 125th birthday of condensed soup. Condensed soup was a big breakthrough in helping homemakers serve up a great meal. One can of condensed soup with water or milk added, depending on the soup, would yield 2 or 3 servings of soup as opposed to a single serving can of soup.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Just Seen At These Mercer County, NJ Shops
Dave Portnoy was just in Mercer County, NJ reviewing some pizza for Barstool Pizza reviews. If you aren’t entirely sure what this is, Dave Portnoy is the founder and president of Barstool Sports. Barstool is a pop culture and sports company that has millions of followers on social media...
Weed may be legal, but you still can’t smoke on NJ beaches
New Jersey's ban on beach smoking has been in effect for four summers. But shore towns are having a harder time this year keeping everyone in line with the law, especially now that recreational marijuana is legal in the Garden State. Officials in Seaside Heights hear few complaints from visitors...
Here Are 6 South Jersey Hayrides To Check Out This Fall
Hop in, it's time to go hay riding in New Jersey!!. Now that fall is upon us and the weather's getting crisper, what could be better than bundling up in your fall jacket, going out with some close friends/family members, and heading to your favorite local farm for a good old fashioned hayride?
5 Awesome Apple Picking Orchards in New Jersey
I'm a huge fan of summer but when it comes to fall I love apple picking. These 5 apple orchards are mentioned by listeners and family members that have been to these orchards and had a blast. Every year our neighbors and friends make a point to set a date...
