Princeton, NJ

94.5 PST

How much risk does the COVID vaccine pose to NJ student-athletes?

COVID-19 vaccines have been cleared for high schoolers as young as 16 ever since initial doses were rolled out in the United States in December 2020. As of this past June, any child 6 months of age or older has been able to get a shot, but many teens and tweens have gotten a second, third, or possibly even fourth jab by this point.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Princeton, NJ
Education
94.5 PST

Tuesday NJ weather: Everyone gets wet, serious flooding possible

Heavy rain is great for drought-busting. But very bad when flash flooding threatens. Although rain has filled in New Jersey's radar slower than anticipated, the overall forecast for a wet Tuesday is holding together well. As I said in Monday's weather blog update, I think we can break total rainfall into three categories:
ENVIRONMENT
94.5 PST

Student loan debt forgiveness: Will you be taxed in NJ?

A reminder to New Jersey taxpayers: The new Student Loan Relief plan signed into law by President Biden last week will not incur federal income tax or New Jersey state income tax. The New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants reports that while some states consider student loan debt forgiveness...
PERSONAL FINANCE
94.5 PST

New Jersey is among the world’s best winemakers

I know that you don’t necessarily think of New Jersey when you think of the world‘s best winemakers but think again. Some of the nation's best winemakers gathered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, recently to taste each other's craft and seek to increase their wine quality. These events are...
BLUE BELL, PA
94.5 PST

Checkers Fast Food Restaurant Approved for Hamilton, NJ

It's happening. Checkers fast food restaurant is coming to Hamilton Township, according to TAPinto Hamilton Robbinsville. Remember I told you recently that the plans needed to be approved by the Hamilton Township Zoning Board...well, they just were. Good news for fans of Checkers. This will be the first Checkers fast...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

When Do You Legally Have To Stop For A School Bus In New Jersey?

I hope all my preschoolers, kindergarteners, elementary school, middle school, high school, undergrad and master students have had a great start to the school year. So in honor of the back to school season, let's do a bit of a refresher on pretty important a topic:. When do you legally...
TRAFFIC
94.5 PST

New Jersey’s own Campbell’s Soup does the can-can for 125 years of condensed soup

New Jersey’s own Campbell Soup is celebrating a big birthday this month. They are celebrating the 125th birthday of condensed soup. Condensed soup was a big breakthrough in helping homemakers serve up a great meal. One can of condensed soup with water or milk added, depending on the soup, would yield 2 or 3 servings of soup as opposed to a single serving can of soup.
FOOD & DRINKS
94.5 PST

Here Are 6 South Jersey Hayrides To Check Out This Fall

Hop in, it's time to go hay riding in New Jersey!!. Now that fall is upon us and the weather's getting crisper, what could be better than bundling up in your fall jacket, going out with some close friends/family members, and heading to your favorite local farm for a good old fashioned hayride?
TRAVEL
94.5 PST

5 Awesome Apple Picking Orchards in New Jersey

I'm a huge fan of summer but when it comes to fall I love apple picking. These 5 apple orchards are mentioned by listeners and family members that have been to these orchards and had a blast. Every year our neighbors and friends make a point to set a date...
AGRICULTURE
