faithful [Me]
2d ago
You need to tell where she is at and we pray that she is okay . Man enough to do the crime and weak enough to not admit it. if you jog take Smith snd Wesson with you and share em ‘ !
Kiwi?
2d ago
I believe that lady is dead ,it's sad people can't live their life and enjoy it, mf take it from you
Talk to the hand..
3d ago
Have they not been offered a deal yet to find her???
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Football: ‘Learning to slow it down’: Hayden adjusts to pace, complexity of college transitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
actionnews5.com
Judge revokes bond for man charged in kidnapping, murder of Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sadness and devastation strike as Memphis, the Mid-South and people all across the country grapple with the discovery of the body of a Memphis wife, teacher and mother of two. Police found 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher’s body Monday night and the man accused of killing her faced...
Suspect in jogger's kidnapping just released from 20 years for same crime
Authorities announced Tuesday that new charges have been brought against 38-year-old Cleotha Abston regarding the death of Eliza “Liza” Fletcher, a kindergarten teacher and granddaughter of a wealthy philanthropist.
Disturbing details emerge in the death of jogger Eliza Fletcher as the suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police were searching near a vacant home in Memphis, Tennessee, when they discovered Eliza Fletcher's body and a discarded garbage bag containing what appears to be her running shorts. The disturbing details were included in an amended affidavit filed Tuesday in a Shelby County criminal court, days after police arrested...
Man charged with killing Memphis jogger held without bond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — A Tennessee judge revoked bond Wednesday for a man charged with killing a Memphis woman who was abducted during a pre-dawn run near a university campus. Cleotha Abston, who told a Shelby County judge he prefers to be referred to as Cleotha Henderson,...
actionnews5.com
One man arrested in Whisper Valley Drive shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man was arrested in the Whisper Valley Drive shooting, leading to one person being dead and one injured. On Aug 19, 2022, police responded to shots being fired on Whisper Valley Drive near a keystone Automotive. When police arrived at the scene, they were informed...
actionnews5.com
Target kidnapping suspect arrested, charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the two suspects who police say kidnapped a mother and her one-year-old baby in a Target parking lot last week was arrested and charged on Tuesday morning. On Aug. 31, Memphis police responded to a robbery on Highway 64 in which the victim told...
Oxford Eagle
Lexington man charged with kidnapping after being arrested in Oxford
A Lexington, Miss. man was charged with kidnapping and assault last week after he was arrested in Oxford following a two-day manhunt. Tamarius Webster was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with two counts of felony kidnapping, aggravated assault and disturbance of a family. The 35-year-old was arrested without incident...
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Footage shows Eliza Fletcher’s accused abductor cleaning car after her disappearance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A day after MPD identified Eliza Fletcher’s body, police are continuing to investigate leads in the case — including new surveillance video obtained from the apartment complex where murder suspect Cleotha Henderson’s brother lived. From the Longview Gardens apartment complex, surveillance video shows...
actionnews5.com
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the search for Eliza Fletcher entered day four Tuesday morning, Memphis Police Department confirmed the body found in South Memphis Monday evening was identified as 34-year-old Fletcher. The Memphis wife and mom of two was reported missing Friday after not returning from her morning jog....
Two children shot in backseat of mom’s car in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
actionnews5.com
7 shot, 4 dead in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody after a frightening several hours across the city of Memphis. Memphis police issued an alert Wednesday evening to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man who police said was on a shooting rampage across Memphis. That man...
actionnews5.com
Court records detail discovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details were released in the discovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body, just hours after charging Cleotho Abston with her murder. According to court documents, multiple police agencies performed a search for Eliza Fletcher on Monday around 5 p.m. During the search, the affidavit states the...
actionnews5.com
WATCH: Police release footage from mass shooting at Collierville Kroger nearly 1 year later
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - As the investigation into a mass shooting at Kroger in Collierville wraps up, investigators are releasing surveillance footage of the horrifying incident that struck the small community. Videos shared with our newsroom show the suspect, 29-year-old Uk Thang, walking around the store with multiple guns opening...
actionnews5.com
New documents detail the death and disappearance of Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details were released in the discovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body, just hours after charging Cleotha Abston with her murder. According to court documents, multiple police agencies performed a search for Fletcher on Monday around 5 p.m. During the search, the affidavit states the search...
VIDEO: Suspect in Eliza Fletcher’s murder cleaning car hours after abduction
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– WREG has obtained surveillance video that shows murder suspect Cleotha Abston cleaning out his car hours after the abduction of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher. The video shows Abston arriving at the Longview Garden apartments where his brother lives around 7:57 a.m. Friday morning, more than three hours after Fletcher was forced into […]
Thief puts $1,000 of items in his pants: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who they say stole more than $1,000 worth of items from City Gear on Third Street Monday afternoon. Police said the man put multiple items in his pants, carried them to his vehicle, and went back into the store to steal more merchandise. The total value of […]
actionnews5.com
1 dead, 5 not injured from shooting in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday. Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue. There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police. There...
brownsvilleradio.com
First degree murder trial underway in Brownsville
More than six years ago a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in rural Haywood County. The man who allegedly shot her is on trial now in Haywood County Circuit Court. Eva Hernandez, 17, died on June 26, 2016. She was attending a party at 3644 Rice Road when gunfire erupted. Sheriff’s investigators say Quinn Love fired the bullets from a .40 caliber handgun. Love is facing charges of first-degree murder Hernandez was the only person hit.
Man found shot to death in midtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in South Memphis. Officers were called to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. in the 900 block of East Parkway South, near Cooper-Young and Liberty Park. They found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
actionnews5.com
Kidnapping suspect Cleotha Abston faces new charges ahead of first hearing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ahead of the first hearing for Cleotha Abston, the man charged with kidnapping Memphis woman Eliza Fletcher, new charges have emerged stemming from a police report just one day before the kidnapping. The report read that a woman filed a theft report with MPD, saying “an...
