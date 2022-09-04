ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

Wide receiver Caleb Chapman dealing with early season injury

The Oregon Ducks were without a few players for their week one game against the Georgia Bulldogs last week, and one of those players was senior wide receiver Caleb Chapman. The Texas A&M transfer didn't suit up for the game, and ahead of Oregon's week two opponent Eastern Washington we learned why.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon announces uniforms for week two vs. Eastern Washington

Oregon's dominant uniforms carry over into 2022 with the announcement of the uniforms they'll wear when taking on Eastern Washington. On Wednesday evening, Oregon announced which uniform they will wear, going with a familiar look. The uniform combination features yellow tops, pants, cleats, and gloves with black wings for a sharp contrast.
CHENEY, WA
247Sports

Everything Dan Lanning said after practice on Wednesday

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with the media on Wednesday and addressed where Oregon stands at midweek of week two. Here's a complete transcript of everything Lanning said. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Fresno State vs Oregon State betting line: Pick'em

The Fresno State Bulldogs are gearing up for their big matchup versus Oregon State on Saturday. When it comes to the betting line on the game, it has been one of the most conflicted of the week within Las Vegas Sportsbooks. Caesars Sportsbook opened with a picke'm line, meaning neither...
CORVALLIS, OR
Tri-City Herald

SEC Shorts Puts Utah, Oregon in Crosshairs

With the SEC going 14-1 and LSU's debacle against Florida State going late into the evening, the guys over at SEC Shorts decided to poke fun at the PAC-12's attempt to come at the SEC against Florida and Georgia. Utah and Oregon's current selves time travel back to advise their...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Reser Stadium’s $5 million video board gave Oregon State a few nervous moments, but the ‘cool’ factor is undeniable

Oregon State athletics had a new $5 million toy to play with. But like a child eyeing a gift under the tree, it wondered if Christmas was ever going to come. There were a few nervous moments in the days leading up to last Saturday’s season opener against Boise State. Reser Stadium’s new 6,750-square foot video board, the big promise to OSU fans as this season’s most exciting addition, made it to the finish line.
CORVALLIS, OR
beachconnection.net

Get Oregon Coast Famous and Maybe Cash Prize: Florence Hosts Photo Contest

(Florence, Oregon) – What they call Oregon's Coastal Playground is looking for some portraits of itself. (Courtesy photo) The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce is once again holding its photo contest, looking for the best of amateur or professional shots of the central Oregon coast locale, showing off its iconic buildings, engaging scenery, attractions, as well as the fun and frolic.
FLORENCE, OR
woodworkingnetwork.com

Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Wildfire smoke to arrive in eastern Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- As firefighting efforts continue, shifting winds are expected to bring heavier wildfire smoke into several east Lane County communities, negatively impacting air quality. Officials with the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency say that smoke from the nearby Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires is likely to...
LANE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Eugene Fatal, Sept. 7

On September 6, 2022 at approximately 12:56pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a single vehicle crash in the in the area of S. Willamette St. and Fox Hollow Rd. south of Eugene. While enroute, deputies were advised that a family member of the involved driver had located the crash site after being unable to reach them by phone. Medics arrived and determined that the driver and sole occupant of the involved vehicle had died. Initial investigation revealed that a red Volvo SUV was southbound on S. Willamette St. when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed. The driver was confirmed as a 17 year old female from the Eugene area. Her identity is being withheld at this time.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Lane Co. Cedar Creek Fire adds new ‘go now’ evacuations

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced new Level Three, “Go Now” Cedar Creek Fire evacuations for McFarland lakes and Elk Creek Trail areas on Tuesday evening. Level Two evacuation notices have also been issued for Mink Lake Basin. Level Three “Go...
LANE COUNTY, OR
247Sports

247Sports

