Wide receiver Caleb Chapman dealing with early season injury
The Oregon Ducks were without a few players for their week one game against the Georgia Bulldogs last week, and one of those players was senior wide receiver Caleb Chapman. The Texas A&M transfer didn't suit up for the game, and ahead of Oregon's week two opponent Eastern Washington we learned why.
Dan Lanning looking to see improved execution on defense as the Ducks gear up for Eastern Washington
Dan Lanning wasn't happy with how the Oregon Ducks executed some drills during Wednesday's practice as the Ducks prepare for their home-opener against Eastern Washington on September 10th from inside Autzen Stadium. Following practice, he filled in the media about what went wrong in practice and why the Ducks have to fix it.
PODCAST: Oregon moves into the top spot in recruiting for the Pac-12
The Oregon Ducks now have the top recruiting class in the Pac-12 for college football recruiting in the 2023 class. Where is this recruiting class about to go, and what areas of focus could we see the Ducks spend time on moving forward? Let us get you caught up on all things Oregon football recruiting.
Oregon announces uniforms for week two vs. Eastern Washington
Oregon's dominant uniforms carry over into 2022 with the announcement of the uniforms they'll wear when taking on Eastern Washington. On Wednesday evening, Oregon announced which uniform they will wear, going with a familiar look. The uniform combination features yellow tops, pants, cleats, and gloves with black wings for a sharp contrast.
Everything Dan Lanning said after practice on Wednesday
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with the media on Wednesday and addressed where Oregon stands at midweek of week two. Here's a complete transcript of everything Lanning said. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
Meet the class: Blake Purchase commitment bumps Oregon to No. 1 in the Pac-12
Recruiting has continued to flourish at Oregon under first-time head coach Dan Lanning. After landing five verbal commitments in August, the Ducks have landed two in the first week of September. Four-star DL A'Mauri Washington was the first to commit, and four-star LB Blake Purchase pulled the trigger late on...
Fresno State vs Oregon State betting line: Pick'em
The Fresno State Bulldogs are gearing up for their big matchup versus Oregon State on Saturday. When it comes to the betting line on the game, it has been one of the most conflicted of the week within Las Vegas Sportsbooks. Caesars Sportsbook opened with a picke'm line, meaning neither...
What They're Saying: Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the season on Saturday when it...
WATCH: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Among Georgia, Oregon Fans at Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game
Saturday’s Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 11 Oregon didn’t prove to be much of a fight. But just outside the field of play, a much more interesting battle took place: angry Dawgs fan vs. angry Ducks fan. The fight occurred in the concourse of...
Oregon Ducks women’s basketball to open 2022-23 against Northwestern
The Oregon women’s basketball team will open its 2022-23 season at home against Northwestern. The Nov. 7 game against the Wildcats is a long-awaited matchup after the Ducks traveled to Evanston, Illinois, last December only to have the game canceled due to COVID-19. Oregon will play six home nonconference...
Tri-City Herald
SEC Shorts Puts Utah, Oregon in Crosshairs
With the SEC going 14-1 and LSU's debacle against Florida State going late into the evening, the guys over at SEC Shorts decided to poke fun at the PAC-12's attempt to come at the SEC against Florida and Georgia. Utah and Oregon's current selves time travel back to advise their...
Reser Stadium’s $5 million video board gave Oregon State a few nervous moments, but the ‘cool’ factor is undeniable
Oregon State athletics had a new $5 million toy to play with. But like a child eyeing a gift under the tree, it wondered if Christmas was ever going to come. There were a few nervous moments in the days leading up to last Saturday’s season opener against Boise State. Reser Stadium’s new 6,750-square foot video board, the big promise to OSU fans as this season’s most exciting addition, made it to the finish line.
Projected starter out for the year plus other injury updates after Georgia
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning provides an injury update on the team after the team's season-opener against Georgia, the loss of a projected starter, and other key notes.
beachconnection.net
Get Oregon Coast Famous and Maybe Cash Prize: Florence Hosts Photo Contest
(Florence, Oregon) – What they call Oregon's Coastal Playground is looking for some portraits of itself. (Courtesy photo) The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce is once again holding its photo contest, looking for the best of amateur or professional shots of the central Oregon coast locale, showing off its iconic buildings, engaging scenery, attractions, as well as the fun and frolic.
klcc.org
Highway 20 closure will temporarily limit options between valley and central Oregon
The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning drivers of an upcoming closure of US Highway 20 between the Willamette Valley and central Oregon. A three-mile section about 27 miles east of Sweet Home and 19 miles west of Santiam Junctions will be closed to traffic from Sept. 9 to Sept. 22.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility
A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
kezi.com
Wildfire smoke to arrive in eastern Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- As firefighting efforts continue, shifting winds are expected to bring heavier wildfire smoke into several east Lane County communities, negatively impacting air quality. Officials with the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency say that smoke from the nearby Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires is likely to...
oregontoday.net
Eugene Fatal, Sept. 7
On September 6, 2022 at approximately 12:56pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a single vehicle crash in the in the area of S. Willamette St. and Fox Hollow Rd. south of Eugene. While enroute, deputies were advised that a family member of the involved driver had located the crash site after being unable to reach them by phone. Medics arrived and determined that the driver and sole occupant of the involved vehicle had died. Initial investigation revealed that a red Volvo SUV was southbound on S. Willamette St. when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed. The driver was confirmed as a 17 year old female from the Eugene area. Her identity is being withheld at this time.
kptv.com
Lane Co. Cedar Creek Fire adds new ‘go now’ evacuations
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced new Level Three, “Go Now” Cedar Creek Fire evacuations for McFarland lakes and Elk Creek Trail areas on Tuesday evening. Level Two evacuation notices have also been issued for Mink Lake Basin. Level Three “Go...
nbc16.com
UPDATE: Male rider dead from ATV accident at the Eugene Motocross park
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — UPDATE (4:10 p.m.):. "We were called to Eugene Motocross track for rider down, patient went into cardiac arrest and unfortunately succumb to his injuries and died as a result," said Lt. Tressa Miller with Lane Fire Authority. --- According to Lane Fire Authority, one rider...
