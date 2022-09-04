Rusk County missing man found at boss’s home, officials say

UPDATE: Officials are reporting James Edward Lancaster Jr. has been found and the search has been called off. Sheriff Valdez of Rusk County said Lancaster is being checked out by EMS before leaving the area.

According to Valdez, Lancaster’s wife reported him missing Sunday morning after he reportedly did not make it home the night before.

Officials said they found Lancaster’s wrecked vehicle in a ditch off CR 1798 East but were unable to find Lancaster. A cell phone ping indicated he had wandered off into the woods on foot.

Search and rescue found him several hours later at his boss’s residence, according to officials.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Rusk County Sheriff’s office, Eastside VFD and Henderson Rescue are looking for a missing person based on a statement released Sunday.

Authorities are looking for James Edward Lancaster Jr., last seen in the area of FM 1798 and FM 840. According to officials they found his abandoned vehicle around 9 a.m. Sunday.

photo courtesy of Rusk County Sheriff’s office

DPS investigated his vehicle as a wreck but were unable to locate Lancaster. According to the sheriff’s office, his wife said he did not come home Saturday night.

Search and rescue is staging at the Eastside VFD. If anyone has seen him or has any information please reach out to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office 903-657-3581.



