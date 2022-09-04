ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Should you get a new COVID booster? If so, when?

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HeTRC_0hi8OsY700

John Wherry will wait until later in the fall to consider getting an updated COVID-19 booster . The University of Pennsylvania immunologist knows it’s too soon after his shot late this summer, especially since he’s not at high risk from the virus.

It’s the kind of calculation many Americans will face as booster shots that target currently circulating omicron strains become available to a population with widely varying risks and levels of immunity.

Here are some things to know:

HOW ARE THE NEW BOOSTERS DIFFERENT?

They’re combination or “bivalent” shots that contain half the original vaccine that’s been used since December 2020 and half protection against today’s dominant omicron versions, BA.4 and BA.5. It’s the first update to COVID-19 vaccines ever cleared by the Food and Drug Administration.

The ‘cheapest time’ to book flight is a myth, Google Flights says. What to do instead

WHO’S ELIGIBLE?

Updated shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech are authorized for anyone 12 and older, and rival Moderna’s version is for adults. They’re to be used as a booster for anyone who’s already had their primary vaccination series — using shots from any U.S.-cleared company — and regardless of how many boosters they’ve already gotten.

IF I JUST GOT ONE OF THE ORIGINAL BOOSTERS, SHOULD I GET THE NEW KIND RIGHT AWAY?

No. The FDA set the minimum wait time at two months. But advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s better to wait longer. Some advise at least three months, another said someone who’s not at high risk might wait as long as six months.

“If you wait a little more time, you get a better immunologic response,” said CDC adviser Dr. Sarah Long of Drexel University.

That’s because someone who recently got a booster already has more virus-fighting antibodies in their bloodstream. Antibodies gradually wane over time, and another shot too soon won’t offer much extra benefit, explained Wherry, who wasn’t involved with the government’s decision-making.

WHAT IF I RECENTLY RECOVERED FROM COVID-19?

It’s still important to get vaccinated even if you’ve already been infected — but timing matters here, too.

The CDC has long told people to defer vaccination until they’ve recovered but also that people may consider waiting for three months after recovering to get a vaccination. And several CDC advisers say waiting the three months is important, both for potentially more benefit from the shot and to reduce chances of a rare side effect, heart inflammation, that sometimes affects teen boys and young men.

Why cities are banning gas stoves

HOW MUCH BENEFIT WILL THE NEW BOOSTERS OFFER?

That’s not clear, because tests of this exact recipe have only just begun in people.

The FDA cleared the new boosters based in large part on human studies of a similarly tweaked vaccine that’s just been recommended by regulators in Europe. Those tweaked shots target an earlier omicron strain, BA.1, that circulated last winter, and studies found they revved up people’s virus-fighting antibodies.

With that earlier omicron version now replaced by BA.4 and BA.5, the FDA ordered an additional tweak to the shots — and tests in mice showed they spark an equally good immune response.

There’s no way to know if antibodies produced by an omicron-matched booster might last longer than a few months. But a booster also is supposed to strengthen immune system memory, adding to protection against serious illness from the ever-mutating virus.

HOW DO WE KNOW THEY’RE SAFE?

The basic ingredients used in both omicron-targeting updated vaccines are the same. Testing by Pfizer and Moderna of their BA.1-targeted versions proved safe in human studies and CDC’s advisers concluded the additional small recipe change should be no different.

Flu vaccines are updated every year without human trials.

CAN I GET A NEW COVID-19 BOOSTER AND A FLU SHOT AT THE SAME TIME?

Yes, one in each arm.

WHAT IF I WANT TO WAIT?

People at high risk from COVID-19 are encouraged to get the new booster when they’re due. After all, BA.5 still is spreading widely and hospitalization rates in older adults have increased since spring.

Most Americans eligible for an updated booster have gone at least six months since their last shot, according to the CDC — plenty of time that another shot should trigger a good immune response.

But the original formula still offers good protection against severe illness and death, especially after that all-important first booster. So it’s not uncommon for younger and healthier people to time boosters to take advantage of a shot’s temporary jump in protection against even a mild infection, like Wherry did.

A healthy 51-year-old, Wherry said he postponed the second booster recommended for his age for seven months, until late summer — just before an international trip that he knew would increase his risk from unmasked crowds.

With the updated boosters now rolling out, he plans to evaluate in four or five months — when presumably his antibody level starts waning and he’s planning holiday gatherings, whether he’d benefit from another shot.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Is COVID-19 winding down? Scientists say no.

Is the coronavirus on its way out? You might think so. New, updated booster shots are being rolled out to better protect against the variants circulating now. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has dropped COVID-19 quarantine and distancing recommendations. And more people have thrown off their masks and returned to pre-pandemic activities. But scientists say no. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

Man punched, stabbed in the Bronx over gas money: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a group attack at a gas station in the Bronx Saturday, police said on Monday. The 36-year-old victim, who was driving a car, pulled over at a gas station along Webster Avenue near East 168th Street a few minutes past 1 p.m. Inside his car […]
BRONX, NY
nypressnews.com

Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes

The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Linus Covid#General Health#Americans#Google Flights
PIX11

Armed robbers snatch chain from woman in the Bronx: NYPD

BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for two armed robbers who snatched a chain from a woman in the Bronx last month, officials said. The incident occurred near Paulding Avenue and East 211th Street on Aug. 8 at around 2:20 p.m. The suspects threatened the 38-year-old victim with a gun before stealing her chain, police […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Husband pleads guilty to fatally stabbing wife, accused her of cheating: DA

EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — A husband was sentenced to 24 years after pleading guilty to stabbing and killing his wife inside their Queens home back in September 2020, the Queens District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. On Sept. 24, 2020, at around 1:30 a.m., Manuel Villar, 52, went to his wife, Ivette Villar, 43, and accused […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Bronx triple stabbing: 3 people assaulted in Mount Eden

MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three people were stabbed early Monday in Mount Eden, according to police. The victims were attacked on Jerome Avenue near East 171st Street around 5 a.m., authorities said. Further details about the incident, including the condition of the victims and the circumstances of the assault were not immediately available. […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

J’Ouvert, West Indian Day Parade celebrated in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Excitement in Crown Heights has been building throughout Labor Day weekend to the early-morning revelry of J’Ouvert and the eye-popping main event: the West Indian Day Parade. Attendees of Monday’s festivities were looking forward to finally letting loose after the COVID-19 pandemic hampered plans for the beloved annual celebration of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

2 removed from U.S. Open after haircut during match

NEW YORK (AP) — There was quite a hairy situation at the U.S. Open on Tuesday night. Two men’s stay in the Arthur Ashe Stadium seats was, um, cut short after one buzzed the other’s head right there in the stands while Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov played their quarterfinal. They had clippers and the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New Jersey woman hid loaded gun in suitcase lining at Newark airport: TSA

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A woman was arrested for trying to sneak a loaded gun into Newark Liberty International Airport Saturday, making it the eleventh gun seized at the airport this year, authorities said. Officers found the .38 caliber revolver in the lining of the woman’s carry-on suitcase after it was detected on the x-ray […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Fatal Brooklyn NYCHA shooting: Man dead, 2 hurt in Sheepshead Bay

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a public-housing development in Sheepshead Bay early Monday, according to police. Shots rang out on Batchelder Street near Avenue V in NYCHA’s Nostrand Houses around 12:15 a.m., striking the three victims, authorities said. Two men, 28 and 30, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

West Indian Parade returns triumphantly after a 3-year COVID hiatus

EASTERN PARKWAY, Brooklyn — After a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the West Indian American Day Carnival and Parade was back and in person on Monday to the delight of an estimated two million paradegoers and participants, as well as for thousands of vendors, and dozens of politicians.   Amid all of the festivities […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx woman struck by apparent stray bullet dies of wounds: NYPD

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx woman struck by an apparent stray bullet at a Highbridge playground in June has died of her injuries, officials said Wednesday. Jelani Green, 25, was struck in the neck when gunfire rang out at a large gathering at Half-Nelson Playground on Nelson Avenue near Featherbed Lane around 8:45 […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

New COVID-19 booster, with omicron protection, comes to tri-state

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The COVID-19 vaccine is getting a shot in the arm, with the latest booster now being given out across the tri-state area. Pharmacies this week began getting the bivalent booster, which combines the original vaccine and a new formula aimed at blocking the coronavirus’ omicron variants. The new Pfizer and Moderna […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man robbed at knifepoint by group at Queens subway station: NYPD

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) – A man was shoved up against a wall and robbed at knifepoint by a group of thieves inside a Queens subway station, police said. The robbery happened at the 34th Avenue-Steinway Street subway station in Astoria around 10:10 a.m. on Monday, according to the NYPD. The 39-year-old victim was going down […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Driver accused of dragging woman, 78, out of Access-A-Ride car released after Brooklyn arraignment

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office requested bail for a man accused of pulling a 78-year-old woman from an Access-A-Ride car, but the suspect was released on his own recognizance, officials said Wednesday. Elsakran Mohamed was hit with a slew of charges during his arraignment, including assault, reckless endangerment, attempted assault, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

New video shows suspect in vandalism of Biggie mural in Brooklyn

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) – New surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the man suspected of vandalizing a mural of Biggie Smalls in Brooklyn last month. The suspect can be seen in the surveillance video (above) walking on a sidewalk at night with a bag in hand. Police still haven’t caught the person who […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy