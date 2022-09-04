Read full article on original website
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Johnson City Press
There's more than burgers at Burgers R Us
WEBER CITY, Va. — Burgers R Us, a two-time “best burger” winner in the Kingsport Times News Readers Choice Awards, celebrated its 22nd anniversary on Aug. 29. Don’t let the name and burger accolades fool you. This isn’t just a burger joint. Burgers R Us does offer a full line of burgers. There’s even one called “The Lumberjack,” which is a double-decker fresh-beef burger on Texas toast with trimmings that include hash browns.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City resident helps lead North Wilkesboro revival; track reported to host 2023 All-Star Race
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — For the past six months, Graig Hoffman has been one of the leaders of the revival. That’s the Racetrack Revival at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
wjhl.com
A Visit to Unique Boutique in Johnson City
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Unique Boutique on Bristol Highway to show us some of the great styles for fall in clothing, purses, and accessories. For more information visit Unique Boutique on Facebook.
LIST: Fall & Halloween happenings across the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — Spooky season is here once again, and whether you’re up for a good fright or prefer to keep it light with candy, costumes and pumpkins, News Channel 11 has an event listed below of autumn-related pastimes the entire family can enjoy. HAUNTED HOUSES & SPOOKY ATTRACTIONS Appalachian GhostWalksWhat: Lantern-led evening walking tours of […]
Johnson City Press
Downtown Block Party will once again accompany Covered Bridge Days
ELIZABETHTON — This year’s Covered Bridge Days will once again include the Main Street Block Party, which will be held next to the festival on the third block of East Elk Avenue. The block party will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4-9 p.m. and will be...
VOTE: Best Mexican Food in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) – After nominations poured in from viewers, four finalists have been chosen to compete for the title of Best Local Mexican Food. The four finalists received the most nominations from News Channel 11 viewers. Voting will remain open until midnight on September 25, and you may vote for your favorite eatery once every day. […]
wjhl.com
National Fireworks Association brings Fireworks show to Kingsport
(WJHL) Steve Houser, National Fireworks Association President tells us about their annual convention underway in Kingsport and the public’s opportunity to take in a show at Hunter Wright Stadium. For tickets to the event please visit www.VisitKingsport.org.
Big, decaying tree at Abingdon Visitor’s Center to be removed
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A large tree outside the Abingdon Visitor’s Center will be removed due to decay. The town says the decay in the main trunk of the Green Ash tree was exposed when a 35-foot branch broke off during a storm earlier this summer. An independent arboricultural company was hired to assess the […]
Johnson City Press
Jerry Kleven on bringing McDonald's to Northeast Tennessee 60 years ago
KINGSPORT — Wisconsin natives Jerry and Joanne Kleven moved to Kingsport in 1962 for Jerry to be an opening manager at Northeast Tennessee's first McDonald's at 2330 Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport. They've called the region home ever since, living in Kingsport except for a year or so in...
Family member of ’87 Red Fork Falls victim wants trail closed
UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a man fell to his death at Red Fork Falls, a Johnson City woman who lost her nephew in a similar incident 35 years ago says something has to be done to prevent one more person from dying there. It took 20 people from eight different crews to recover the […]
Johnson City Press
New museum to focus on history and stories from the Holston River Valley
BLUFF CITY — When it first became known that Bluff City Middle School was going to be closed and declared surplus by Sullivan County Schools, Betsy Carrier and Jack Hulbert each came out of the gate in support of the property being used to serve the community. "We've been...
East Tennessean
New restaurant to open in Johnson City
Matthew “Mattie” and Celia McGhee have finally made their vision a reality. The couple are opening their first restaurant “Juniper,” named after their 5-year-old daughter, in northern Johnson City. Mattie and Celia McGhee are opening the restaurant alongside chef Romeo Tivoli and beverage manager, Christina Crout. The restaurant will open on Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m. and will close at 9:30 p.m.
Johnson City Press
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony is one of many events planned for this weekend
A ceremony to honor the victims of 9/11 is among the patriotic and community events scheduled this weekend in Johnson City. Along with the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, two other annual events will also be held on Saturday. The Umoja Festival kicks off with a unity parade that begins at the city’s Carver Recreation Center.
Johnson City Press
SW Virginia Notes: Twin Valley football decision has wide impact
Keith Warner knows what it is like to play the numbers game. The Twin Springs football coach and his staff deal with a numbers crunch every season.
Johnson City Press
Symphony of the Mountains presents 'Our Appalachian Mountain Home'
KINGSPORT — On Sept. 24, Symphony of the Mountains will open its new fall season of Appalachian-themed concerts, entitled “Our Appalachian Mountain Home.”. “We have pulled out all the stops for this season! We are roaring back after the pandemic with a full season of music connected to our name and our region,” said Scott Eddlemon, executive director and longtime supporter of the symphony.
Virginia governor serving as Grand Marshal of Food City 300
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Food City officials on Monday announced Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will serve as the grand marshal of the 30th Food City 300. The event, which is slated for Sept. 16, is one of the most popular events in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, a news release from the grocery store states. Youngkin […]
wcyb.com
Bristol, Virginia trash to be temporarily hauled to Blountville landfill after closure
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol, Virginia landfill is on track to stop accepting trash on Friday -- but where will your garbage be going after that date?. Vice Mayor Neal Osborne told News 5 that's something the city has been working on. "We did send out an RFP...
wcyb.com
Gov. Youngkin to serve as grand marshal of Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will serve as the grand marshal of the Food City 300 coming up September 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The running will be the 30th anniversary of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Youngkin will deliver the command for drivers to start their engines.
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough boutique holding ribbon-cutting ceremony next week
Scarlett & Company, a new boutique in downtown Jonesborough, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week to celebrate its opening. “We’re excited to host this ribbon cutting to celebrate our business. We love being located in Jonesborough and participating in Jonesborough events such as Pumpkin Fest and Downtown at Dusk,” Lindsay Stickley, owner of Scarlett & Company, said in a press release from the town.
Kingsport Times-News
Treading water: School board delays decision on fixing leaky Sullivan Heights Middle pool
BLOUNTVILLE — The old Sullivan South High School pool soon could be shuttered because repairing a major leak and other problems would be too expensive. Or could its salvation be the formation of a middle school swim team to feed into West Ridge High School’s team, coupled with more community use?
