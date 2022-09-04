ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
dodgerblue.com

Doug Gottlieb Admits To Being Wrong About Casey Close’s Handling Of Freddie Freeman Negotiations With Braves

Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb retracted his report Excel Sports Management agent Casey Close that alleged he withheld information from Freddie Freeman during contract negotiations with the Atlanta Braves. “On June 29, I commented on alleged circumstances surrounding Freddie Freeman’s negotiations with the Atlanta Braves and his relationship with...
ATLANTA, GA
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Eliminate Giants From NL West Division Race

The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from losing to the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season with a 6-3 win to set the stage for a rubber match on Wednesday afternoon. And with their win, the Dodgers eliminated the Giants from potentially repeating as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Max Muncy Benefitted From New Adjustments To Swing

After benefitting from a change to his batting stance that incorporated taking a small step backward as a pitch is being thrown, Max Muncy went into another slump over the past two weeks. He entered play Tuesday with a modest three-game winning streak, but that didn’t include any multi-hit efforts....
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Drysdale
Person
Jim Gilliam
Person
Tommy Davis
Person
Jim Lefebvre
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman ‘Not Worried’ About Home Run Numbers

In the first inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 7-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants, Freddie Freeman launched his 17th home run of the season, ending a personal drought. It was Freeman’s first home run since Aug. 15, which came against the Milwaukee Brewers, and only his second since July 23. Freeman’s overall production at the plate hasn’t taken a step back as he’s second in the National League with a .324 batting average and leads MLB in hits.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Depth In Dodgers Lineup Taking Pressure Off Joey Gallo

When the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees at the trade deadline, he was lost at the plate and on the verge of being designated for assignment. But just one season earlier, Gallo was one of the top players traded when the Texas Rangers sent him to New York for a package of four prospects. The Dodgers took a chance on the upside of the two-time All-Star, and so far the results have been paying off.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Padres#Home Road Attendance#The Cincinnati Reds#Rbi#The New York Mets
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Justin Turner & Max Muncy Hit 3-Run Homers Against Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers concluded their homestand by lowering the magic number clinch the National League West to six thanks to a 7-3 win against the San Francisco Giants. Both Clayton Kershaw and Alex Cobb held the opposing offenses scoreless through four innings, but the Dodgers had multiple opportunities to score. It was the Giants who took a 2-0 lead when David Villar hit a two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy