FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Chicken Turns 35-Year-Old: Here Are the Facts To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Best Food to Eat at L.A. Rams GamesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Is Craig Kimbrel Actually Bad Now? Or Just Unlucky?IBWAALos Angeles, CA
The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Korean modern artwork from 1897-1965 showcased at Los Angeles County Museum of ArtD.J. EatonLos Angeles County, CA
Dodgers Injuries: Joey Gallo Removed From Series Finale Against Giants Due To Elbow Contusion
Joey Gallo was in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for a fourth consecutive game but saw his day end early due to a right elbow contusion that was the result of being hit by a pitch. Alex Cobb plunked Gallo with a 96 mph sinker in the second inning that...
dodgerblue.com
Fernando Valenzuela Receives Outstanding Americans By Choice Award During Naturalization Ceremony At Dodger Stadium
While the Los Angeles Dodgers were in the midst of a seven-game road trip, Dodger Stadium was the site of a special naturalization ceremony last week. More than 2,100 people took the oath of allegiance, with Fernando Valenzuela among those participating. The new United States citizens are from 120 different...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Fernando Valenzuela Ties National League Rookie Record For Shutouts
Fernando Valenzuela had one of the most remarkable rookies seasons of all-time as ‘Fernandomania’ quickly spread throughout Dodger Stadium and helped create a new generation of Los Angeles Dodgers fans. During his rookie season, Valenzuela was selected to the National League All-Star team and won the Cy Young...
dodgerblue.com
Doug Gottlieb Admits To Being Wrong About Casey Close’s Handling Of Freddie Freeman Negotiations With Braves
Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb retracted his report Excel Sports Management agent Casey Close that alleged he withheld information from Freddie Freeman during contract negotiations with the Atlanta Braves. “On June 29, I commented on alleged circumstances surrounding Freddie Freeman’s negotiations with the Atlanta Braves and his relationship with...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Eliminate Giants From NL West Division Race
The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from losing to the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season with a 6-3 win to set the stage for a rubber match on Wednesday afternoon. And with their win, the Dodgers eliminated the Giants from potentially repeating as...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Max Muncy Benefitted From New Adjustments To Swing
After benefitting from a change to his batting stance that incorporated taking a small step backward as a pitch is being thrown, Max Muncy went into another slump over the past two weeks. He entered play Tuesday with a modest three-game winning streak, but that didn’t include any multi-hit efforts....
Report: White Sox manager Tony La Russa is aiming to return to dugout next week
White Sox manager Tony La Russa is aiming to return to the dugout next week, Jon Heyman of the New York Post and Audacy Sports reported Thursday afternoon.
dodgerblue.com
Justin Turner Voted Dodgers’ Nominee For 2022 Roberto Clemente Award
Justin Turner was voted the Los Angeles Dodgers’ nominee for the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award, marking a fifth time in the past six seasons he’s been up the prestigious honor. Kenley Jansen was the Dodgers’ nominee in 2019. The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition of...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman ‘Not Worried’ About Home Run Numbers
In the first inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 7-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants, Freddie Freeman launched his 17th home run of the season, ending a personal drought. It was Freeman’s first home run since Aug. 15, which came against the Milwaukee Brewers, and only his second since July 23. Freeman’s overall production at the plate hasn’t taken a step back as he’s second in the National League with a .324 batting average and leads MLB in hits.
dodgerblue.com
Depth In Dodgers Lineup Taking Pressure Off Joey Gallo
When the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees at the trade deadline, he was lost at the plate and on the verge of being designated for assignment. But just one season earlier, Gallo was one of the top players traded when the Texas Rangers sent him to New York for a package of four prospects. The Dodgers took a chance on the upside of the two-time All-Star, and so far the results have been paying off.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Tony Gonsolin’s Recovery Slowed By ‘Residual Soreness’
Tony Gonsolin underwent an encouraging MRI last Friday that didn’t reveal an injury other than a right forearm strain, and he was able to resume throwing following the scan. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers starter has not progressed as the team originally hoped. “He’s doing alright,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Justin Turner & Max Muncy Hit 3-Run Homers Against Giants
The Los Angeles Dodgers concluded their homestand by lowering the magic number clinch the National League West to six thanks to a 7-3 win against the San Francisco Giants. Both Clayton Kershaw and Alex Cobb held the opposing offenses scoreless through four innings, but the Dodgers had multiple opportunities to score. It was the Giants who took a 2-0 lead when David Villar hit a two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Changed Approach To Counter Giants’ Aggressiveness
Tyler Anderson turned in another strong start for the Los Angeles Dodgers to help them bounce back from a loss and eliminate the San Francisco Giants from National League West contention. Anderson allowed a first-pitch home run to Lewis Brinson, which he called a mistake because it was the same...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Maury Wills Breaks National League Record For Stolen Bases; Shawn Green Becomes Single-Season Leader In Home Runs
On Sept. 7, 1962, Maury Wills broke the modern National League record for stolen bases in a season with his 82nd swipe. It was part of a four-stolen base effort in the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The previous mark had been held by Cincinnati Reds...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Julio Urías Added To Team Mexico Roster For 2023 World Baseball Classic
Julio Urías became the latest Los Angeles Dodgers player to announce his commitment to playing in the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC) as the left-hander will pitch in the tournament for Team Mexico. “It’s going to be a very special thing for me and a very special moment for...
