Labor Day traffic hits the Coachella Valley
Many people expect traffic on holiday weekends, and before going on your road trip, you plan when is the best day and part of the day to hit the road. In whitewater where there is light traffic on interstate 10 going west past Tipton Road. This area was mentioned multiple times by some travelers and The post Labor Day traffic hits the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
CA Sets New Record For Power Use As Brutal Heat Wave Continues. How Are You Dealing?
CA Sets New Record For Power Use As Brutal Heat Wave Continues. How Are You Dealing?. Despite calls to conserve power, California's energy demands were at an all-time high Tuesday. The extreme heat wave is creating a big need for power, so much that we blew past a record set during a heat wave 16 years ago. Cal-ISO, which operates the state's power grid, first reported that energy use in the state surpassed more than 50,300 megawatts as of 3:09 p.m. Tuesday. That was 68 megawatts above the 2006 record. Ultimately it hit 52,061 megawatts. Cal-ISO typically calls an alert when temperatures are hot. Energy consumption runs higher during these times, so people need to cut down. But heat isn’t the only factor. All of these issues can put a strain on our state’s power grid. Meanwhile, the Fairview Fire in Hemet exploded over Labor Day weekend killing two residents as they were trying to flee. Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by Eric Boldt, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, Daniel Kammen, professor of energy at UC Berkeley, and Jon Heggie, battalion chief with Cal Fire, to discuss the latest on SoCal’s heat wave, the fire raging in Hemet, and the new power use record set last night by Californians.
KESQ
Hottest day of the week – Excessive Heat Warning continues through Thursday
The heat is on, and we are all feeling it! Palm Springs has reached 114° this afternoon, almost 10° above the seasonal average. The Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the Coachella Valley will remain in place until Thursday evening. Temperatures will be cooler the next two days but only as humidity begins to climb around the desert.
‘Blessed to be alive’ Coachella woman loses home in vegetation fire
A Coachella woman is recounting the moment her home went into flames. “It was so traumatizing and it was so real, when you look at the amount of damage, it really is unbelievable,” said Candice Elorie, Property and Event manager of the club. Last Monday, we reported on a fire near Tyler Street that burned The post ‘Blessed to be alive’ Coachella woman loses home in vegetation fire appeared first on KESQ.
Smoke advisories extended, expanded across the Inland Empire
Smoke advisories have expanded across the Inland Empire due to wildfires that continue to burn in Hemet and near Big Bear Lake.A smoke advisory for areas of Riverside County was extended through Wednesday afternoon, while a second smoke advisory was issued for San Bernardino County, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The smoke advisories were issued as firefighters continue to battle the Fairview Fire in Riverside County and the Radford Fire in San Bernardino County.Both fires are sending up large smoke plumes with the potential to worsen air quality for sensitive groups, the SCAQMD said. Anyone who...
Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting
The Riverside County Coroner's office has released the identity of the 18-year-old killed in a shooting at a party over the weekend in Coachella. The shooting happened on Friday just before midnight on the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies were originally called to respond to The post Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
Sunday brings chance of thunderstorms for parts of SoCal, 5th Flex Alert
Southern California's extended heat wave continues Sunday with another Flex Alert and a chance of thunderstorms across the mountains, deserts and some valley locations.
Teen arrested in shooting death at Coachella party
A juvenile suspected in a Coachella party shooting where a man died and a woman was injured was in custody today, officials said. Deputies from the Thermal sheriff's station responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday night, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza of the The post Teen arrested in shooting death at Coachella party appeared first on KESQ.
Authorities identify Riverside man killed in Palm Springs crash
Authorities today identified a 21-year-old Riverside man who died after he lost control of and was ejected from his vehicle in Palm Springs. Officers responded to a report of a traffic crash at Garnet Avenue by Interstate 10 around 2:20 a.m. Monday, Officer Jason Montez with the California Highway Patrol told City News Service. They The post Authorities identify Riverside man killed in Palm Springs crash appeared first on KESQ.
Fire photographer streams Fairview wildfire containment efforts in California
While there’s seemingly a never-ending reservoir from which people find new streaming content, one photographer in California has found a unique one. 564 Fire, a fire photographer that frequently covers California wildfires, streamed his coverage of the Fairview wildfire last night. Originating outside of Hemet, California, which is located...
Map: Check the Air Quality Where You Live As Fires Burn Around Southern California
With the deadly Fairview Fire burning near Hemet and the Radford Fire scorching the San Bernardino Forest just one week after the Route Fire set Castaic aflame, it's no surprise that there's tons of smoke drifting over Southern California this week. All that smoke makes for unhealthy air outdoors --...
Back-to-back deadly crashes in Cathedral City Sunday morning
Two back-to-back crashes left two people dead Sunday morning in Cathedral City. The collisions happened within hours of each other and just more than 3 miles apart. Police said the first was around 6 a.m. near Quick Quack Car Wash on Ramon Road between Cathedral Canyon Drive and Canyon Vista Road. A pedestrian was killed The post Back-to-back deadly crashes in Cathedral City Sunday morning appeared first on KESQ.
