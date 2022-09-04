Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
After cancer battle, family of young Lexington girl urges others to donate blood
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Watching Mallary Greeman swim, splash and have fun, one would never know that just a year ago her body was barely treading water. “She’s been through a lot,” said her mother, Margo. It started with stomach pains. On August 26, 2021 Mallary’s parents...
WKYT 27
‘It’s a major impact:’ Central Ky. organizations helping fight hunger
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - September is Hunger Action Month in Kentucky. It’s a time to raise awareness— and help feed families in the state. According to God’s Pantry Food Bank, 1 in 7 Kentuckians don’t have enough food. Several organizations work day in and day out to make sure nobody else goes hungry, which includes Moveable Feast here in Lexington.
WKYT 27
FCPS part of collaboration to donate furniture to flood-devastated EKY school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some Eastern Kentucky schools are still cleaning up from the July flooding. Emergency Disaster Services and Fayette County Public Schools, along with Jefferson County Public Schools, are teaming up to help. They collaborated to donate furniture to Hindman Elementary. Hindman was just one of the many...
WKYT 27
Lexington Dream Home nearing completion; still time to buy a ticket
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a simple question: Would you like to try and win a new home while helping out a great cause?. This year’s St. Jude Dream Home in Lexington is coming along and there is still time for you to buy a ticket for a chance to win the beautiful home being built in Hamburg.
WKYT 27
Ky. woman suing restaurant after she said she was fired for her age, weight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Frankfort woman is suing a popular new Lexington restaurant after she said she was fired for her age and weight. Scarlett Tracey alleges the owners of Frank and Dino’s made references to her weight and said she was not attractive enough to work there.
foxlexington.com
Lexington residents get emotional at ONE Lexington gun violence forum
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A local community organization and city leaders rallied together Tuesday evening to host a forum on gun violence. The goal was to hear from people in the Gainesway and Center Parkway neighborhoods regarding their concerns about the recent spike in shootings. It was an...
WKYT 27
Man who lost wife to Alzheimer’s continues to advocate for a cure
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Football coach Guy Morriss passed away Monday after a more than five-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. In 2020, the Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association estimated 75,000 Kentuckians suffered from Alzheimer’s, and the number is expected to grow to 86,000 by 2025. That’s a nearly 15 percent increase.
WKYT 27
Lexington holds second ‘WORK Lexington’ initiative
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington workforce initiative is kicking off its second year. City leaders were at the Charles Young Center Tuesday morning, and they want to bridge the workforce gap. As of July, roughly 76,000 Kentuckians are still unemployed. Mayor Linda Gorton spoke to potential employees and employers...
WKYT 27
Rollout to begin in Lexington for new COVID-19 booster dose
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The FDA has approved a new COVID-19 booster, and UK Healthcare said it’ll be ready to serve the public when those doses roll out. “It is important that we continue to stay vigilant and continue to get vaccines and booster doses,” UK Pharmacy assistant professor Vincent Venditto said.
WKYT 27
Gainesway neighbors discuss gun violence in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tempers flared Tuesday night as a Lexington neighborhood tries to address the violence happening in their community. Emotions ran high as Lexington law enforcement and city leaders listen to neighbors’ concerns. People in the Gainesway Community telling them they are tired of the constant shootings.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Bluegrass Central Labor Council hosts annual Labor Day Picnic in Lexington
WATCH | Concert at The Burl benefits EKY non-profit impacted by flooding. The Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center (ACLC) was ready to celebrate 20 years of service on Saturday, but Mother Nature had other plans. WATCH | Lightning strikes Lexington home, leaves holes in roof. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at...
WTVQ
Frustrations, concerns about gun violence voiced at community forum
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gainesway community members had the opportunity to speak directly to city officials Tuesday night, voicing frustrations and concerns about their safety to ‘ONE Lexington’ and Lexington police. Among some in the audience, emotions were running high. “I love my city man, I’m sick...
WKYT 27
Woman arrested outside Coach Calipari’s home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was arrested outside UK head coach John Calipari’s house on Tuesday, according to police. Both UK and Lexington police were called to Calipari’s house in Lexington Tuesday morning for a case of trespassing. The two agencies arrested Emily Williams outside the gate...
wdrb.com
Homes washed off foundations as floodwaters sweep through Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homes were knocked off their foundations when late-night floodwaters hit Shelby County late Sunday night. Emergency crews had to rescue some people trapped in their homes, LEX18 reported Monday. Multiple resident said heavy rains caused the creek to rise about 2.5 feet in one hour. Alvin...
wymt.com
Man found dead inside truck, coroner says
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rowan County officials are investigating the death of a truck driver. Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt said Morehead dispatch received a call from a person saying they have not heard from a family member. Northcutt said the 55-year-old truck driver was found dead in his...
WKYT 27
Ky. man arrested following large drug investigation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lincoln County man was arrested as a result of a Madison County Drug Task Force investigation. Investigators say Dalton Roe, 19, was involved in trafficking drugs in central Kentucky, including Madison County. Officials seized heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills. Roe is facing...
spectrumnews1.com
Hope Center member reflects on his journey to recovery
LEXINGTON, Ky. — September is National Recovery Month. The Hope Center and its facilities in Lexington help men and women who are dealing with addiction, homelessness, food insecurity and or mental health needs. In just one year, Dietrich Stanford became one example of how the Hope Center’s addiction recovery...
Fox 19
NKY city passes ban on smoking, vaping over some objections
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Dayton became the second city in Northern Kentucky and the first in Campbell County to pass a smoking ban. Smoking and vaping is now prohibited in restaurants and on all properties, according to the ordinance. Businesses that violate the ordinance could face a $250 fine. Dayton...
WKYT 27
Flock cameras appear to be paying off, according to Lexington police
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new tool for the Lexington Police Department appears to be paying off. The city says the installation is complete for 25 flock cameras, which are used to help track down stolen vehicles, missing people or cars involved in a crime. “The system has been used...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days
VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
