Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcbu.org
CEFCU donates $500K toward converting former nursing home into UnityPoint youth mental health care facility
CEFCU is donating $500,000 to UnityPoint Health (UPH) to fund transformation of the Heddington Oaks nursing home into a center for youth mental health care. UnityPoint president Mary Sparks Thompson said construction of the Young Minds Institute will begin in late 2023 and will expand the health care agency's bed count dedicated to youth mental health care to 44.
hoiabc.com
Family raises money for softball team at Manito Popcorn Festival
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As a part of a years-long family tradition, Joy Goolesby and her family gave away popcorn at the Manito Popcorn Festival in exchange for donations. All proceeds go to a different cause every year. This time they’ll benefit the Midwest Spirit girl’s softball team...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria High School to host Community Take Back Night fundraiser
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria High School Interact/ Key Club is looking to bring the family out for a fun event next week. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the organization will host Community Take Back Night at the Peoria High School practice football field. From 5 p.m. to 8...
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, September 7th
Fred was found abandoned in a home. He’s ready to be adopted to a new home and hopefully with a new floor mate. You can find out more information on him and the other animals with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1470 WMBD
Pekin Marigold Festival celebrates its 50th year this week
PEKIN, Ill. — The Marigold Festival is always held the weekend after Labor Day, in the Marigold Capital of the World…Pekin, Illinois. Amy McCoy, with the Pekin Chamber of Commerce, says this is a milestone year, as the Marigold Festival turns 50. This year’s theme “Back in Time”,...
videtteonline.com
Bloomington residents celebrate hard work with annual Labor Day parade
Bloomington had its annual Labor Day parade at 10 a.m. Monday, marching from Front Street to Miller Park. The parade featured community organizations, marching bands, local unions and more to celebrate the national holiday. Parker Sweeney is a member of the Normal Marching Band, a combination of both Normal Community...
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Marigold Festival Grand Marshal humbled by honorary title
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — This year’s marigold festival grand marshal reflects on his decades spent in the Pekin community. Jim Fairchild said he’s proud of the honorary title. “Becoming the Grand Marshal is very humbling to me,” said Jim Fairchild. “I didn’t feel like that was something...
Central Illinois Proud
Children’s Discovery Museum to close for gala prep
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Children’s Discovery Museum will close to the public next week for routine annual cleaning as well as its yearly Playla fundraiser. The cleaning will close the museum from Sunday, Sept. 11 to Saturday, Sept. 17. Playla is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15. Museum...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hoiabc.com
Delavan bids farewell to summer with annual Labor Day parade
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The streets of Downtown Delavan became a last hurrah for summertime for their annual Labor Day parade. From firetrucks to horse and buggy, dozens came to celebrate the holiday in honor of working people under cloudy skies. From here kids trade their summer fun...
Central Illinois Proud
Pumpkin farmers in Morton are getting ready for Fall
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Some signs of Fall are already in full swing, football, apple orchards, and up next are pumpkins. In Morton, pumpkin patches are preparing for this year’s crop. “All of the pumpkin varieties that we grow here for our pumpkin patch are all decorative, we’ve...
Central Illinois Proud
Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow Party coming to Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new Monster truck event will be coming to the Peoria Civic Center this February. According to a Civic Center press release, the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will be coming to Peoria for the first time on Feb. 4-5 for three performances.
25newsnow.com
Homeless shelters pushed past their limits in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A surge of homelessness means more people seeking refuge in Peoria shelters, as organizations work with the city to find a quick solution. Kristy Schofield is the Director of Homeless and Housing at the Dream Center Peoria, and says they have more people than ever before at their facilities. The Center can house up to 125 people at a time. But right now, they’re pushing past with 135, with several sleeping on mats instead of beds due to capacity overflow. While some may ask if they would stop letting people in, Schofield says that’s not the policy of the Center, classified as a low-barrier shelter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1470 WMBD
Peoria Labor Day parade and picnic returns
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria’s Labor Day Parade returns to downtown Peoria Monday at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at the corner of Monroe and Fulton, and proceed to Main, Adams and Fulton. After the parade, a community picnic will be held at Festival Park on the Riverfront,...
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Five Points Washington
The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Peoria Players
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Below is the transcript for Wednesday’s Loving Living Local segment. GRETCHEN: Welcome back to Loving Living Local. I’m Gretchen Wirtz and today we’re getting in the theater once again with Peoria Players Theatre and they’ve got a great fundraising show coming up here. And Howard Gorman is joining us today to talk about it because you’re putting it all together.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Happy Labor Day From Lou’s Drive-In!
Marie and I split an order of onion rings and chicken nuggets and they were crispy and tasty. Marie got two chili dogs and I decided to try a grilled cheese sandwich. I’ve never had a grilled cheese at Lou’s and it did not disappoint! It was grilled perfectly and it was crispy and buttery on the outside and inside was rich melted cheese. Marie said her chili dogs were fantastic.
hoiabc.com
Possible closures, consolidations coming to Peoria parishes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Diocese of Peoria is looking to grow its reach, but they may be doing some pruning first. The Diocese hasn’t made any official or final decision on how the changes will shake out. Right now it is reviewing how to change its approach to serving the 26 counties covered by the Diocese. The program is called “Growing Disciples,” and it said other Diocese nationally have gone through a similar process, including St Louis and Chicago.
wcbu.org
Springfield author recalls Shelton brothers in Peoria
Taylor Pensoneau may not live in Peoria but he likes talking about the town’s past, specifically that period in the 1930s and 1940s when the notorious Shelton Brothers were present. That description of the brothers served as the title of Pensoneau's 2002 book, "Brothers Notorious." Pensoneau recalled that Carl...
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
Central Illinois Proud
Madison Theater hosting first event on September 16
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The $35 million restoration of a historic Peoria theater is coming along, and now you have the chance to see the progress. The Madison Preservation Association and Kenny’s Westside Pub are hosting a concert pre-party at the Madison Theater on Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Performing at Kenny’s is Ghost-Note, a percussion-based funk, hip hop and jazz fusion band from Dallas, Texas.
Comments / 0