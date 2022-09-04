Read full article on original website
THE DOC IS IN…JAIL: Delray Beach Doctor Gerard D’Ariano Locked Up Again
Second Arrest In Three Weeks For Spin Surgeon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach Doctor Gerard Dariano is back in the Palm Beach County Jail Wednesday after being arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Dr. Dariano allegedly violated a domestic violence […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Grand jury leads to school scrutiny in Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties
A grand jury report that rocked Broward schools last month is also leading to scrutiny of neighboring school districts related to under-reporting of crimes and other safety issues. Both Palm Beach County and Miami-Dade school districts, as well as those in Duval and Orange counties, received letters from Tim Hay, director of the state Department of Education’s Office of Safe Schools, saying he ...
cbs12.com
'Laundry list of criminal offenses'; Violent felon arrested again
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Riviera Beach man arrested in connection with a shooting has a long felony record that has some people asking why he's not behind bars. Montrez Grinnon, 26, was arrested in Deerfield Beach early Monday. Police say he was a passenger in car that left the scene of a shooting on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach at about 1:30am.
Click10.com
Judge denies model’s request for protection from ‘circus’ during murder trial
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old model accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death with a kitchen knife appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday during an evidentiary hearing in the murder case. She wanted evidence kept private. The judge said, no. Prosecutors said Courtney Clenney, who had a...
KINGS POINT: Rockin’ Delray Beach Senior Community Lands Another In Jail
Resident Arrested For Drugs… Joins Other Kings Point Notables In Lockup… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Is Kings Point the rockin’ist senior living community in the United States? Is it always “Senior Week” in Kings Point? Jail records suggest it’s all possible. Just days […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Was it murder when she shot him? Jurors can't decide in 2018 fatal shooting near West Palm
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a suburban West Palm Beach woman charged with murdering her boyfriend in 2018. Jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict on the first-degree murder charge that Barbara James-Tolbert faced in the Sept. 12, 2018, shooting death of Albren Banks. They...
Grossman Attorneys at Law, a Boca Raton Medical Malpractice Attorney, Goes Up Against Large Medical Providers and National Insurers to Represent Victims' Interests
Boca Raton, FL - (NewMediaWire) - September 6, 2022 - Medical malpractice happens when a medical provider's conduct causes a patient minor/severe physical, mental, or emotional harm. Under. Florida. statutes, the prevailing professional standard for healthcare providers requires them to offer the level of care, skill, and treatment recognized/acceptable by...
DUI Charge For Boca Raton Woman After Yamato Road Incident
POLICE: More Than Twice The Legal Limit… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Sayda Coleman, 19, spent part of the weekend in jail following her arrest on Saturday for DUI. Citations reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com show that the Boca Raton Police Department stopped […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Florida’s ‘Mother Teresa’ Charged in $196M Ponzi Scheme
A Florida man and a woman who was “often referred to as ‘Mother Teresa’” have been charged with running a $196 million Ponzi scheme, a Securities & Exchange Commission filing shows. Pavel Ruiz, 29, from Fort Lauderdale, was accused of personally netting $6.5 million from $42 million defrauded from investors through companies run by Johanna M. Garcia. Garcia, of North Lauderdale, had a blog post on one of her companies’ sites saying she was “often referred to as ‘Mother Teresa’ in her community” because she found ways to “help hard working individuals make money.” The SEC’s filing against Ruiz says...
Valencia Shores HOA Starts Foreclosure Over Unpaid Dues
Homeowner Owes $4200. HOA Could Take $600,000 House. BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another homeowner is learning the hard way that if you do not pay your Homeowner’s Association dues in Florida, your Homeowner’s Association can take your house. Michael Amato, according to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Man Accused of Two Attempted Murders
A 28-year-old man with a history of violence is facing two charges of attempted murder, court records show. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Fort Lauderdale Police with K9, and a SWAT team arrested Walter Lee Kendrick Jr. Sunday as he was climbing out the rear window of an apartment in the 1200 block of Northwest First Street in Fort Lauderdale.
Falls leading cause of deadly injuries among Fla. senior citizens
Unintentional falls are the No. 1 cause of deadly injuries among Florida's seniors. WPTV's In-Depth team started digging into why it's happening so often and what you can do to protect yourself.
Click10.com
Judge cancels Tuesday hearing in Parkland school shooter’s case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer canceled a hearing for Tuesday afternoon in the case of the Parkland school shooter. Court records on Monday morning showed the hearing on “all pending motions” was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Judicial Complex North Wing’s courtroom 7750 at 201 SE 6 St., in Fort Lauderdale.
Click10.com
Police seek gunman who fatally shot man in Aventura over gold chain
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a gunman who fatally shot a man during a robbery. Police say 30-year-old Robert Guillaume was shot and killed in late June at the Harbor Apartments on Northeast 10th Avenue in Aventura.
Click10.com
Teen brothers facing charges in beating of Broward LGBTQ teen
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teen brothers Jerrell and Druax Madison appeared virtually in Broward juvenile court on Tuesday, and are facing charges in the brutal beating of transgender teen Chad Sanford in Pompano Beach. “You’re not to have any contact with the victim…you can’t text, you cannot email,...
Now open: Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream freezes up Pompano Beach; Thirsty Turtle Seagrill brings surf-and-turf to West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream, Pompano Beach You can beat this SoFlo heat with some frozen treats at the newest Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream shop ...
Click10.com
Attorney reacts to accusation during Parkland school shooter’s trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Attorney Christopher Whitelock reacted on Tuesday to an accusation the Parkland school shooter’s defense recently raised in Broward County court. Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill cited a conference call between John Vesey, the former principal of Westglades Middle School, Assistant State Attorney Jeff Marcus, and Whitelock.
WPBF News 25
City of West Palm Beach passes first hearing for noise ordinance changes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The first reading to change thecity of West Palm Beach's noise ordinance passed Tuesday night after complaints from residents spurred the change. The proposal focuses on quieter bars and restaurants in the areas near Clematis Street and Northwood Village District. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage...
WPBF News 25
Multiple Palm Beach County police departments host food drive to help nonprofit, families in need
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — With inflation and the rising costs of basic living expenses, local food banks and pantries are seeing a drastic increase in need. Local nonprofit Eat Better Live Better said the number of people coming to their distributions has doubled over the last few months. Your...
WINKNEWS.com
Dr. Oz bought Palm Beach mansion with help of man embroiled in fraud scheme
PALM BEACH (CBS) Among Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz’s 18 known real estate investments, none is larger or more valuable than Louwana, a 10-bedroom historic beachfront mansion in Palm Beach. The 18,559-square-foot estate has been valued at more than $36 million, according to local appraisal records. In an...
