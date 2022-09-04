ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Was Biden's speech an attempt at diverting attention away from real issues?

By Rob Jones
 3 days ago

President Joe Biden delivered a speech last Thursday night from Philadelphia. Much of the speech seemed to center around the President's issues with Trump supporters. At one point in the speech Biden said " “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” It seemed as if the President was trying to control the narrative and not focus on the very real issues of rising inflation, economic recession, student loan forgiveness and tax increases on working class Americans. Multiple South Carolina legislators responded following the speech, with Senator Lindsey Graham saying on twitter "With all due respect Mr. President, there's nothing wrong with America's soul. The American people are hurting because of your policies. Stop lecturing and change your policies before it's too late."

Congressman Jeff Duncan also responded on twitter, saying "It's pretty rich for a man who is illegally trying to spend over $300 billion in student loan 'forgiveness' to lecture anyone on 'threats to democracy'." That brings up today's question was the Biden speech a direct attempt at diverting attention away from the real issues that America is currently facing? Let us know, what you think below.

