This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the CountryTravel MavenChristiansburg, VA
Roanoke's first Taco festival takes place downtown on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Payday Loans in Roanoke and Virginia are now practically extinctCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local retirement community the Glebe celebrates four centurionsCheryl E PrestonDaleville, VA
Labor Day events for the Greater Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
Franklin News Post
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
WSLS
Heads up! Flood watch issued for many on a rain-soaked Labor Day
ROANOKE, Va. – If you’ve gotten your morning started early, you’ve probably noticed just how damp it is! Showers rolled through the area overnight and are with us to kick off the holiday. After sunrise, we expect scattered showers to persist for much of the morning. The...
WSLS
Umbrella needed! We turn stormier for the rest of Labor Day weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – We got the holiday weekend off to a pretty good start with the weather on Saturday! The pattern turns more active starting today. Look for the chance for showers and/or storms to increase by midday and you could get soaked at any point through the afternoon and early evening.
WSLS
Southside prepares for 2022 Blue Ridge Rock Festival
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is making its return to Southside, but this year, the event will be held at the Virginia International Raceway. 10 News got a tour Tuesday, as crews continue to set up stages, campsites, food stations, and general stores. Campers will...
WSLS
VDOT: Prepare for Blue Ridge Rock Festival traffic in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – VDOT is advising local drivers to expect increases in traffic in the Halifax area ahead of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival Wednesday. The department said drivers should be prepared in areas surrounding the Virginia International Raceway in Halifax County. Traffic is expected to increase as...
WSLS
Roanoke’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area ends sooner than anticipated
ROANOKE, Va. – The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, DORA, has ended, according to Downtown Roanoke Inc. The area began on June 10, and since then, the Downtown area has seen increased foot traffic as well as a wide variety of positive feedback. Downtown officials had originally planned to keep...
wfirnews.com
85K in damage after residential Roanoke fire
On Sunday, September 4, Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were dispatched to the 3500 block of Shenandoah Ave NW for reports of a fire shortly after midnight. Arriving units found smoke and flames showing from a residential structure. The fire was extinguished by responding personnel, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be improperly discarded smoking materials, with damages to the home and its contents estimated to be $85,000.
wfxrtv.com
Apple pickers needed for a good cause
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) – Apple picking is a classic fall pastime – and just what one local charity needs you to do to fill food banks. Society of St. Andrews and Johnson’s Orchard have worked together since the 80’s. The Big Island organization “gleans” food, like apples that have just fallen from the tree, to prevent food waste and support food banks.
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the Country
There is nothing like a trip to the pumpkin patch to celebrate the arrival of fall and while Virginia has tons of gorgeous farms, none are quite as beautiful as Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg. Keep reading to learn more.
Farm to table movement spells success for Craig County’s Smoke in Chimneys
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Agriculture is evolving. While large-scale operations devoted to yield and reaching as many consumers as possible still dominate, some smaller farms have based their approach on the farm-to-table trend with their focus on serving specific customers and their unique demands. Smoke in Chimneys is one such farm. At its location near […]
WSLS
Crash cleared on US-29 in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:35 P.M.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on US-29 is causing delays in Campbell County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Leland Road and Route 622. As of 7:51 p.m., VDOT said the north right...
WSLS
Southwest Virginia resident named Hardee’s Best Biscuit Baker Competition finalist
FLOYD, Va. – Taking fresh-made biscuits to a competitive level. On Wednesday, Hardee’s announced the four competitors that are moving on to the Final Biscuit Challenge – and one of them is from Floyd. With two years of experience in the field, Crystal Link with Boddie Noell...
chathamstartribune.com
PittCo planners to hear plans for a luxury RV resort
The Pittsylvania County Planning Commission is scheduled to hear a rezoning request tonight for a luxury RV park to compliment Caesars Virginia, as well as other area attractions. The 90-acres are located along Vandola Church Road in the Westover Election District. The public is invited to comment on the project....
chathamstartribune.com
Old Dutch store to be turned into vet clinic
The former Old Dutch grocery store building that has sat vacant for the past two years has a new owner. Veterinarians Lisa Shorter and Paul Erwin, who own Chatham Animal Clinic, bought the property. The purchase includes both the former grocery store and restaurant space next door, where Bella Casa was recently located.
WSLS
Brand new event space opening soon at Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA, Va. – A new area is opening for lake-goers soon, just in time for the fall season. On Friday, a press release by Smith Mountain Lake partners said that the SML Pavilion will bring a new type of event space to the lake community. The SML Pavilion is...
Augusta Free Press
Gas prices down for 12th straight week: No thanks to Joe Biden, of course
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Gas prices are down another 8.5 cents a gallon in Virginia this week, averaging $3.54 a gallon statewide, and $3.38 a gallon in the Roanoke area, according to GasBuddy. Thanks, Joe Biden. That’s an attempt at humor...
WSLS
Crash cleared on US-29 near Lynchburg in Amherst County
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 11:09 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is slowing traffic on US-29 in Amherst County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near the ramp at Old Town Connector. As of 10:42 p.m., VDOT said the southbound right...
WSLS
Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
WDBJ7.com
Vendors call Hillsville Labor Day Flea Market a success
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some vendors say the 2022 Labor Day Flea Market was one of the busiest weekends in recent memory. “People come from all over United States, Florida, California and New York,” Vendor Jeffrey Smith said. Smith comes to Hillsville every year from North Carolina. “We do...
WDBJ7.com
Residents displaced after kitchen fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A house in Danville is temporarily uninhabitable due to a kitchen fire Tuesday afternon. The Danville Fire Department says they responded to 131 Kirkwood Dr. at around 2 p.m. and found light smoke leaving the house. The fire was quickly extinguished in the kitchen, and was caused by food being made on the stovetop unattended. This is the number one cause of fires in residents throughout the United States.
