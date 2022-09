East Atlanta rapper JID showed off his talent in Philadelphia on Sept. 3 during his performance at the Made in America festival. JID came out and delivered a strong message from the jump as he wore a shirt that read in all caps “F— the system, not the world.” The rapper is known for his high-level raps and gave the fans exactly what they wanted with the song “NEVER” that is on the album The Never Story.

