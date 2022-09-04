Vote for the GHT Player of the Week for 8/28-9/3

GAYLORD — The return of fall sports means the return of the Gaylord Herald Times Player of the Week awards. Each week, four athletes from Gaylord, St. Mary and Johannesburg-Lewiston will be eligible to win, and it will be up to you to decide who takes home the crown each week.

Polls will go live on petoskeynews.com/sports on Sunday afternoons and will close on Mondays at 11:59 p.m.

Previous weeks' winners:

Week one: Brady Pretzlaff, Gaylord football

Take a look at this week's candidates:

Donovan Blust, Gaylord St. Mary's Football

The St. Mary Snowbirds' football team got in the win column last Wednesday night, defeating Ski Valley Conference foe Central Lake/Ellsworth 48-36 to improve to 1-1 on the season.

With Gavin Bebble and Brody Jeffers out for the forseeable future, the Snowbirds' backfield has gone from a committee of backs to a two-man show with Donovan Blust and Dillon Croff.

In week one, Croff led the way as his shift to quarterback allowed him to rack up over 300 yards of offense against Pickford. Against Central Lake/Ellsworth, while both had their way, it was Blust finishing atop most of St. Mary's statistical categories as he racked up 162 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in the Snowbirds' victory.

"Donny is the fastest guy on the team," head coach Kevin O'Connell said after last Wednesday's victory. "Everyone else thinks everyone else is, but Donny is the fastest kid on the team."

Through two games, Blust has 167 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries to go along with nine receptions for 137 yards.

Connor Byram, Gaylord Football

Very rarely to high school kickers get a ton of shine, but what Gaylord's Connor Byram was able to accomplish in the Blue Devils 17-16 victory over Kinglsey last Thursday earned him some recognition and a spot on this list.

After his lone field goal attempt in the opening week win over Lake Fenton went off the upright, Byram more than redeemed himself against the Stags, kicking a 29-yard field goal to put Gaylord ahead for good in their home-opening win.

Byram was also two-for-two on extra points while his four punts went an average of 30.5 yards. In a game where special teams came up big, Byram was a difference maker for Gaylord.

Jocelyn Tobias, Johannesburg-Lewiston Volleyball

The train keeps rolling for the Johannesburg-Lewiston volleyball team as their latest win, a four-set victory over Ski Valley opponent Forest Area, improves their perfect record to 12-0 on the season.

And while it has been mostly Jayden Marlatt and Grace Baragrey pacing the offense this season, it was Jocelyn Tobias leading the Cardinals in last Wednesday's victory, finishing with a team-high 13 kills along with 18 serve receptions and 12 digs in the four-set conference win.

The senior is a part of a strong core for the Cardinals looking to three-peat as Ski Valley Champions. They will have an opportunity to take a big step towards that goal with a matchup with rivals Gaylord St. Mary on Tuesday, Sep. 6.

Ty Bensinger, Gaylord Football

Gaylord is off to a 2-0 start, something the program hasn't seen since 2018, and they have a number of players and coaches to thank for that. It has taken impressive comeback efforts in back-to-back weeks, but the Blue Devils have been able to escape with one-point victories each time they have taken the field so far this year.

"At the end of the day, it's our conditioning and our mentality to outwork everyone that steps on the field," head coach DJ Szymoniak said after the team's latest 17-16 win over Kingsley.

While both the Lake Fenton and Kingsley games had their individual heroes, one constant through two games has been the production of junior Ty Bensinger.

As the offense's top target at wide receiver and an important player on the defense in a flex linebacker/defensive back role, Bensinger has been a top contributor in both of the Blue Devils' comeback victories. Against Lake Fenton, he had five catches for 60 yards and a late touchdown along with 8.5 tackles.

He gets the nod this week after he went for 34 rushing yards and a TD on six carries along with five catches for 32 receiving yards in the win over Kingsley. He also added 3.5 tackles, bringing his season totals to 92 receiving yards, 34 rushing yards and two TDs along with 12 tackles.