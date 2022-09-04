ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

foxbaltimore.com

69-year-old man arrested, charged in Glen Burnie homicide

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Police say a 69-year-old man has been charged in connection with a homicide last month in Glen Burnie. Police have charged Gregory Lydell Siscoe in connection with this case. On August 26, police say that they found 29-year-old Darius Davon...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Homicide, shooting 20 minutes apart in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say one person was killed and another person was injured in two separate shootings before noon in southwest Baltimore today. Police were called to the 2000 block of North Longwood Street about 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they say they found a man...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 men wounded in separate shootings in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were wounded in separate shootings in East Baltimore Tuesday, city police said. Around 11:30 a.m., officers on patrol in the 3400 block of East Baltimore Street near Highlandtown responded to a shooting report. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot in the legs.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man arrested and charged in connection to August shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore police department announced the arrest of a man in reference to an August shooting in South Baltimore. 62-year-old Bobby Trujillo, of Baltimore, was arrested after police believe he shot 66-year-old man on August 29, 2022. According to police, just after 9 a.m. police were...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Shooting, fatal stabbing within 10 minutes in Baltimore City, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating two violent crimes that happened within 10 minutes of each other this morning. The first crime happened at 2:18 a.m. in northwest Baltimore, according to police. Officers were called to the 4000 block of West Strathmore Avenue for a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

13-year-old boy shot in East Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 13-year-old boy was shot multiple times Monday in East Baltimore, city police said. Police said officers were dispatched to the area of East Madison and North Port Street around 6:30 p..m. after they heard gunfire. There, officers found the boy who had been shot in...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman dies in early morning Baltimore fire, officials say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman died during a fire on N. Monroe Street in Baltimore on Tuesday morning. Officials say firefighters responded to the fire after 7:30AM, in the 1100 block of N. Monroe Street. As firefighters entered and extinguished the fire, they located an adult woman on the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Randallstown High School student dies after 'medical emergency'

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WBFF) — An 11th-grade student at Randallstown High School died after a "medical emergency," according to a letter sent home to parents. The letter from Principal Michael Jones says, "The student experienced a medical emergency and was transported to the hospital where he later passed away." The...
RANDALLSTOWN, MD

