Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
foxbaltimore.com
16-year-old arrested, charged as adult in Prince George's County armed carjacking: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday in connection with an armed carjacking overnight, according to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD). He is being charged as an adult in the case. At approximately 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a convenience store...
foxbaltimore.com
69-year-old man arrested, charged in Glen Burnie homicide
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Police say a 69-year-old man has been charged in connection with a homicide last month in Glen Burnie. Police have charged Gregory Lydell Siscoe in connection with this case. On August 26, police say that they found 29-year-old Darius Davon...
foxbaltimore.com
Homicide, shooting 20 minutes apart in southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say one person was killed and another person was injured in two separate shootings before noon in southwest Baltimore today. Police were called to the 2000 block of North Longwood Street about 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they say they found a man...
foxbaltimore.com
2 men wounded in separate shootings in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were wounded in separate shootings in East Baltimore Tuesday, city police said. Around 11:30 a.m., officers on patrol in the 3400 block of East Baltimore Street near Highlandtown responded to a shooting report. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot in the legs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested and charged in connection to August shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore police department announced the arrest of a man in reference to an August shooting in South Baltimore. 62-year-old Bobby Trujillo, of Baltimore, was arrested after police believe he shot 66-year-old man on August 29, 2022. According to police, just after 9 a.m. police were...
foxbaltimore.com
15-year-old Carver Vocational School student grazed in head by bullet near campus
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 15-year-old student at Carver Vocational School was grazed in the head by a bullet Wednesday near the campus, school police officials said. This is the second time in less than a week that someone has been shot outside a Baltimore school after classes were dismissed.
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested for firing gun during Gaithersburg neighbor dispute: Police
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A 31-year-old Silver Spring man was arrested for firing a gun into the air during an argument with his neighbor last week, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police. At around 8:26 p.m., police were called to the 12600 block of Farnell Drive for...
foxbaltimore.com
Police ask for public's help to identify suspect in question in northeast fatal shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect connected to a fatal shooting that took place in august in northeast Baltimore. Homicide detectives say they are looking for information related to a shooting in the 4200 block of Parkside Drive on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbaltimore.com
Shooting, fatal stabbing within 10 minutes in Baltimore City, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating two violent crimes that happened within 10 minutes of each other this morning. The first crime happened at 2:18 a.m. in northwest Baltimore, according to police. Officers were called to the 4000 block of West Strathmore Avenue for a...
foxbaltimore.com
Juvenile suspect in Mervo fatal shooting held without bail, could be charged as adult
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The 17-year-old suspect charged in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Jeremiah Brogden, a Mervo High School football player, remains behind bars held without bail. Sources with knowledge of the investigation tell Fox45 News the weapon recovered in that shooting was a so-called ghost gun, an untraceable homemade weapon.
foxbaltimore.com
13-year-old boy shot in East Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 13-year-old boy was shot multiple times Monday in East Baltimore, city police said. Police said officers were dispatched to the area of East Madison and North Port Street around 6:30 p..m. after they heard gunfire. There, officers found the boy who had been shot in...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore crime plan introduced in June doubted as deadly summer comes to close
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The summer crime wave showed no signs of slowing as the Labor Day weekend came to a close. Monday evening, police say a 13-year old boy was shot in the arm and leg at Madison and Port Streets. He's expected to survive but the shooting marks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbaltimore.com
Woman dies in early morning Baltimore fire, officials say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman died during a fire on N. Monroe Street in Baltimore on Tuesday morning. Officials say firefighters responded to the fire after 7:30AM, in the 1100 block of N. Monroe Street. As firefighters entered and extinguished the fire, they located an adult woman on the...
foxbaltimore.com
Prince George's Co. residents respond to Alsobrooks youth curfew law in effect Friday
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — On Saturday night at a Capitol Heights 7-Eleven, sources tell 7News that boys with guns opened fire on each other. One 15-year-old was killed another critically wounded in the shootout which also injured two adults. It was just the latest violent crime involving...
foxbaltimore.com
As crime surges, University of Maryland, Baltimore launces new violence prevention effort
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — While the violence in Baltimore continues, a new collaboration is launched to try and stop the bloodshed and reduce the impact the crime has on everyone involved. Because of a $2 million gift from Betsy Sherman and the Sherman Family Foundation, the University of Maryland Baltimore...
foxbaltimore.com
'We had no one get sick:' Mayor Brandon Scott defends response to Baltimore water crisis
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Wednesday defended the city's response to water contamination in West Baltimore on a local radio show. "We had no one get sick or anything, no reports of that as of yet, of course," Scott said on the C4 and Bryan Nehman show on WBAL radio.
foxbaltimore.com
Randallstown High School student dies after 'medical emergency'
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WBFF) — An 11th-grade student at Randallstown High School died after a "medical emergency," according to a letter sent home to parents. The letter from Principal Michael Jones says, "The student experienced a medical emergency and was transported to the hospital where he later passed away." The...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore lifts water boil advisory for some parts of city, all of Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced late Wednesday that the city has lifted its water boil advisory for some parts of the city and all of Baltimore County after possible E.coli contamination. “This situation is still not over for us,” Scott said. The advisory is lifted...
foxbaltimore.com
Video shows how lack of Anne Arundel County crossing guards puts students at risk
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As we head into week two of the school year for Anne Arundel County, it's not just bus drivers and teachers in short supply. The county is also down dozens of crossing guards. The shortage has already put some students in a dangerous position. New video...
foxbaltimore.com
City, County residents line up for clean water across Baltimore region after E.coli found
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Residents in West Baltimore and communities in southwest Baltimore County lined up to receive clean water Tuesday after E.coli contamination was found in the West Baltimore water supply. Meanwhile, dozens of schools in the city and the county began preparing meals off-site and providing students and...
Comments / 0