Kent, OH

iheart.com

Which Teams Would Leave the Pac-12 First?

RJ Bell: "The difference in player quality was built into the 17 point spread, was Georgia a bit underrated? You can say that. In some degree it’s a moot question, because the PAC 12 is disbanding; Oregon is a team that could and would go somewhere else. Would Utah be the second choice?"
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

Seattle’s University Of Washington Was Just Ranked One Of The Best In The World

Seattle recently won bragging rights with this impressive University of Washington ranking. Seattle is home to the University of Washington, which is known for its beautiful campus, public research, varsity sports teams, and impressive library system. It is also officially among the top-20 universities in the entire world. According to the Academic Ranking of World Universities, the University of Washington is ranked the 17th best university in the world. This is out of a total of 2,500 universities!
SEATTLE, WA
viatravelers.com

32 Fun & Best Things to Do in Seattle, Washington

Have you ever visited Seattle, Washington? If not, you’re missing out! Seattle is a vibrant city located in the Pacific Northwest, on the West Coast of the United States. Often called The Emerald City, it’s a bustling city with lots of fun and interesting things to do. From...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?

FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundbiz.com

What's Ahead for Maritime High School

For Mara Mersai, Maritime High School just made sense. Marine biology was something Mersai had wanted to pursue ever since she was little. So back when the now-sophomore was an eighth-grader eyeing high-school enrollment options for the upcoming school year, it felt obvious to pick the one whose tenor aligned most with the future she’d envisioned for herself. That September, Mersai ultimately joined Maritime High School’s inaugural, 36-student freshman class.
SEATTLE, WA
waterlandblog.com

Hydros will race on Angle Lake the weekend of Sept. 9-11

The Frank Hansen Memorial Boat Race is returning to Angle Lake in SeaTac this year with new features and an expanded schedule during the weekend of Sept. 9-11, 2022. The same as in previous years, there will be two full days of boat racing excitement on the west leg of the lake from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11.
SEATAC, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Summer isn't over yet - highs near 90 in the forecast

SEATTLE - If you're hoping for autumn weather, you'll have to be patient. Mother Nature is serving up highs skyrocketing near 90 degrees again in Seattle on Saturday!. For today, temps will comfortably reach the low to mid 70s across Puget Sound. The upper 60s are on tap for the coast and Cascades. Morning clouds will clear for afternoon sunshine.
SEATTLE, WA
cascadiadaily.com

2 rural Skagit Valley sites mulled for major airport

Two rural Skagit County sites being considered for the state's next major airport hub are not suitable options, Skagit County planners say. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is considering 10 sites across Washington, including the two sites in Skagit. Both sites are considered rural, with one located just...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Mount Rainier Not Erupting, Park Service Says After Images Stir Interest

Early Wednesday morning, some Seattle area residents noticed what appeared to be volcanic venting occurring on Mount Rainier. Images of the mountain stirred interest online, with some concerned the activity was a precursor to an eruption. In a news release posted to the official Mount Rainier National Park Facebook page,...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after

For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
EDMONDS, WA
425magazine.com

Your September Reading List

The King County Library System offers bingeable titles that will keep you captivated through September — or any time of the year. All libraries are open, with expanded in-person events, services, and meeting room availability. The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell. History books tell us that Lucrezia de’...
KING COUNTY, WA

