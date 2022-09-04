Read full article on original website
Jean Slagoski Obituary (2022) – Kenosha, WI
KENOSHA – Jean Marie Slagoski, 82 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie. Born on June 7, 1940, in Kenosha, WI, the daughter of the late Richard and Margaret (Davison) Roemer. Jean attended local schools and graduated from...
Howard Fogt Obituary (2022) – Racine, WI
RACINE – Howard K. Fogt, 96, passed away at Parkview Gardens on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Howie was born in Sidney, Ohio on February 8, 1926, to Harold and Delores (nee: Luedtke) Fogt. He served in the United States Navy during WWII and then reenlisted in the reserves serving another 3 years. He was employed for over 30 years at American Motors. In 1975 he married Joan Magreski, she preceded him in death on April 19, 2022. Howie was a member of the VFW and in his younger years he enjoyed fishing.
Barnes explains decision not to join President Biden in Milwaukee
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Monday, Labor Day, President Biden was in Wisconsin but one Democratic candidate who wasn’t on stage for the speech was Lt. gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s running for Republican Ron Johnson’s seat in the US Senate. Tuesday, Barnes was in Green Bay, where he explained his decision.
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Winnie!
MILWAUKEE — Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Winnie!. Winnie is an 8-month-old lop-mix rabbit staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Winnie is super soft and sweet. She’s even working on her litter box training. Rabbits are very smart and social and can be trained on quite a few different skills.
Racine 17-year-old’s illegal guns ‘bought in Milwaukee,’ prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. – A Racine 17-year-old prohibited from possessing firearms because he’s an adjudicated delinquent admitted he had four guns in his bedroom and that he was involved in the sale of marijuana, prosecutors say. Jeontae Snow faces four counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated...
2022 Wisconsin foliage fall color report, Racine County to peak in November
The trees in Wisconsin won’t be green for too much longer. The fall color report is now available for Wisconsinites to start planning their tours. The 2022 Wisconsin Fall Color Map is available to help those in the state of Wisconsin track the fall foliage. In Racine County, the...
Fiery crash closes Green Bay Road Tuesday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT — At 2:44 pm on Tuesday, Mount Pleasant Police Officers responded to a call for a multi-car collision while a school bus was unloading children. The school bus was not directly involved in the crash, but was the reason vehicles were stopping at that time. The accident...
Critically missing boy located
MILWAUKEE — Update: Milwaukee Police Department stated Quran Haywood was located and safe. MPD thanks everyone for their assistance. Milwaukee police ask for help finding 12-year-old Quran Haywood. The preteen was last seen near 25th and Vine Streets. Police said he has a disability and a speech impedement. The...
Illinois man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Somers Walmart | Crime & Courts
A 31-year-old Illinois man is facing numerous felony charges here after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a big box retailer on Sunday. Brian Henryadam Davis, of Belvidere, Ill., was charged with felony retail theft by attempting to conceal $5,000 to $10,000 worth of merchandise, felony possession of narcotic drugs, two counts of felony bail jumping and two misdemeanor drug-related charges in Kenosha County Circuit court.
Car theft in Milwaukee on the rise, this is where Milwaukee ranks
Car theft in Milwaukee on the rise, this is where Milwaukee ranks. Milwaukee’s stolen car rate jumped 72% from 2020 to 2021. Milwaukee saw the largest jump in stolen car theft rate in the entire country, according to statistics released today by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).The rate is based on total thefts per 100,000 residents. Milwaukee’s rate jumped from 345.19 in 2020 to 597.83 in 2021. That’s a jump of 72%. When comparing other areas and cities in the country, Milwaukee ranks eighth, and made the NICB ‘Hot Spots’ Top 10 list for the first time:Bakersfield, CA: 1023.68 (2021 Theft Rate), 905.41 (2020 Theft Rate)Denver-Aurora -Lakewood, CO: 964.92 (2021 Theft Rate), 705.80 (2020 Theft Rate) Pueblo, CO: 891.39 (2021 Theft Rate), 602.39 (2020 Theft Rate) Albuquerque, NM: 710.58 (2021 Theft Rate), 63.75 (2020 Theft Rate)Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA: 680.20 (2021 Theft Rate), 489.95 (2020 Theft Rate)San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA: 675.86 (2021 Theft Rate), 655.20 (2020 Theft Rate)Billings, MT : 611.11 (2021 Theft Rate), 564.75 (2020 Theft Rate)Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI: 597.83 (2021 Theft Rate), 345.19 (2020 Theft Rate)Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA: 582.47 (2021 Theft Rate), 465.11 ( 2020 Theft Rate)Yuba City, CA: 578.68 (2021 Theft Rate), 724.46 (2020 Theft Rate)You can read the entire report, by clicking here.
Milwaukee-based Renaissant names new chief revenue officer
Milwaukee-based renaissance, the IT company behind loading dock intelligence platform Dock|C2, announced Wednesday the promotion of carl cahill, the company’s vice president of marketing, to chief revenue officer. Cahill has more than 25 years of experience in marketing and sales at organizations including Bank of America, General Motors, GE Healthcare, Miller Brewing Co. and Children’s Wisconsin. Cahill was promoted to chief revenue officer due to Renaissance experiencing increased demand for its solutions across the supply chain and logistics industry. “Since joining Renaissant first as a consultant and then as our vice president of marketing, all Carl has done is deliver day in and day out to our clients while helping guide us on a critical path forward from a marketing perspective,” said thomas dean President and CEO. “He’s the right person to help us in our continued expansion, and his ability to connect the dots with both customers and prospects coupled with deep experience in collaborating with sales teams is second to none.” In the past year, Renaissant has added more than a dozen clients. The company’s continued growth has created the need for an experienced marketing and sales leader to guide the growing team. So renaissance secured $1.07 million in funding in March to support growth. In Cahill’s expanded role, he’ll continue to lead all branding, marketing, customer insights, and reputation management activity. He will also be responsible for building and leading a team of experienced sales leaders to expand new business opportunities with current and future customers. “I’ve been fortunate throughout my career to work with leading brands in helping shape their growth through marketing and sales strategies,” said Cahill. “But I’ve never experienced anything like being a part of Renaissance where we are bringing new thinking and solutions for people and data in the supply chain process. I look forward to helping the company continue to grow and the impact we will make in the daily operations of our customers and in our own community here in Milwaukee.”
Strike continues for CNH workers in Racine; workers want to get back to work
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) — Monday unionized workers of CNH industrial company continued their strike. This comes after contract negotiations were broken months ago between workers and the company. Labor Day, union workers of United Auto Way held their own labor festival. The chapter president Yasin Mahdi said the...
Kenosha police seek public’s help in Wilson Neighborhood double shooting investigation; victims’ injuries not life threatening | Accident-and-incident
Kenosha police on Sunday continued an investigation into a double shooting reported a day earlier in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue. The shootings were reported just after 5 pm, according to the Kenosha Police Department’s Facebook page. The incident occurred in the city’s Wilson Neighborhood. According to police, while officers investigated the area, they spoke with “multiple groups with little to no cooperation.”
Milwaukee hospital pushes for less invasive uterine fibroid treatment
Like countless other women, Therese Jones didn’t initially know what to make of the symptoms she was experiencing. When she was on her period, she’d experience very heavy bleeding. There was a pain in her abdomen. She was anemic. “I didn’t really know what it was,” Jones, of...
Here is today’s weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Kenosha, WI | Weather
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today’s forecast low temperature is 61 degrees. We’ll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
