Wisconsin State

When could it snow in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As the leaves begin to change color and daily temperatures only reach 40 degrees, it signals the inevitable arrival of snow. But what does past history tell us when snow is expected to arrive in northeast Wisconsin?. Most Wisconsinites won’t have to break out the shovels or...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Bow Hunting Begins Next Saturday in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds deer hunters that their first opportunity to pursue deer this fall is coming up with the opening of the archery and crossbow deer season on Saturday, Sept. 17. Hunters wanting to use both a vertical bow and a crossbow may do so by...
WISCONSIN STATE
B100

Wisconsin Is Home To The Top 5 Drunkest Counties In America

Many of us like a good drink from time to time, some more than others. A recent study decided to take a look at the different counties throughout America that may be a bit drunker than others. Fun Fact all the counties on this list are in the Midwest... go...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Wisconsin: Land of plenty includes plenty of ‘food deserts’ | Local News

When Tony Moore wants to make a quick grocery run, his options are limited. Most of the foods that fill the shelves in his Kenosha neighborhood are laden with sugar and fat — chips, soda and other sweets. Moore calls it the kind of food you eat to just “fill your stomach.” It’s the only food he can find at a gas station, after all.
WISCONSIN STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Trailer? I Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Trailer! State Trooper Differs

I can only imagine that state troopers see it all. Everyday must be a new adventure in human craziness. According to Star Tribune, a Wisconsin state trooper pulled over a car with Minnesota license plates and, get this, a Polaris snowmobile perched right on top of the car. The snowmobile was sitting perpendicular on top of the sedan. The car was pulled over on highway 63, near Clayton, Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Tobacco once an important crop for Wisconsin growers

Not too long ago, I received an email from Perry K. who asked this question: “Recently I witnessed tobacco harvesting near Platteville. My very old recollection was that tobacco grown in Wisconsin was specifically used as the outer wrapper for cigars. Is my memory fading? Or is this tobacco just normal cigarette tobacco? Thank you for your time, Perry K.”
WISCONSIN STATE
FUN 104

Wisconsin’s Most Misspelled Word is Pretty Embarrassing

We all misspell goofy things. If you've read enough of my stories I'm sure there's a typo somewhere that I've missed. It happens. But Google Trends came out with the most misspelled word in each state and some are kind of embarrassing. Let's look at Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa's most misspelled words and a few others that I just find funny.
MINNESOTA STATE
97ZOK

‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review

Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin-grown ginseng is in demand around the world

Before I ran for Alice in Dairyland, I had little idea of what ginseng was, how it was grown, or what it looked like. Fast forward to today, after touring several ginseng operations in Wisconsin, I have discovered how important this small root is to our agriculture community. Ginseng roots...
WISCONSIN STATE
spmetrowire.com

Feltz’s Dairy nominated for ‘Coolest’ in Wisconsin list

State Senator Patrick Testin has nominated a Plover dairy store for the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” list. Testin said in a news release on Tuesday that since opening its doors in 2017, Feltz’s Dairy Store has drawn customers to the area with its “unique atmosphere and exceptional products.”
WISCONSIN STATE

