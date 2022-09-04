ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

milwaukeemag.com

Is This Building the Menomonee Valley's Worst Neighbor?

The rebirth of Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley has been, by almost any measure, a major success. But a few dilapidated old industrial eyesores remain, none more noticeable than the vacant four-story former metalwork factory at North 15th Street and West St. Paul Avenue. Much to the chagrin of its newcomer...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they're building in Milwaukee (August 21 – September 3)

Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q985

'The Worst City in Wisconsin' According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review

Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
WISCONSIN STATE
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Person
Barbara Leigh
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Barnes explains decision not to join President Biden in Milwaukee

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Monday, Labor Day, President Biden was in Wisconsin but one Democratic candidate who wasn’t on stage for the speech was Lt. gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s running for Republican Ron Johnson’s seat in the US Senate. Tuesday, Barnes was in Green Bay, where he explained his decision.
GREEN BAY, WI
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Pizza In Mequon | 5 Best Pizza Restaurants In Mequon

Mequon, a quiet northern suburb of Milwaukee, has lately undergone an economic development plan that has resulted in a slew of new, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively tranquil Midwestern town. What was formerly largely residential dwellings is now a hotspot for exciting places to eat pizza north of...
WISN

Five people shot in six hours in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the gunman who shot and killed a 50-year-old man Tuesday night at a Milwaukee bar. The shooting happened just about 11:35 p.m. at Kam's Corner Tap near 84th Street and Lisbon Avenue. The medical examiner's office identified him as Donald Lockwood. Four other...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha pursuit, gun thrown on I-94, 2 from Milwaukee charged

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Milwaukee men face charges in connection with a 100 mph pursuit that involved a pistol being thrown from the car on I-94 in Waukesha County Aug. 21. According to prosecutors, the driver told investigators he didn't stop because he was "afraid of what police would do because of things seen on the internet and thought if he got to Milwaukee, he would feel safer."
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Winnie!

MILWAUKEE — Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Winnie!. Winnie is an 8-month-old lop-mix rabbit staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Winnie is super soft and sweet. She’s even working on her litter box training. Rabbits are very smart and social and can be trained on quite a few different skills.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Deputy bitten at Racine roller rink, 2 from Milwaukee charged

RACINE, Wis. - A man and woman from Milwaukee are charged after prosecutors say the man bit a deputy trying to arrest him at a Racine roller rink Sunday, Sept. 4. Liatifah Curtis, 31, and Jovany Butler, 29 each face one count of obstructing an officer and one count of disorderly conduct. Additionally, Curtis faces one count of battery to a law enforcement officer.
RACINE, WI

