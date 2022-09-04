Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
milwaukeemag.com
Is This Building the Menomonee Valley’s Worst Neighbor?
The rebirth of Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley has been, by almost any measure, a major success. But a few dilapidated old industrial eyesores remain, none more noticeable than the vacant four-story former metalwork factory at North 15th Street and West St. Paul Avenue. Much to the chagrin of its newcomer...
milwaukeerecord.com
In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (August 21 – September 3)
Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee had largest change in vehicle theft rate from 2020-21, NICB finds
Milwaukee experienced the largest change in vehicle theft rates in the country from 2020 to 2021, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau's 'Hot Spot' report.
How Much is Mandela Barnes Worth?
Mandela Barnes, 35, is an American politician who currently serves as the lieutenant governor of Wisconsin and is running for a Senate seat against Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. The race is very close...
Milwaukee's Latino population galvanizes huge population boom
As the city of Milwaukee sees its population drop in the 2020 U.S. Census, one community surges to new heights.
Local group leads effort to demolish Lake Interchange in Milwaukee
An environmental advocacy group is leading an effort to demolish the Lake Interchange in downtown Milwaukee to clear land for development
RELATED PEOPLE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Barnes explains decision not to join President Biden in Milwaukee
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Monday, Labor Day, President Biden was in Wisconsin but one Democratic candidate who wasn’t on stage for the speech was Lt. gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s running for Republican Ron Johnson’s seat in the US Senate. Tuesday, Barnes was in Green Bay, where he explained his decision.
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Pizza In Mequon | 5 Best Pizza Restaurants In Mequon
Mequon, a quiet northern suburb of Milwaukee, has lately undergone an economic development plan that has resulted in a slew of new, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively tranquil Midwestern town. What was formerly largely residential dwellings is now a hotspot for exciting places to eat pizza north of...
WISN
Five people shot in six hours in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the gunman who shot and killed a 50-year-old man Tuesday night at a Milwaukee bar. The shooting happened just about 11:35 p.m. at Kam's Corner Tap near 84th Street and Lisbon Avenue. The medical examiner's office identified him as Donald Lockwood. Four other...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha pursuit, gun thrown on I-94, 2 from Milwaukee charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Milwaukee men face charges in connection with a 100 mph pursuit that involved a pistol being thrown from the car on I-94 in Waukesha County Aug. 21. According to prosecutors, the driver told investigators he didn't stop because he was "afraid of what police would do because of things seen on the internet and thought if he got to Milwaukee, he would feel safer."
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 people shot and injured near MLK and State in Milwaukee
Two people from Chicago were shot and injured in a shooting near Dr. MLK Jr. Drive and State Street in Milwaukee early Monday morning.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Winnie!
MILWAUKEE — Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Winnie!. Winnie is an 8-month-old lop-mix rabbit staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Winnie is super soft and sweet. She’s even working on her litter box training. Rabbits are very smart and social and can be trained on quite a few different skills.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
This Wisconsin County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Locals frustrated following shootings in Milwaukee's entertainment district
Another shooting downtown Monday morning has left a stinging feeling for locals who frequent through Milwaukee's entertainment district.
Weekend violence adds to spike in downtown Milwaukee crime
Multiple weekend shootings in downtown Milwaukee mark an unsettling trend in violence in the city's economic epicenter.
Pedestrian killed in crash near Teutonia and Roosevelt in Milwaukee
A driver hit and killed a pedestrian near Teutonia and Congress in Milwaukee Wednesday morning, police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Deputy bitten at Racine roller rink, 2 from Milwaukee charged
RACINE, Wis. - A man and woman from Milwaukee are charged after prosecutors say the man bit a deputy trying to arrest him at a Racine roller rink Sunday, Sept. 4. Liatifah Curtis, 31, and Jovany Butler, 29 each face one count of obstructing an officer and one count of disorderly conduct. Additionally, Curtis faces one count of battery to a law enforcement officer.
Comments / 0