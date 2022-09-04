ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mel Tucker confirms season-ending injury to key defender for Spartans

Mel Tucker and Michigan State will be without one key defender for the rest of the season, the head coach of the Spartans announced Monday afternoon. According to Tucker, linebacker Darius Snow will miss the remainder of the year after sustaining an injury against Western Michigan. Snow appeared in all 13 games of the 2021 season, including 9 starts to finish the year.
How does the Donovan Mitchell trade affect the Denver Nuggets?

We’re almost a full week out from one of the boldest and most unexpected moves of the 2022 NBA offseason, when the Cleveland Cavaliers made a deal to acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. Reigniting a dying flame within the 216 and instantly placing the Cavs near the top of the Eastern Conference.
