Jim Harbaugh says he still sees ‘unfinished business’ in the NFL, despite being ‘happy’ at Michigan

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte entered the 2022-23 college football season as one of the top receivers in the country and a potential first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Boutte is undoubtedly the star player for the LSU Tigers under new head coach Brian Kelly, even earning the right to wear the team’s special No. 7 jersey this season. But it looks like his time with the team could be over after just one game this season.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO