An inmate in Oneida County is facing some new charges after he allegedly tried to escape. In a written release Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 24-year-old Idris Brown, "an inmate who was being transported by Sheriff’s Correction Officers from Utica City Court back to the jail [allegedly] kicked the (window) out of the transport van and tried to escape through the window while the van was moving." The incident took place at approximately 11:45am on August 9, 2022. Brown had been transported to court from the jail earlier that morning for a court appearance.
Brothers Dead: Oswego County Murder/Suicide in Hastings Under Investigation
Authorities are investigating what appears to be a murder suicide in Oswego County. Troopers were called to a home located at 7 Speach Drive in the Central Square neighborhood in the town of Hastings, New York at approximately 12:58pm on Saturday, September 3, 2022 for a report of a shooting inside of the home.
REDFIELD, NY – Old Home Days, a key fundraiser for the Redfield Volunteer Fire Department, was celebrated on September 3-4 2022 in Redfield, New York. This event serves as much more than a traditional Fireman’s Field Days, functioning as a catalyst for family reunions and an opportunity to celebrate the history of the rural area that spans the heavily forested northeastern corner of Oswego County.
