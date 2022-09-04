ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Big Frog 104

Deputies: Inmate Kicks Out Window in Transport Van, Tries to Escape

An inmate in Oneida County is facing some new charges after he allegedly tried to escape. In a written release Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 24-year-old Idris Brown, "an inmate who was being transported by Sheriff’s Correction Officers from Utica City Court back to the jail [allegedly] kicked the (window) out of the transport van and tried to escape through the window while the van was moving." The incident took place at approximately 11:45am on August 9, 2022. Brown had been transported to court from the jail earlier that morning for a court appearance.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Man in critical condition, woman left with broken arms after attack in Syracuse home

SYRACUSE, NY — A 29-year-old man is in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday morning after he and a 44-year-old woman were attacked in their own home in Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 300 block of Kellogg St. for a stabbing and assault call at around 5:56 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found the male victim had been stabbed in the back and suffered injuries to his face. The female victim was found with two broken arms, police said. Both victims were taken to the hospital, the woman is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
WWLP

NY Sherriff says Assistant District Attorney overdosed on fentanyl

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that fentanyl was listed amongst several substances in the results of a toxicology report for the overdose of a Madison County Assistant District Attorney that took place back in July. Around 8:55 pm on Saturday, July 30th, deputies responded to a residence on Tuscarora […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Oswego County Today

Redfield Old Home Days Reunites Families, Friends, Neighbors

REDFIELD, NY – Old Home Days, a key fundraiser for the Redfield Volunteer Fire Department, was celebrated on September 3-4 2022 in Redfield, New York. This event serves as much more than a traditional Fireman’s Field Days, functioning as a catalyst for family reunions and an opportunity to celebrate the history of the rural area that spans the heavily forested northeastern corner of Oswego County.
REDFIELD, NY
Oswego County Today

Two Brothers Found Dead In Murder/Suicide In Hastings

HASTINGS, NY – On September 3, 2022, at 12:58 p.m., State Police responded to a reported shooting inside a residence at 7 Speach Drive in the town of Hastings, Oswego County. When troopers arrived, they discovered two individuals deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. The preliminary investigation has revealed that...
WKTV

Landlord-tenant dispute leads to man's arrest in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – What started as an argument between and tenant and landlord left one man under arrest in Utica Sunday afternoon. According to Utica police, a landlord went to his property on the 400 block of South Street to collect rent from a tenant just after 1 p.m. on Sunday. When he arrived, he and the tenant started arguing, and another man came out from inside the residence and started threatening the landlord.
UTICA, NY

