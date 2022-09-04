ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

NICKMERCS Explains What Needs to Change in Apex Legends Ranked

Content creator NICKMERCS recently sounded off on what he thinks needs to be done to "save" Ranked Battle Royale in Apex Legends Season 14. Early on in Apex Legends: Hunted, there has been plenty of topics to discuss, from the ring adjustments and questionable matchmaking system to certain weapon bugs. Perhaps at the forefront of it all yet again, however, is the state of ranked — something that NICKMERCS believes is in need of some major shakeups.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lich King#Video Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
DBLTAP

Best Yasuo Items in TFT

TFT players might be wondering what the best items are to give Yasuo. The Unforgiven is an incredibly strong five-cost unit that fits into a wide variety of team comps. Here are three of the best items you should consider giving to Yasuo. Best Yasuo Items in TFT. Titan's Resolve.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy