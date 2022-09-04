Read full article on original website
Rockstar Seemingly Saying Goodbye to GTA 5
Rockstar have posted a 'Thank You' page for its GTA 5 teams, ahead of the game's nine-year anniversary.
How to Watch the Ubisoft Forward Broadcast
Ubisoft has announced the date of its next Forward Broadcast. The event is scheduled for this upcoming Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 A.M. E.T.
NICKMERCS Explains What Needs to Change in Apex Legends Ranked
Content creator NICKMERCS recently sounded off on what he thinks needs to be done to "save" Ranked Battle Royale in Apex Legends Season 14. Early on in Apex Legends: Hunted, there has been plenty of topics to discuss, from the ring adjustments and questionable matchmaking system to certain weapon bugs. Perhaps at the forefront of it all yet again, however, is the state of ranked — something that NICKMERCS believes is in need of some major shakeups.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Will Have Gym Tests
Pokemon has teased a major update with the news that Scarlet and Violet will have gym tests.
Is Disney Dreamlight Valley on Switch?
Disney Dreamlight Valley has finally launched in Early Access. But is it on Nintendo Switch?
When Does Madden 23 All Madden Season 1 End?
Madden 23 All Madden Season 1 is set to end Sept. 30 giving players ample time to earn all the rewards.
When Does Rocket League Season 7 End?
Rocket League season seven is ending next week, the same time season eight is beginning
3 Champions That Need a Buff in League of Legends Patch 12.17
League of Legends boasts over 150 different champions with some desperately needing a buff in Patch 12.17.
Apex Legends Fan Reveals Rarest Cosmetics that are Barely Touched
Just like every other video game, Apex Legends has its cosmetic items. Although they are broken down into a few different tiers, some items are much rarer than others. Recently, it was revealed what some of the rarest items in Apex Legends were and how many players were using these items.
Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours: September 2022
Here are all the Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours scheduled for September.
Valorant Champions 2022 Drops: How to Claim, Rewards
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Valorant Champions 2022 drops.
Mega Alakazam Raid Guide: Counters, Weakness, Best CP
To optimize your chances in battle, here is a Raid Guide to Mega Alakazam's Counters, Weakness, and Best CP
Undertale Developer Teases 'Something Special' for Deltarune Chapter 2 Anniversary
The creator of Undertale, Toby Fox, has stated that there won't be any new chapters of his current project Deltarune released this year.
How to Turn on Party Chat Noise Suppression in Xbox Chat
A new update has been rolled out for Xbox consoles, offering a new noise suppression option in Xbox Chat. Here's how to turn it on.
Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 End Date: When is it?
Here's a breakdown of the Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 end date.
How to Play Conan Exiles for Free
Conan Exiles is free to play on Xbox and Steam this week, here is how to play it.
Psychic Spectacular Event for Pokemon GO: Tasks, Rewards, Dates
Here’s everything you need to know for the Psychic Spectacular Event in Pokemon GO
PS5 System Software Update Explained
Sony's PS5 released a major software update today with new features making gaming that much more accessible for gamers on the go and online with friends.
Best Yasuo Items in TFT
TFT players might be wondering what the best items are to give Yasuo. The Unforgiven is an incredibly strong five-cost unit that fits into a wide variety of team comps. Here are three of the best items you should consider giving to Yasuo. Best Yasuo Items in TFT. Titan's Resolve.
