Rockstar Seemingly Saying Goodbye to GTA 5
Rockstar have posted a 'Thank You' page for its GTA 5 teams, ahead of the game's nine-year anniversary.
NICKMERCS Explains What Needs to Change in Apex Legends Ranked
Content creator NICKMERCS recently sounded off on what he thinks needs to be done to "save" Ranked Battle Royale in Apex Legends Season 14. Early on in Apex Legends: Hunted, there has been plenty of topics to discuss, from the ring adjustments and questionable matchmaking system to certain weapon bugs. Perhaps at the forefront of it all yet again, however, is the state of ranked — something that NICKMERCS believes is in need of some major shakeups.
Apex Legends Fan Reveals Rarest Cosmetics that are Barely Touched
Just like every other video game, Apex Legends has its cosmetic items. Although they are broken down into a few different tiers, some items are much rarer than others. Recently, it was revealed what some of the rarest items in Apex Legends were and how many players were using these items.
When Does the Valorant Champions Phantom Leave the Store?
Here's a breakdown of when the Valorant Champions 2022 Phantom will leave the Store.
3 Champions That Need a Buff in League of Legends Patch 12.17
League of Legends boasts over 150 different champions with some desperately needing a buff in Patch 12.17.
Tower of Fantasy Reveals First Major Content Update
Developer Hotta Studio has announced the first major content update heading to Tower of Fantasy, scheduled to arrive later this month.
How to Turn on Party Chat Noise Suppression in Xbox Chat
A new update has been rolled out for Xbox consoles, offering a new noise suppression option in Xbox Chat. Here's how to turn it on.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Will Have Gym Tests
Pokemon has teased a major update with the news that Scarlet and Violet will have gym tests.
When Does Rocket League Season 7 End?
Rocket League season seven is ending next week, the same time season eight is beginning
Mega Alakazam Raid Guide: Counters, Weakness, Best CP
To optimize your chances in battle, here is a Raid Guide to Mega Alakazam's Counters, Weakness, and Best CP
Apex Legends Leak May Have Revealed An Upcoming Collection Event and Skins for Season 14
SenosApex, an Apex Legends data miner, posted a leak on Twitter that showed four banner flags for Fuse, Lifeline, Horizon, Valkyrie, and Loba. These heavily indicate that at some point during Season 14, there's going to be a collection event at some point. The banners shown have multiple themes, so...
When is the Valorant Champions 2022 Grand Final?
Here's a breakdown of when the Valorant Champions 2022 Grand Final will be.
Valorant Champions 2022 Drops: How to Claim, Rewards
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Valorant Champions 2022 drops.
Bethesda Shows Off Redfall's Grotesque 'Bloodbag' Enemy
Bethesda having been giving fans more glimpses of upcoming co-op FPS, Redfall.
Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours: September 2022
Here are all the Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours scheduled for September.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Release Times
Disney Dreamlight Valley is launching tomorrow, Sept 6. Here are the times for its release.
Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 End Date: When is it?
Here's a breakdown of the Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 end date.
Undertale Developer Teases 'Something Special' for Deltarune Chapter 2 Anniversary
The creator of Undertale, Toby Fox, has stated that there won't be any new chapters of his current project Deltarune released this year.
PS5 System Software Update Explained
Sony's PS5 released a major software update today with new features making gaming that much more accessible for gamers on the go and online with friends.
