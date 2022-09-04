ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Duplex catches fire Washington County

By Garrett Behanna
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

Fire tears through Washington County duplex 00:14

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Crews were called to a fire Friday night in Washington County.

The Sturgeon Volunteer Fire Department said a duplex caught on fire, sending heavy smoke and flames through the front of the home.

No word yet on any injuries.

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Semitruck overturned on Neville Island Bridge

PITTSBURGH — A semitruck overturned on Interstate 79 South at the Neville Island Bridge. Allegheny County 911 reported that Pennsylvania state police, fire and EMS units were called to the scene of the accident around 5:20 p.m. Traffic cameras showed a semitruck on its side lying off the road.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Missing emus, Stevie and Nicks, found in Washington County

SCENERY HILL, Pa. (KDKA) - Days after two emus in Washington County named Stevie and Nicks decided to take "Go Your Own Way" seriously and escape, they're back home. The emus' owner, Aram Asarian from Scenery Hill, said a neighbor spotted the pair at the top of a hill near an intersection on Route 40 and 519 after they went missing on Thursday.Asarian said he called their names, and Stevie and Nicks came running. He said he was able to lure them into the car with spinach, their favorite treat. The nearly 5-foot-tall emus are now back at the farm, happily eating more spinach. Asarian said on Instagram that it was an "EMUtional reunion."
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Government
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County fire ruled arson; Reward offered

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office have ruled that a fire at an antique store in Triadelphia this week was deliberately set. The fire at the Ye Olde Traders Antique Store, located at 4427 National Road, occurred late Monday evening on August 29. The fire rekindled after […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Fire at AEP Marshall County Plant

A fire broke out at the AEP Mitchell Plant in Marshall County. According to officials, it was on the East Side of the plant. According to Marshall County EMA director Tom Hart, the fire is currently under control, and no one is reported injured at this time. The Mitchell Plant fire department was able to […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

1 killed in train vs. dirt bike accident in Charleroi

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — One person has died after a train hit a dirt bike rider in Washington County on Tuesday.The accident happened just before noon at the 5th Street Crossing in Charleroi, emergency officials said. Troopers said they don't know what went wrong."We are unsure, that's still under investigation of what occurred, what caused the crash," trooper Kalee Barnhart said. "The only thing we know is it involved a dirt bike and a train and the operator of the dirt bike is deceased at this time. No other injuries were reported."A Norfolk Southern train struck and killed the dirt...
CHARLEROI, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. toddler that fell from window dies

A 1-year-old from western Pennsylvania who fell out of a window last week has died, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The child was identified by a medical examiner as Henry Witucki, of Pittsburgh, according to the news site. He died Saturday at a hospital after falling out of a window in Plum on Aug. 30.
PLUM, PA
News Break
Politics
wtae.com

Beaver County crash leaves at least 4 people injured

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a Beaver County crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 5 a.m. along Service Church Road in Raccoon Township. Emergency dispatchers tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that at least four people were transported to area hospitals following the crash. Their conditions have not been released.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

4 people taken to hospital following single-vehicle crash in Raccoon Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an early morning crash in Beaver County.First responders were called out early Tuesday morning to the scene of a single-vehicle crash along Service Church Road in Raccoon Township.Four individuals were taken to the hospital. No information on their conditions has been provided.The cause of the crash is under investigation. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

West Mifflin police investigating shots fired at housing complex

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — KDKA-TV obtained video that shows shots fired at a housing complex in West Mifflin.West Mifflin police said they responded to reports of 40 shots fired around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Mon View Heights. Hours later, there was another report of 30 shots fired in the area. Police suspect possible retaliation. The video shows a group of people around a car before a fight breaks out on Midway Drive. Then multiple shots were fired in the area. Police said nobody was injured and no arrests have been made.Based on the evidence collected by law enforcement, they believe more than one shooter was involved. Police found shell casings in various locations.People who live in the area said some kids were jumping someone's mom and her son came out shooting to get them off of her and someone shot back.West Mifflin police are looking for a gold Chevy Malibu or Impala that was in the area during the first shots fired incident.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
