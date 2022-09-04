ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Alabama head coach Nick Saban quotes Bear Bryant, previews Week 2 against Texas

Alabama (1-0) will hit the road this week for a nationally televised matchup against Texas (1-0). Nick Saban met with the media on Wednesday night to preview the game. --Saban opened by quoting Bear Bryant, wondering if his Alabama team was ready to “pull the load” this week against the Longhorns, a much tougher opponent, on paper than its Week 1 contest against Utah State.
Auburn basketball’s 2022-23 SEC schedule set; Tigers open at home vs. Florida

Auburn will tip off SEC play at Neville Arena this season, just a few days after Christmas. The Tigers’ full 2022-23 SEC slate was announced Wednesday, with Bruce Pearl’s team set to get conference play underway Dec. 28 at home against Florida. The release of the SEC schedule, with dates, officially completes Auburn’s slate of games for the upcoming season.
Auburn launches collaborative NIL program with Dyehard Sports

Auburn is rolling out a new way for alums, boosters, and friends to support their favorite Tiger athlete with their partnership with Dyehard Sports. The university announced the collaborative initiative to bring a broad-based name, image, and likeness Wednesday via press release. “This partnership between Auburn Athletics and Dyehard Fan...
Auburn sophomore wide receiver enters transfer portal

Auburn reserve wide receiver J.J. Evans has decided to transfer from the program. Evans, a third-year sophomore, announced Wednesday evening his intent to enter the transfer portal one week into the Tigers’ 2022 campaign. Read more Auburn football: Auburn needs, expects young receivers to be “much better” in Week...
How Auburn is revamping the offensive line

Auburn got off to a solid start with Saturday’s 42-16 win in the season-opening game against Mercer. Tank Bigsby ran for nearly 180 yards and scored two touchdowns. Jarquez Hunter ran for two touchdowns. Backup quarterback Robby Ashford went for 78 rushing yards. The Tigers pounded the ball against...
Where is Auburn on ESPN’s College Football Power Index?

College football is back. Auburn (1-0) looks to build on the momentum gained from last Saturday’s 42-16 win against Mercer. Bryan Harsin got his second season on the Plains off to a good start. He hopes the good vibes continue this Saturday (6:30 pm CT ESPN U) when San Jose State comes to Jordan-Hare.
Bryan Harsin wants more from Auburn’s secondary after uneven opener

Bryan Harsin holds Auburn’s secondary in high regard. It’s why, even after his team’s 42-16 season-opening win against Mercer — a game in which the Bears only had one drive in Tigers territory before the fourth quarter — Harsin wasn’t completely satisfied with the performance of Auburn’s defensive backs.
‘He came out of nowhere’: The play that stood out most from Robby Ashford’s Auburn debut

Robby Ashford turned some heads in Auburn’s season opener with his arm and his running prowess. Making his debut for the Tigers after spending two years buried on the depth chart at Oregon, Ashford completed 4-of-7 passes for 100 yards and ran for 68 yards on six carries. He showcased his arm strength with a 56-yard bomb on a well-placed deep ball to Ja’Varrius Johnson in the third quarter. Ashford also flashed his mobility with a 49-yard run on the second snap of his career.
Opelika-Auburn News

Construction continues on Buc-ee's Auburn; opening slated for 2023

For those who are wondering, yes, Buc-ee’s is coming soon to Auburn, but no, it won’t be this year. The beavers are, however, hard at work on the super travel center at exit 50 in Auburn just off I-85, as signs on the site indicate. The walls are going up for the main building and pylons are being set in place for a multitude of gas pumps.
How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?

How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
globalconstructionreview.com

Turner to give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year

Turner Construction will give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year to support students studying construction, architecture and engineering degrees. Turner Construction was the biggest contractor in the US by revenue last year. Meanwhile, Tuskegee is accredited under the Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCU) designation in the US. Starting...
