Alabama head coach Nick Saban quotes Bear Bryant, previews Week 2 against Texas
Alabama (1-0) will hit the road this week for a nationally televised matchup against Texas (1-0). Nick Saban met with the media on Wednesday night to preview the game. --Saban opened by quoting Bear Bryant, wondering if his Alabama team was ready to “pull the load” this week against the Longhorns, a much tougher opponent, on paper than its Week 1 contest against Utah State.
Horns down? Saban’s plan for addressing Alabama players on outlawed gesture
Horns down is the sickest of burns in the Texas athletics universe. The hand gesture, mocking the hook ‘em signal, has only taken off as resistance grew. It comes with risk on the football field. The Big 12 confirmed this summer that a player gesturing horns down could draw...
Alabama LB Will Anderson blunt on pass rush plan for young Texas QB
Will Anderson couldn’t pretend it didn’t bother him. After leading the nation in sacks a year ago, Alabama didn’t record one in the 55-0 season-opening win over Utah State. Both Anderson and Nick Saban could easily explain why the season sack total sits at zero while looking ahead to the next challenge.
Auburn basketball’s 2022-23 SEC schedule set; Tigers open at home vs. Florida
Auburn will tip off SEC play at Neville Arena this season, just a few days after Christmas. The Tigers’ full 2022-23 SEC slate was announced Wednesday, with Bruce Pearl’s team set to get conference play underway Dec. 28 at home against Florida. The release of the SEC schedule, with dates, officially completes Auburn’s slate of games for the upcoming season.
Stephen A. Smith on Alabama-Texas, warns Matthew McConaughey can’t help: ‘A beatdown is coming’
There are plenty of subplots Saturday when No. 1 Alabama travels to Austin to face Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns. A competitive game isn’t one of them, according to Stephen A. Smith. The “First Take” host, along with Paul Finebaum, debated whether the Tide-Longhorns matchup will be a competitive game.
Auburn needs, expects young wide receivers to be ‘much better’ in Week 2
Auburn’s revamped receiving corps relied on familiar faces in the team’s season opener, but head coach Bryan Harsin expects to see more contributions from the group’s newer additions moving forward. In Auburn’s 42-16 win against Mercer in Week 1, wide receivers accounted for nine of the team’s...
Auburn launches collaborative NIL program with Dyehard Sports
Auburn is rolling out a new way for alums, boosters, and friends to support their favorite Tiger athlete with their partnership with Dyehard Sports. The university announced the collaborative initiative to bring a broad-based name, image, and likeness Wednesday via press release. “This partnership between Auburn Athletics and Dyehard Fan...
Bryan Harsin: Don’t necessarily expect 50/50 split at quarterback for Auburn
Bryan Harsin made no secret that Auburn will utilize a two-quarterback system again this weekend against San Jose State, but the second-year coach wanted to temper some expectations about how the dynamic with T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford will play out. “Now the expectation is going to be that you’re...
Auburn sophomore wide receiver enters transfer portal
Auburn reserve wide receiver J.J. Evans has decided to transfer from the program. Evans, a third-year sophomore, announced Wednesday evening his intent to enter the transfer portal one week into the Tigers’ 2022 campaign. Read more Auburn football: Auburn needs, expects young receivers to be “much better” in Week...
How Auburn is revamping the offensive line
Auburn got off to a solid start with Saturday’s 42-16 win in the season-opening game against Mercer. Tank Bigsby ran for nearly 180 yards and scored two touchdowns. Jarquez Hunter ran for two touchdowns. Backup quarterback Robby Ashford went for 78 rushing yards. The Tigers pounded the ball against...
Alabama's Million Dollar Band won't be making the trip to Texas this weekend, per report
Top-ranked Alabama heads to Austin, Texas, on Saturday for a showdown with the Texas Longhorns. The Crimson Tide will do so, however, without the support of their marching band, the Million Dollar Band. The Million Dollar Band has apparently decided against making the trip based on the seating arrangements that...
Where is Auburn on ESPN’s College Football Power Index?
College football is back. Auburn (1-0) looks to build on the momentum gained from last Saturday’s 42-16 win against Mercer. Bryan Harsin got his second season on the Plains off to a good start. He hopes the good vibes continue this Saturday (6:30 pm CT ESPN U) when San Jose State comes to Jordan-Hare.
Bryan Harsin wants more from Auburn’s secondary after uneven opener
Bryan Harsin holds Auburn’s secondary in high regard. It’s why, even after his team’s 42-16 season-opening win against Mercer — a game in which the Bears only had one drive in Tigers territory before the fourth quarter — Harsin wasn’t completely satisfied with the performance of Auburn’s defensive backs.
Chip Kelly Talks Alabama State, Preparing for Weather, Siale Taupaki, and More
UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talks about Alabama State, preparing for some wet weather, Siale Taupaki's performance, and more...
‘He came out of nowhere’: The play that stood out most from Robby Ashford’s Auburn debut
Robby Ashford turned some heads in Auburn’s season opener with his arm and his running prowess. Making his debut for the Tigers after spending two years buried on the depth chart at Oregon, Ashford completed 4-of-7 passes for 100 yards and ran for 68 yards on six carries. He showcased his arm strength with a 56-yard bomb on a well-placed deep ball to Ja’Varrius Johnson in the third quarter. Ashford also flashed his mobility with a 49-yard run on the second snap of his career.
Construction continues on Buc-ee's Auburn; opening slated for 2023
For those who are wondering, yes, Buc-ee’s is coming soon to Auburn, but no, it won’t be this year. The beavers are, however, hard at work on the super travel center at exit 50 in Auburn just off I-85, as signs on the site indicate. The walls are going up for the main building and pylons are being set in place for a multitude of gas pumps.
Auburn updates depth chart with 2 changes ahead of San Jose State game
Auburn’s coaches made a couple tweaks to the team’s official depth chart heading into its Week 2 matchup against San Jose State. There were two notable changes made to the two-deep following Auburn’s 42-16 season-opening win against Mercer, both of them coming on the offensive side of the ball.
Alabama football coach on leave after video shows him punching player in locker room
A first-year Alabama high school football coach was placed on leave after a video surfaced that appeared to show a man striking a player in a locker room, news outlets reported. Blount High School coach Josh Harris was placed on administrative leave during an investigation into the video, which circulated...
How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?
How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
Turner to give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year
Turner Construction will give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year to support students studying construction, architecture and engineering degrees. Turner Construction was the biggest contractor in the US by revenue last year. Meanwhile, Tuskegee is accredited under the Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCU) designation in the US. Starting...
