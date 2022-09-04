Read full article on original website
Miami football moves up 1 spot in both polls
The Miami football team moved one spot each in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll. Miami is now ranked 15th nationally in the AP Top 25 and 16th in the Coaches Poll following its 70-13 victory over Bethune-Cookman. Mario Cristobal won his debut as Miami head coach.
Many Major Tennis Athletes Crushing It At The US Open Are From This Florida City
There's a city in Florida that is home to many of the major tennis athletes absolutely crushing it at the US Open. Whether they play against each other or on the same team, athletic gold was bred on these Sunshine State courts. Despite what you might think, it's not Miami....
No. 15 Miami takes on So. Mississippi, Frank Gore Jr.
That will be Job No. 1 for 15th-ranked Miami (1-0) Saturday afternoon when it plays host to Southern Mississippi (0-1).
The LifeWallet Park UM football stadium with 60,000 seats is on it’s way thanks to the “Ruiz clan”
Johnny Ruiz which is the eldest of the 3 kids that make up the “Ruiz clan” has released designs for the long awaited and planned Tropical Park football stadium. The head of the ”Ruiz clan” is John H. Ruiz, a business billionaire and University of Miami alumni, who seeks to establish a new place in Southwest Miami-Dade at Tropical Park off Bird Road for the University of Miami football team. Then we have Alex Ruiz - Chief Executive Officer of Cigarette Racing, Cristy Ruiz - Chief Marketing Officer of Cigarette Racing, and last but not least there is, Johnny Ruiz - Chief Operations Officer of Cigarette Racing and also the one mostly involved with the anxiously awaited UM football stadium.
Hollywood, September 07 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Hollywood. The South Plantation High School football team will have a game with South Broward High School on September 07, 2022, 13:30:00.
Men’s Basketball Team To Host Open Tryouts
The Miami Dade College men’s basketball team is having open tryouts on Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. at the Theodore R. Gibson Health Center, 11011 S.W. 104th St., at Kendall Campus. Candidates will participate in shooting, dribbling, defensive and rebounding drills. “We are looking for someone who stands out...
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Capital Tacos, Gala, Pokekai, and Timpano
Miami's latest round of openings includes the launch of the first Capital Tacos in South Florida, a new invite-only nightclub where caviar bumps are all the rage, and the reopening of Timpano in Fort Lauderdale. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Capital Tacos. 1900...
University of Miami Listed Third in Latest Rankings for Best Value Colleges in Florida
As tuition for four-year universities skyrockets, students and parents are eager to know which college will provide the biggest return on their investment. Considering the multitude of public institutions in the Sunshine State, Florida residents likely wonder if it is worth spending more to attend a private university like the University of Miami.
Miami Man Steals The “Right Side” Boat And Ends Up In Cuffs Next To It
Miami Man Steals The “Right Side” Boat And Ends Up In Cuffs Next To It. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Dear Miami! Please educate your people! Martin County is the #WrongExit Leave us alone!. Here is the story from the Martin County Sheriff:. MIAMI MAN PICKS A SIDE, ENDS...
Thief Still at Large After Breaking Into Brazil Mart in Miami
A thief broke into a supermarket in Miami and walked away with cash and electronics shortly after midnight on Sunday. The incident happened in Brazil Mart located at Southwest 27th Avenue, when someone broke into the store with their face covered. The subject broke in through a door that had...
10 Best Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In Miami
We’re not short on celebrities here in the city, especially ones moonlighting as restauranteurs. From a reggaetonero’s bakery to a fast-casual franchise by a beloved rapper, here are the spots you’ve probably been frequenting that are owned by high profile stars you know and love. 1. La...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Invests $2M in Miami Facility to Create Second Home for Independent Creators
There’s a hot location involved in a new extension to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ portfolio of investments. Philadelphia-based Resources For Every Creator (REC) received a donation of $2 million from Sean Combs Capital to launch a facility in Miami. Will Toms and Dave Silver, Forbes 30 under 30 recipients, founded REC in 2015 to provide resources and opportunities for the next generation of creators to pursue their entrepreneurial goals.
North Miami Gears Up for Change
North Miami will be a century old in less than four years, and according to those who work for the city, it shows. Councilman Scott Galvin says he looks around today and sees the same one-story, 1950s-era storefronts that existed when he was born there 53 years ago. “Almost nothing...
Florida high school senior dies after boat hits channel marker
A Florida high school senior was killed after a boating crash on Sunday night, NBC affiliate WTVJ reported.
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you are lucky to live in Florida or you simply love spending your holidays there then you should keep on reading because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. Pair that with an amazing atmosphere and you get a restaurant that is a great choice for both a casual meal with some friends or family members and a special occasion. Are you curious to see what made it on the list?
4 Florida Cities Among The Top Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best places to retire in the nation.
13 Miami Restaurant Openings to Get Excited About This Fall
Sure we might experience a changing of the “seasons” here in South Florida, but what really indicates the seasonal transition is the slew of new restaurants that open their doors here in Miami. From a two restaurants from Top Chef winners, to offshoots of longtime favorites, and the return of hometown chefs, here are the 13 restaurants to be looking froward to this fall.
350 S Miami Ave Rental
Prices and availability subject to change without notice. $%&Incredible 2 bed +Den and 2 full bathrooms. This wonderful condominium is the only gated community located in Brickell/Financial district. Enjoy of the 5 star amenities that this building has to offer, pool, Jacuzzi, Spa, Sauna, Steam room, Racket ball, work out facility and more. This building is very secure. Walking distance to Brickell, Downtown Miami and near by restaurants and nightlife (The Wharf is located within a few bocks from the condo)$%&#$%If you have been denied an application for lease in the past due to bad credit or your background, please call me or text me , I will get you approved!!Self-employed, bad credit, no problem. Text me, I respond immediately and have tons of WE ARE ESSENTIAL BUSINESS FOR COVI19, WE ARE ALWAYS OPENCALL ME OR TEXT MEAndy ZamudioWe accept deposits with credit card if you are short of cash we help with that, we are the only company that accepts credit cards for deposits , zelle, cash app, paypal venmo payments accepted!!! Aceptamos los depositos con tarjeta de credito sinud esta corto de cash, somos la unica compaÃ±ia que lo acepta en Florida, zelle, cash app, paypal ,venmo%&$% (Listing 7034147 Confirmed 9/4/2022)
Major Food Group’s Contessa Brand Looks to Be Headed to the Design District
A plan review appears to show the major Boston destination gearing up for a trip south
Here’s the chance of home prices falling in South Florida
Some homebuyers in South Florida have been trying to wait out the soaring housing market in the hopes that prices might fall. Home shoppers may be out of luck for at least the next year, according to a new ranking from CoreLogic, a property data and analytics provider, as it’s not entirely likely that home prices will decline in our area. And if they do decline, it probably won’t be ...
