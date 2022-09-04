Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary BurgerTravel MavenMichigan State
Deer Walks Into Dollar General Store In MichiganKyle SchepperleyJackson, MI
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Related
Murals, music and munchies: Your guide to Jackson’s Bright Walls finale
JACKSON, MI – The final Bright Walls festival is here and organizers are gearing up to send it off with a bang. Murals and entertainment hit the streets one last time in downtown Jackson on Sept. 8-11. A full weekend of events are scheduled. “We’re definitely excited for the...
jtv.tv
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
All new Wednesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Trevor VanBuren, Aquatics Coordinator, Jackson YMCA. Muralist Zeks One, interviewed at Ella Sharp Museum, Al Worden Tribute Mural. Nick Neves, Jackson Bass Fishing Team Coach with Ephraim Cretsinger, team member. Andrew Wellman & Ashley Esselink, Bright Walls Mural Festival. 9 AM and 11 AM.
jtv.tv
Events of Thursday, September 8, 2022
Bright Walls The Finale Opening Day! Bright Paws – Presented by True Community Credit Union. 6 PM – 11 PM. Murals painted by artists from across the globe. Located in downtown Jackson, Michigan. Free and open to the public. September 8-11, 2022: Bright Walls is bidding Jackson adieu! You won’t want to miss our Grand Finale! Updated schedule of events here.
jtv.tv
Jackson Magazine Health Care Angels Awards 9-6-22 | Photo Gallery
Jackson Magazine Health Care Angels Awards Ceremony, Ella Sharp Museum Community Room, 9-6-22. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV. Jackson Magazine Health Care Angels Awards Ceremony, Ella Sharp Museum Community Room, 9-6-22. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jtv.tv
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
All new Tuesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Tom Jurasek and Andrew Gissal, Bearex. Rick Only, Jimmie’s Towing. Stephanie Schiro and Jessica Houston, Bright Walls Mural Festival. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Tuesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Bob Hoffman,...
Did You See Where The Newest Spirit Of Halloween Is In Lansing?
It definitely tells you what time of the year we are in when you begin to see signs start popping up for a particular kind of store. I think you know the store I'm talking about too. One with spooky written all over it for your Halloween desires. Did You...
Renovations help Jackson Interfaith Shelter serve community
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Steve Castle is the leader of the Jackson Interfaith Shelter. His mission is simple, make sure that people currently without a place to call home know that they are valued and welcome here. “We want this physical space to communicate that they matter and then even more importantly the staff and […]
wbch.com
M-66 & M-79 Intersection in Nashville still closed
UPDATE: 4:37 pm Heavy equipment is now on the scene in an attempt to remove the hugh press and semi tracter that broke down Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of M-66 and M-79 near Mooville in Nashville. The Press and semi tractor has been in the intersection for over 24 hours.
IN THIS ARTICLE
county-journal.com
Charlotte Frontier Days Announces the Grand Marshal for its 50th Festival
One of the most anticipated parts of Charlotte Frontier Days is the announcement of the Grand Marshal. As always, the Charlotte Frontier Days Board had a tough time voting for just one person as the nominees received are outstanding folks that love their community and give so much of their time volunteering to make it a better place!
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
jtv.tv
Jackson Area Invitational at Cascades Golf Course 9-6-22 | Photo Gallery
Golf Jackson Area Invitational at Cascades Golf Course, 9-6-2022. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports.
jtv.tv
Events of Saturday, September 3 – Sunday, September 4, 2022
Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. A wide variety of produce is available from local farmers. Plants, flowers, crafts, home goods, bakery items and more. Corner of Mechanic and Glick, Downtown Jackson. Morning Movies at the Concord Branch. 11 AM. Stop by the Jackson District Library Concord...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Haunted Car Wash Coming To Lansing This Fall
Spooky season is officially just right around the corner, as the month of September rolls on the anticipation builds up. Everyone is going to Walgreens, Meijer's, Walmart, and so many other storms looking for Halloween decorations, costumes, and candy to get ready for the holiday festivities. For some people, that's enough to make them happy, while others like to enjoy the scary, creepy, and thrilling part of the season.
$3 ticket day ends in 100-person brawl at movie theater
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Four people were arrested after a 100-person fight broke out at a Pittsfield Township movie theater Saturday evening. Police responded to calls of a 50-person fight around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 4100 Carpenter Road, the location of Cinemark Ann Arbor 20 and IMAX.
Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan – 2022
Voting is now open for the best burgers in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas. We are lucky to have so many amazing burger joints in Southwest Michigan. Now we're looking for your favorites. You can find all of the nominated burger places in Southwest Michigan in alphabetical order below. Simply select your favorite, then page down and click the 'Vote' button. One vote per person / per day is permitted. Voting will be open through Tuesday, September 20th. Votes by bots and other 3rd party IP changers will be detected and removed periodically. Votes outside of Southwest Michigan are also at risk of being removed. Extreme abuse of these rules can lead to disqualification. Keep it real, legit, and local folks.
WILX-TV
In My View: Spartan Stadium is filled with racket
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The complaints are the same we receive from Michigan State football fans - eliminate the music during the game from the public address system!. It’s awful and fans can’t even speak to each other. The ones who like it likely are not season ticket holders who tell me their days of attending these games are numbered. What about the MSU band can’t it entertain during time outs?
WILX-TV
Capital Area Humane Society announces free pet vaccine clinic dates
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society (CAHS) will host a free pet vaccine clinic at the CAHS Space and Neuter Clinic. The organization said on Facebook that the free clinics are for both dogs and cats. The clinics are designed to help pet parents who are experiencing financial challenges. The first clinic is on Tuesday Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WILX-TV
Cider mill prices are on the rise in Michigan
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The cost of taking a family trip to the cider mill may be more expensive this fall. Prices are up this year for many cider mills because the cost for plastics, sugar and flour went up. This means the prices of popular items - like donuts - will be a little higher this year at cider mills, like Country Mill in Charlotte.
100-person brawl breaks out at theater on $3 movie night
Police are investigating after a massive brawl broke out on $3 movie night at a Washtenaw County theater Saturday night, leading to four arrests.
A new mural is taking shape in Jackson in preparation for Bright Walls finale
JACKSON, MI – A Montreal artist is busy in downtown Jackson painting a new mural in preparation for the final Bright Walls Festival. Michelle Hoogveld was chosen as this year’s preview artist for Bright Walls, the festival that decorates Jackson buildings with murals painted by local artists and those from throughout the nation and world. The four-day event is set for Sept. 8-11 this year.
Comments / 0