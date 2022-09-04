ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Police arrest 39-year-old suspect in Chickasaw homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man in connection to the homicide in the Chickasaw neighborhood last month has been arrested, police say. The homicide happened on Aug. 21 around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Broadway. Police said they found 37-year-old William Smith with multiple gunshot wounds on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

25-year-old Tennessee man arrested for robbing Prospect liquor store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 25-year-old man from Tennessee has been arrested for allegedly robbing a liquor store in Oldham County. Police said a man walked into Prospect Liquors on U.S. 42 around 9:40 a.m. on Friday. According to officers, he was wearing a mask over his face when he demanded money from an employee at gunpoint.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Juvenile arrested after armed robbery at Jeffersonville HS parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police arrested a juvenile four days after an armed robbery incident in a Jeffersonville High School parking lot. JPD announced they executed a warrant Tuesday night at a home on Harvard Drive in Clarksville, according to a press release. During the warrant service, officers arrested...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Man accused of killing 2 men inside Louisville Roosters last year appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man accused of shooting and killing two men in a crowded Louisville restaurant was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing. Karson Reitz, 21, is accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Michael Miller and 51-year-old Bradley Cross at the Preston Highway Roosters location on Dec. 23, 2021. Court documents state Reitz was seen on surveillance video shooting the two men inside the crowded dining room. A bartender who witnessed the incident said the restaurant was packed that night, and that there was a fistfight between Reitz and Miller before the shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

29-year-old dead after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ID of the man who was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Monday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Deyonte Foster, 29, was the man who was shot and killed in an alleyway at the intersection of S 26th and Magazine Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Louisville police investigating fatal shooting in Clifton neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in the Clifton neighborhood has left one man dead. Police say officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a report of shooting in the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. When LMPD arrived,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

57-year-old victim of Newburg shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office have identified the man who was killed in the Newburg shooting. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Sixth Division responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road just before 3 p.m. on Monday. They said when officers arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man dies after shooting on Mellwood Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting on Mellwood Avenue, according to police. Louisville Metro police said they were called around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block, near where the Clifton, Butchertown and Irish Hill neighborhoods meet. When officers arrived,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Feds: LMPD cop hid info on Kenneth Walker, his concealed carry permit before deadly raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky, — Former Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Kyle Meany knew Breonna Taylor appeared to be in a relationship with Kenneth Walker, not Jamarcus Glover, and that Walker had a concealed carry permit days before the deadly March 13, 2020, no-knock raid where police shot and killed the 26-year-old, according to a signed affidavit released Wednesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Investigate Fatal Collision in Henry Co. Ky

PORT ROYAL, Ky. (09/06/2022) – On Tuesday September 06, 2022 at approximately 6:15 am Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a 911 call in reference to a single vehicle collision in Henry County on Port Royal Road. A post 5 trooper responded to the scene. The preliminary...
HENRY COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Indiana man found dead, police investigating

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Paoli, Indiana on Sept. 6. The Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive man, 38-year-old Joshua Wade, near the 800 block of North Gospel Street around 7:30 a.m.
PAOLI, IN
Wave 3

JCPS bus, commercial vehicle involved in crash on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus has been involved in a crash on Interstate 65 just south of downtown Louisville. MetroSafe says the crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. at mile marker 134, which is at the St. Catherine St. overpass. WAVE...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
