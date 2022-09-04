Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Police arrest 39-year-old suspect in Chickasaw homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man in connection to the homicide in the Chickasaw neighborhood last month has been arrested, police say. The homicide happened on Aug. 21 around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Broadway. Police said they found 37-year-old William Smith with multiple gunshot wounds on...
wdrb.com
Suspect arrested for murder of 36-year-old man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested for the murder of a 36-year-old man who was shot to death in the Shawnee neighborhood last month. According to court documents, 39-year-old Jameco English was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Wednesday afternoon. English is charged in connection with the...
wdrb.com
25-year-old Tennessee man arrested for robbing Prospect liquor store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 25-year-old man from Tennessee has been arrested for allegedly robbing a liquor store in Oldham County. Police said a man walked into Prospect Liquors on U.S. 42 around 9:40 a.m. on Friday. According to officers, he was wearing a mask over his face when he demanded money from an employee at gunpoint.
Wave 3
Juvenile arrested after armed robbery at Jeffersonville HS parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police arrested a juvenile four days after an armed robbery incident in a Jeffersonville High School parking lot. JPD announced they executed a warrant Tuesday night at a home on Harvard Drive in Clarksville, according to a press release. During the warrant service, officers arrested...
wdrb.com
Man accused of killing 2 men inside Louisville Roosters last year appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man accused of shooting and killing two men in a crowded Louisville restaurant was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing. Karson Reitz, 21, is accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Michael Miller and 51-year-old Bradley Cross at the Preston Highway Roosters location on Dec. 23, 2021. Court documents state Reitz was seen on surveillance video shooting the two men inside the crowded dining room. A bartender who witnessed the incident said the restaurant was packed that night, and that there was a fistfight between Reitz and Miller before the shooting.
Wave 3
29-year-old dead after shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ID of the man who was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Monday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Deyonte Foster, 29, was the man who was shot and killed in an alleyway at the intersection of S 26th and Magazine Street.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspect still unknown 4 years after Detroit man shot, killed in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Police still don’t know who shot and killed a 45-year-old Detroit man in Louisville, Kentucky four years ago. Charles Theo Tillman Jr. was pronounced dead at 7:56 a.m. on June 5, 2018, after he was shot in the 7800 block of Whipperwill Road. According to...
WHAS 11
Louisville police investigating fatal shooting in Clifton neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in the Clifton neighborhood has left one man dead. Police say officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a report of shooting in the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. When LMPD arrived,...
WLKY.com
57-year-old victim of Newburg shooting identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office have identified the man who was killed in the Newburg shooting. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Sixth Division responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road just before 3 p.m. on Monday. They said when officers arrived...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man dies after shooting on Mellwood Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting on Mellwood Avenue, according to police. Louisville Metro police said they were called around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block, near where the Clifton, Butchertown and Irish Hill neighborhoods meet. When officers arrived,...
kfdi.com
Man Charged in Deadly Crash Involving Nickerson Family Pleads Not Guilty
The man charged in a collision that killed a member of a Nickerson family and injured three others in Louisville, Kentucky has pleaded not guilty to murder and assault charges. Michael Hurley entered the plea on Tuesday, Sept. 6th. Police said Hurley was under the influence when he hit Nickerson...
spectrumnews1.com
Feds: LMPD cop hid info on Kenneth Walker, his concealed carry permit before deadly raid
LOUISVILLE, Ky, — Former Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Kyle Meany knew Breonna Taylor appeared to be in a relationship with Kenneth Walker, not Jamarcus Glover, and that Walker had a concealed carry permit days before the deadly March 13, 2020, no-knock raid where police shot and killed the 26-year-old, according to a signed affidavit released Wednesday.
Police search county official’s home in connection with Las Vegas journalist’s homicide
Las Vegas Police executed a search warrant at the home of a Clark County official Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of a local journalist over the weekend.
WLKY.com
Breonna Taylor case: Documents show what ex-LMPD officer admitted to in plea agreement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A newly released document spells out what an ex-Louisville Metro police officer admitted to while making a plea agreement in the Breonna Taylor case. Kelly Goodlett is one of four officers indicted in relation to the night Taylor died in March 2020. She was accused of...
Louisville activists demand charges against protestors be dropped after 2020 arrests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following the news of former Louisville Metro Police Detective Kelly Goodlett admitting to several lies in the Breonna Taylor warrant, activists came together to make their voices heard. It's an ongoing effort for charges to be dropped against protestors who were arrested during the 2020 demonstrations...
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Investigate Fatal Collision in Henry Co. Ky
PORT ROYAL, Ky. (09/06/2022) – On Tuesday September 06, 2022 at approximately 6:15 am Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a 911 call in reference to a single vehicle collision in Henry County on Port Royal Road. A post 5 trooper responded to the scene. The preliminary...
Indiana man found dead, police investigating
ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Paoli, Indiana on Sept. 6. The Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive man, 38-year-old Joshua Wade, near the 800 block of North Gospel Street around 7:30 a.m.
Former LMPD Det. details lies on Breonna Taylor search warrant in unsealed plea agreement
The new details surrounding the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s home come from a plea agreement signed in court last month.
Wave 3
JCPS bus, commercial vehicle involved in crash on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus has been involved in a crash on Interstate 65 just south of downtown Louisville. MetroSafe says the crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. at mile marker 134, which is at the St. Catherine St. overpass. WAVE...
'Person down': LMPD found a man dead following a shooting in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in an alley in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Sept.5, police officials said. Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division officers responded to a call of a "person down" near Magazine Street at 26th Street at 3 a.m. Monday, according to a press release.
WHAS11
