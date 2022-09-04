Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Miami football legacy Frank Gore Jr. returns home Saturday
Miami football legacy Frank Gore Jr. will return to South Florida with Southern Mississippi when the teams play on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Gore starred at Coral Gables High School just like his synonymous father. As a senior in 2019, Gore ran for 1,111 yards and 13 touchdowns. In...
ESPN ranks Miami football 13th in post week 1 power rankings
After week one, the Miami football team is 13th nationally in the ESPN Power Rankings. Miami took care of Bethune-Cookman as expected. The Hurricanes played over 70 players in a dominant victory over the Wildcats. The Miami football team has improvements to make when they host Southern Mississippi on Saturday.
Miami football moves up 1 spot in both polls
The Miami football team moved one spot each in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll. Miami is now ranked 15th nationally in the AP Top 25 and 16th in the Coaches Poll following its 70-13 victory over Bethune-Cookman. Mario Cristobal won his debut as Miami head coach.
Miami football week 1 national website grades
Following the 70-13 win by the Miami football team over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday CBS Sports issued a report card for the Hurricanes. Analysis of the Hurricanes’ victory over the Wildcats was also provided by CBS Sports partner site 247 Sports. Mario Cristobal led Miami to an impressive win in his Hurricanes’ debut.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henry County Daily Herald
No. 15 Miami takes on So. Mississippi, Frank Gore Jr.
That will be Job No. 1 for 15th-ranked Miami (1-0) Saturday afternoon when it plays host to Southern Mississippi (0-1).
calleochonews.com
The LifeWallet Park UM football stadium with 60,000 seats is on it’s way thanks to the “Ruiz clan”
Johnny Ruiz which is the eldest of the 3 kids that make up the “Ruiz clan” has released designs for the long awaited and planned Tropical Park football stadium. The head of the ”Ruiz clan” is John H. Ruiz, a business billionaire and University of Miami alumni, who seeks to establish a new place in Southwest Miami-Dade at Tropical Park off Bird Road for the University of Miami football team. Then we have Alex Ruiz - Chief Executive Officer of Cigarette Racing, Cristy Ruiz - Chief Marketing Officer of Cigarette Racing, and last but not least there is, Johnny Ruiz - Chief Operations Officer of Cigarette Racing and also the one mostly involved with the anxiously awaited UM football stadium.
Many Major Tennis Athletes Crushing It At The US Open Are From This Florida City
There's a city in Florida that is home to many of the major tennis athletes absolutely crushing it at the US Open. Whether they play against each other or on the same team, athletic gold was bred on these Sunshine State courts. Despite what you might think, it's not Miami....
secretmiami.com
10 Best Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In Miami
We’re not short on celebrities here in the city, especially ones moonlighting as restauranteurs. From a reggaetonero’s bakery to a fast-casual franchise by a beloved rapper, here are the spots you’ve probably been frequenting that are owned by high profile stars you know and love. 1. La...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hollywood, September 07 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Hollywood. The South Plantation High School football team will have a game with South Broward High School on September 07, 2022, 13:30:00.
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Capital Tacos, Gala, Pokekai, and Timpano
Miami's latest round of openings includes the launch of the first Capital Tacos in South Florida, a new invite-only nightclub where caviar bumps are all the rage, and the reopening of Timpano in Fort Lauderdale. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Capital Tacos. 1900...
biscaynetimes.com
North Miami Gears Up for Change
North Miami will be a century old in less than four years, and according to those who work for the city, it shows. Councilman Scott Galvin says he looks around today and sees the same one-story, 1950s-era storefronts that existed when he was born there 53 years ago. “Almost nothing...
Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Eva Longoria, Travie McCoy, Ape Drums, and More
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
IN THIS ARTICLE
treasurecoast.com
Miami Man Steals The “Right Side” Boat And Ends Up In Cuffs Next To It
Miami Man Steals The “Right Side” Boat And Ends Up In Cuffs Next To It. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Dear Miami! Please educate your people! Martin County is the #WrongExit Leave us alone!. Here is the story from the Martin County Sheriff:. MIAMI MAN PICKS A SIDE, ENDS...
Florida Weekly
Teen golfer breaks course record at Estero Country Club
Chloe Kovelesky, a 15-year-old high school student from Boca Raton, broke the Estero Country Club course record. Covering the 6,132-yard, par-72 course, the sophomore recorded a 64 during round one of the Florida State Golf Association’s Women’s Four-Ball Championship Aug. 13-14. The tournament consisted of 35 teams over...
NBC Miami
Thief Still at Large After Breaking Into Brazil Mart in Miami
A thief broke into a supermarket in Miami and walked away with cash and electronics shortly after midnight on Sunday. The incident happened in Brazil Mart located at Southwest 27th Avenue, when someone broke into the store with their face covered. The subject broke in through a door that had...
Miami New Times
University of Miami Listed Third in Latest Rankings for Best Value Colleges in Florida
As tuition for four-year universities skyrockets, students and parents are eager to know which college will provide the biggest return on their investment. Considering the multitude of public institutions in the Sunshine State, Florida residents likely wonder if it is worth spending more to attend a private university like the University of Miami.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
13 Miami Restaurant Openings to Get Excited About This Fall
Sure we might experience a changing of the “seasons” here in South Florida, but what really indicates the seasonal transition is the slew of new restaurants that open their doors here in Miami. From a two restaurants from Top Chef winners, to offshoots of longtime favorites, and the return of hometown chefs, here are the 13 restaurants to be looking froward to this fall.
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you are lucky to live in Florida or you simply love spending your holidays there then you should keep on reading because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. Pair that with an amazing atmosphere and you get a restaurant that is a great choice for both a casual meal with some friends or family members and a special occasion. Are you curious to see what made it on the list?
thenextmiami.com
Total Demolition About To Begin At Deauville In Miami Beach (Implosion Coming)
Asbestos removal is now complete at the Deauville in Miami Beach, and total demolition is about to begin. According to a memo from Miami Beach’s City Manager, equipment will be on site today (9/6) to begin the first phase of demolition work. Phase one will include demolishing the lobby,...
4 Florida Cities Among The Top Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best places to retire in the nation.
FanSided
281K+
Followers
531K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0