Ross Barkley Joins OGC Nice Fabrizio Romano Confirms

Former Chelsea player Ross Barkley has moved to the French league to play for OGC Nice after getting his contract terminated.

Only six days ago Ross Barkley terminated his contract by mutual agreement after the 28-year-old was left out of Thomas Tuchels plans.

The Blues struggled to find a buyer for Barkley and only wanted the player to leave on a permeant deal.

The English midfielder joined the Blues back in 2018 joining from Everton for a fee of £15 million.

Since then Barkley went on to play 100 games for Chelsea winning the Europa League in the process. However this season, the 28-year-old has not been featured whatsoever in Tuchel's side.

According to the trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano , Barkley has joined Ligue One side OGC Nice on a free transfer.

The English international has already been announced and presented to the Nice fans in the French side's home game against Monaco.

Barkley will join former Premier League players Aaron Ramsey , Kasper Schmeichel and Nicolas Pepe at the French club.

The French side is currently not having the best season, sitting 16th after six games but managed to steal three points from Lille in their previous game.

Barkley should be available for Nice's next game where they face FC Koln at home in the Europe League group stage.

