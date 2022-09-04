Read full article on original website
Omaha metro restaurants to support during Black Restaurant Week
This week, you have a chance to visit a restaurant you've never tried. Black Restaurant Week is a national initiative to connect locals to locally Black-owned eateries.
News Channel Nebraska
Party on the Rocks in Weeping Water
WEEPING WATER —The Revitalization Association of Weeping Water (RAWW) invites the community and visitors to enjoy music, food, and fun at the Party On the Rocks Fall Festival in Weeping Water on September 24th. The festivities kick off with the Flea Market on Elm Street, featuring vendors and food...
fox42kptm.com
Dave Matthews Band to make a stop in Omaha during 2022 Fall Tour
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Dave Matthews Band will make a stop at the CHI Health Center on November 12 during its 2022 Fall Tour, according to a press release from MECA. The North American tour will begin November 2 in Vancouver, BC. Presale for member of DMB Warehouse...
Omaha restaurant holds 'Princess and Superheros' themed breakfast on Sunday
The family-themed breakfast joint named OVER EASY spent the Sunday before Labor Day treating Omaha kids to some sweet and savory breakfast items themed after both superheroes and princesses.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch in Gretna kicks off fall season
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard opened to the general public this Labor Day weekend. Loyal patrons shared their favorite attractions as staff shared new ones for guests this year.
fox42kptm.com
Interact and learn about animals from around the world with Critter Chats
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The public can interact and learn about animals from around the world with Critter Chats, according to a press release from The Riverfront. Critter Chats is brought to The Riverfront by Scatter Joy Acres. It will be held every Wednesday in September from 4:00 p.m....
worldlandscapearchitect.com
Gene Leahy Mall | Omaha, USA | OJB Landscape Architecture
The renovated Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha, Nebraska is one of the largest new urban parks in the U.S.A. and a tangible investment in healthy and vibrant placemaking. The project is the first of three parks to open over the next 18 months for the Omaha Riverfront Revitalization Project, a 72-acre park in downtown Omaha, Nebraska. Aptly named to reflect its position adjacent to the Missouri River, The RiverFront consists of three massive, activated parks—Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America, and Lewis & Clark Landing—that will make the river more accessible to the community while also providing welcoming outdoor spaces and fostering critical connections within the city. These parks reestablish connections between downtown Omaha and the Missouri River.
Hutchfest a moneymaker for local craftspeople
Sunday was a day to support makers in the Omaha community and beyond at this year's Hutchfest in the Millwork Commons.
News Channel Nebraska
Midwestern, national acts shine at festival founded by Hooper native, WSC grad
OMAHA, Neb. -- In what is becoming a comedy tradition in the Metro, the Omaha Comedy Festival made its yearly return over the weekend. In 2013, Dylan Rohde, founder and owner of The Backline Comedy Theater, started the Omaha Improv Fest. After 2019 it was rebranded as the Omaha Comedy Fest as more and more types of talent, from standup to improv to sketch, found its way to the festival.
iheart.com
Omaha Area Labor Day Traditions
Traditional Labor Day weekend events continue today, including "Septemberfest" going on at the CHI Health Center, Lot D, wrapping up at 10 this evening. This is also the final day of the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. For the 43rd consecutive year, the "Omahawks" will host their traditional Labor...
iheart.com
Early Labor Day Surprise For Omaha Woman
An Omaha woman calls 911 early this morning reporting she got home to find an intoxicated man with cowboy boots asleep on her living room sofa. On social media, the woman says the doors were locked, and the man took the screen off and opened a window to get into the house.
WOWT
Cameras watching recycling drop off site in Omaha-metro
People living near the site of a proposed Costco in West Omaha brought their concerns to the Omaha Planning Board. September marks Suicide Prevention Month and this week specifically is Suicide Prevention Week. 6 News On Your Side: OPS family hopes for bus issue resolution. Updated: 9 hours ago. Nearly...
News Channel Nebraska
UNO promoting money saving 'Open Nebraska' plan for students
Just over a year into Joanne Li being named Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha, UNO is upping its push of a University wide operation aimed at saving students millions of dollars. According to the university, books obtained on-line in the “Open Nebraska” program saved students $6 million...
KETV.com
Hutchfest returns to Omaha's Millwork Commons
Thousands of people and hundreds of vendors packed into Millwork Commons this weekend for Hutchfest. The event has helped Nebraska makers, artists, and creators grow their businesses for the last six years. Allie Rapp started doing typography to help pay her way through college and uses the one-day makers fair...
fox42kptm.com
North Omaha "Turnback Tax" Grant applications can now be submitted
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Starting today, the North Omaha "Turnback Tax" Grant is now open for applications. This year, though, things have slightly changed from years past. 55% of the total funds will be allocated to organizations and projects that showcase historical aspects in the area, or reduce violence in surrounding communities.
Take Time to Smile: Officer Hobbs makes show choir
You might remember Bellevue Officer Jon Hobbs when he went viral for auditioning for the Mission Middle School show choir. Well, he made the list.
fox42kptm.com
Labor Day marks end of summer while celebrating those who built the country
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Labor Day marks the end of summer while celebrating those who built the country, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The men and women who put their hard work into the country's streets, buildings, transportation, security, and more are honored during this holiday. The holiday also signals to...
Trendy Blackstone District developer looks to build $22 million project in North Omaha
OMAHA — A midtown real estate team best known for turning a forsaken urban corridor into the trendy Blackstone commercial district is venturing into different territory. GreenSlate Development wants to build a sprawling warehouse in an industrial area of North Omaha. The company has purchased 11 vacant acres north of the Storz Expressway along Ninth […] The post Trendy Blackstone District developer looks to build $22 million project in North Omaha appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Drought and hot weather produce sweet harvest for local vineyard
We've seen the wrath that hail and drought have taken on some heartland crops this year. But one producer says he may have a sweeter than expected harvest this year because of the weather. It's harvest time at James Arthur Vineyards north of Lincoln. Even vineyard manager Josh Rockmann is...
klkntv.com
Summer at Branched Oak Lake ends on a high note
MALCOLM, Neb. (KLKN) – Branched Oak Lake near Malcolm became was the site of multiple tragedies over the summer. After one homicide and another mysterious death, it seemed that people were concerned about the safety of the lake. After all that tragedy, many ended their summers on a high...
