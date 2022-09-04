Read full article on original website
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Phillies starting Edmundo Sosa at shortstop on Tuesday evening
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Edmundo Sosa is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Sosa will take over the shortstop position after Bryson Stott was given a breather at home. In a matchup versus Jesus Luzardo, our models project Sosa to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of...
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeated
Albert Pujols could soon become the third MLB player in history with 700 career home runsSt. Louis Cardinals Instagram. Cardinals legend Albert Pujols may soon add another milestone to his impressive MLB resume. The former MVP has hit 695 home runs in his storied career and is now five home runs shy of becoming the third player in MLB history with 700 or more career home runs.
FOX Sports
St. Louis Cardinals play the Washington Nationals Wednesday
Washington Nationals (48-88, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (80-56, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-2, 4.39 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -311, Nationals +252; over/under is 8...
Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich blasts 499-foot home run
It’s been a few seasons since Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has played at an All-Star level. He entered Tuesday’s
Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive
During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
Alex Rodriguez single again, splits with Kathryne Padgett
Alex Rodriguez is single again. The former Yankees slugger has split with Texas-based Kathryne “Kat” Padgett, sources exclusively tell us. An insider says the two are still friendly, telling Page Six, “They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good.” A source says that since the split, “Alex is having fun and hanging out with his family.” He was seen at a University of Miami football game on Saturday with one of his daughters. A-Rod also hinted he is now solo when he posted a picture of a meal in front of a TV on Instagram...
MLB・
WATCH: Grown Man Steals Baseball from Young Woman in Cubs' Bleachers
A young woman at the Chicago Cubs game Tuesday night was cheering for former Cubs centerfielder Albert Almora Jr. in his return to Wrigley Field. Almora, now a member of the Cincinnati Reds, attempted to throw a ball to her, and a grown man took it from her.
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Eliminate Giants From NL West Division Race
The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from losing to the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season with a 6-3 win to set the stage for a rubber match on Wednesday afternoon. And with their win, the Dodgers eliminated the Giants from potentially repeating as...
Cardinals score five in ninth inning, stun Nationals
Tommy Edman’s two-run double capped St. Louis’ five-run, ninth-inning rally as the Cardinals overtook the visiting Washington Nationals for a
Yardbarker
Yankees could have to fend off arch-rival for Aaron Judge on monster extension
The New York Yankees may be struggling to put together wins at the present moment, but star slugger Aaron Judge continues to rake, hitting his 54th homer of the season against the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon. In fact, Judge has elevated his batting average to .302, tied for 11th...
Cubs explore Ben Zobrist return in baseball ops role
Can Jed Hoyer recreate continuity that bridges the 2016 championship with his "next great Cubs team" even after jettisoning the entire core of that team?. If so, part of the process may already be underway. The Cubs president said he talked this summer with 2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist...
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out
In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
Albert Pujols home runs vs. Cubs from Aardsma to Zambrano
When Albert Pujols hit that two-run game-winner in the eighth inning to beat the Cubs 2-0 Sunday, it was his 59th career home run against the 33rd different Cubs pitcher (Brandon Hughes) — in what will be his final plate appearance against the nemesis Cubs, if he keeps his promise to retire at the end of the season.
MLB roundup: Cards score 5 in 9th to rally past Nats
Tommy Edman’s two-run double capped St. Louis’ five-run, ninth-inning rally as the Cardinals overtook the visiting Washington Nationals for a
MLB・
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs Bring Back Ben Zobrist as an Ambassador
Remember former Chicago Cubs' legend and 2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist? Of course, you do! According to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score and Marquee Sports Network, the Cubs are bringing Zobrist back in an ambassador role. Cubs' President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer mentioned earlier Tuesday that Zobrist...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet MLB Pro Michael Conforto’s Wife, Cabernet Burns
During his time with the New York Mets, Michael Conforto had met, dated, proposed to, and got married to his other half. Cabernet Burns is Michael Conforto’s girlfriend-turned-wife. The outfielder and his wife are pretty low-key on social media that their wedding nearly slipped under the radar. With analysts speculating that Conforto’s free agency is coming to an end, the outfielder is possibly going to a new franchise. MLB fans want to know more about her background. So we reveal more about who Michael Conforto’s wife is in this Cabernet Burns wiki.
earnthenecklace.com
Hunter Brown Makes MLB Debut! Meet the Astros Pitcher’s Girlfriend, Caley Gibson
Hunter Brown is getting his time to shine. The Houston Astros added him to the main roster on his 24th birthday, and he made a spectacular MLB debut in September 2022. At his first major league game, the pitcher had his own personal cheering team wearing No. 58 Astros jerseys, which included his family and a special someone—Hunter Brown’s girlfriend, Caley Gibson. And she is over the moon for her beau’s career breakout. We might be seeing more of this new Astros WAG in the near future. So we get you up to speed on her background in this Caley Gibson wiki.
Cubs get tough Willson Contreras update
The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL with an ankle sprain, per Meghan Montemurro. Michael Hermosillo was activated from the IL and Nicholas Padilla was designated for assignment in a pair of corresponding moves. Contreras is arguably the best offensive catcher in baseball. He was...
Blue Jays, Orioles in bench-clearing incident
The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles had a bench-clearing incident during Tuesday night’s game. Orioles reliever Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman for the final out of the top of the seventh inning. Baker held his hand towards the Jays’ dugout and used it to make a talking gesture. He also was nodding several times as he looked in their direction.
