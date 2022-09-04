ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Mets ride deGrom, Bassitt to doubleheader sweep of Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The division lead they’ve enjoyed for most of the season gone, the New York Mets returned to a reliable mix of timely power and terrific pitching to move back in front in the NL East. Chris Bassitt threw seven strong innings in Game 1 and Jacob deGrom was even better in Game 2 as the Mets swept a doubleheader from the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. Bassitt (13-7) allowed one run in a 5-1 victory in the opener, then deGrom (5-1) gave up just three hits in a 10-0 romp in the nightcap as the Mets pushed back ahead of Atlanta by a half-game in a division race that appears it could go down to the wire. “I said it from day one, it’s going to be a tight race and it should be a tight race,” said shortstop Francisco Lindor, who went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs in Game 2.
The Associated Press

Mets falter again, fall to lowly Pirates; NL East now tied

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Mets built their lead in the National League East in part by feasting on also-rans. In September, the also-rans are fighting back, and a division title that seemed almost a foregone conclusion during portions of the spring and summer now feels particularly perilous with fall fast approaching. Mitch Keller scattered five hits over six shutout innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates sent the suddenly listless Mets to an 8-2 loss on Tuesday night. New York failed to get a runner to third base against Keller (5-10) while dropping their third straight against teams playing out the string. Manager Buck Showalter hardly seemed bothered that the first-place perch his team had occupied alone since April 12 was in jeopardy. The loss trimmed New York’s lead over Atlanta to a half-game with the Braves playing later Tuesday in Oakland.
FOX Sports

Mets, Max Scherzer hoping latest IL stint gets the ace ready for October

Max Scherzer and the Mets are playing it safe because, for now, that’s really all they can do. Scherzer was placed on the injured list Wednesday, retroactive to Sept. 4, with what the Mets have termed "left-side irritation." Scherzer, seeking his 200th career win Saturday, instead pulled himself from his start against the Nationals after just five innings and 67 pitches.
ClutchPoints

Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury

The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
