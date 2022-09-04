Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand openingKristen WaltersRutherford, NJ
Masks No Longer Required on Public Transit in New York CityNYC x BKNew York City, NY
Jerry Seinfeld is blaming Timmy Trumpet for the Mets' collapse to the Braves in NL East
There’s still a month left in the MLB regular season, but New York Mets fans have seen this movie before. Even lifelong Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld is already looking for someone to blame. The Mets held a 10.5-game lead in the NL East standings back on June 1, and...
Mets ride deGrom, Bassitt to doubleheader sweep of Pirates
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The division lead they’ve enjoyed for most of the season gone, the New York Mets returned to a reliable mix of timely power and terrific pitching to move back in front in the NL East. Chris Bassitt threw seven strong innings in Game 1 and Jacob deGrom was even better in Game 2 as the Mets swept a doubleheader from the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. Bassitt (13-7) allowed one run in a 5-1 victory in the opener, then deGrom (5-1) gave up just three hits in a 10-0 romp in the nightcap as the Mets pushed back ahead of Atlanta by a half-game in a division race that appears it could go down to the wire. “I said it from day one, it’s going to be a tight race and it should be a tight race,” said shortstop Francisco Lindor, who went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs in Game 2.
Mets falter again, fall to lowly Pirates; NL East now tied
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Mets built their lead in the National League East in part by feasting on also-rans. In September, the also-rans are fighting back, and a division title that seemed almost a foregone conclusion during portions of the spring and summer now feels particularly perilous with fall fast approaching. Mitch Keller scattered five hits over six shutout innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates sent the suddenly listless Mets to an 8-2 loss on Tuesday night. New York failed to get a runner to third base against Keller (5-10) while dropping their third straight against teams playing out the string. Manager Buck Showalter hardly seemed bothered that the first-place perch his team had occupied alone since April 12 was in jeopardy. The loss trimmed New York’s lead over Atlanta to a half-game with the Braves playing later Tuesday in Oakland.
Mets, Max Scherzer hoping latest IL stint gets the ace ready for October
Max Scherzer and the Mets are playing it safe because, for now, that’s really all they can do. Scherzer was placed on the injured list Wednesday, retroactive to Sept. 4, with what the Mets have termed "left-side irritation." Scherzer, seeking his 200th career win Saturday, instead pulled himself from his start against the Nationals after just five innings and 67 pitches.
Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury
The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 9/7/2022
The Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies will square off on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Phillies prediction and pick, laid out below. The Miami Marlins are 55-79, officially eliminated from playoff...
