Gate City, VA

Johnson City Press

There's more than burgers at Burgers R Us

WEBER CITY, Va. — Burgers R Us, a two-time “best burger” winner in the Kingsport Times News Readers Choice Awards, celebrated its 22nd anniversary on Aug. 29. Don’t let the name and burger accolades fool you. This isn’t just a burger joint. Burgers R Us does offer a full line of burgers. There’s even one called “The Lumberjack,” which is a double-decker fresh-beef burger on Texas toast with trimmings that include hash browns.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

A Visit to Unique Boutique in Johnson City

(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Unique Boutique on Bristol Highway to show us some of the great styles for fall in clothing, purses, and accessories. For more information visit Unique Boutique on Facebook.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

LIST: Fall & Halloween happenings across the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Spooky season is here once again, and whether you’re up for a good fright or prefer to keep it light with candy, costumes and pumpkins, News Channel 11 has an event listed below of autumn-related pastimes the entire family can enjoy. HAUNTED HOUSES & SPOOKY ATTRACTIONS Appalachian GhostWalksWhat: Lantern-led evening walking tours of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

VOTE: Best Mexican Food in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) – After nominations poured in from viewers, four finalists have been chosen to compete for the title of Best Local Mexican Food. The four finalists received the most nominations from News Channel 11 viewers. Voting will remain open until midnight on September 25, and you may vote for your favorite eatery once every day. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Tennessee Hills Distillery is building a legacy

There are times when you just know “you’re seeing something that’s starting, that’s really just the impetus of something that’s going to be huge,” state Sen. Jon Lundberg told a crowd of folks last week in Bristol. “Folks, look around. And if you don’t...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Big, decaying tree at Abingdon Visitor’s Center to be removed

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A large tree outside the Abingdon Visitor’s Center will be removed due to decay. The town says the decay in the main trunk of the Green Ash tree was exposed when a 35-foot branch broke off during a storm earlier this summer. An independent arboricultural company was hired to assess the […]
ABINGDON, VA
East Tennessean

New restaurant to open in Johnson City

Matthew “Mattie” and Celia McGhee have finally made their vision a reality. The couple are opening their first restaurant “Juniper,” named after their 5-year-old daughter, in northern Johnson City. Mattie and Celia McGhee are opening the restaurant alongside chef Romeo Tivoli and beverage manager, Christina Crout. The restaurant will open on Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m. and will close at 9:30 p.m.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

New COVID booster will soon be available in Sullivan County

BLOUNTVILLE — Dr. Stephen May, medical director for the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said this week that the new omicron variant booster for COVID-19 should be available soon. “It has two different strains,” he said. “It provides better protection against the omicron variant.”
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Virginia governor serving as Grand Marshal of Food City 300

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Food City officials on Monday announced Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will serve as the grand marshal of the 30th Food City 300. The event, which is slated for Sept. 16, is one of the most popular events in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, a news release from the grocery store states. Youngkin […]
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Symphony of the Mountains presents 'Our Appalachian Mountain Home'

KINGSPORT — On Sept. 24, Symphony of the Mountains will open its new fall season of Appalachian-themed concerts, entitled “Our Appalachian Mountain Home.”. “We have pulled out all the stops for this season! We are roaring back after the pandemic with a full season of music connected to our name and our region,” said Scott Eddlemon, executive director and longtime supporter of the symphony.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Downtown Block Party will once again accompany Covered Bridge Days

ELIZABETHTON – This year’s Covered Bridge Days will once again include the Main Street Block Party held next to the festival on the third block of Elk Avenue. The Block Party will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4-9 p.m. and the block party is sponsored by Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Meet artist Nancy Jane Earnest at Jonesborough's McKinney Center

JONESBOROUGH — The McKinney Center will host an exhibition reception for artist Nancy Jane Earnest on Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-7 p.m. “Nature’s Faces ... Sacred Spaces” is a celebration of people and landscapes that have sparked her creative spirit and speak of her East Tennessee roots. The free exhibition is on display at the McKinney Center through Oct. 14.
JONESBOROUGH, TN

