KINGSPORT — On Sept. 24, Symphony of the Mountains will open its new fall season of Appalachian-themed concerts, entitled “Our Appalachian Mountain Home.”. “We have pulled out all the stops for this season! We are roaring back after the pandemic with a full season of music connected to our name and our region,” said Scott Eddlemon, executive director and longtime supporter of the symphony.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO