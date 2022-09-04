ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

KOMU

Missouri first responders honored for heroic acts in 2021

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson awarded 23 first responders and four civilians with Missouri Public Safety medals Wednesday during a ceremony at the Missouri State Highway Patrol's training academy. The awards are for heroic, life-saving or extraordinary acts beyond the call of duty to protect the public or exceptional acts to assist first responders and the public.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Missouri man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Missouri man is accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat. Dustin Beechner, of St. Joseph, is charged with child abuse resulting in death. During a brief court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that Beechner be held without bond.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KOMU

Labor Day weekend sees fewer crashes, fatalities than last year

MISSOURI − The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it investigated four fatal crashes, one boating fatality and one drowning over the 2022 Labor Day weekend. The Labor Day counting period ran from 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5. These numbers are preliminary, MSHP said.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Kentucky man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY − A 29-year-old man from Kentucky drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks. Tyler Elliot, from Louisville, Kentucky, was reportedly impaired when he jumped into the water from a pontoon around 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the 4 mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm, according to an incident report from the highway patrol.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KOMU

Parson shuts door on marijuana special session

JEFFERSON CITY — A spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday the governor will not expand the scope of his upcoming special session so lawmakers could consider legalizing recreational marijuana. “The call will not be amended to include marijuana legalization,” Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for Parson, said in a text...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Jefferson City man dies after boating accident on Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS — A Jefferson City man died after his boat went airborne Wednesday afternoon on the Lake of the Ozarks. Russell Rauba, 62, was driving a boat at the 5 mile marker when it hit a wake shortly after noon, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F. Upon landing, Russell collided with the boat, slid off the vessel and lost consciousness. According to the report, he was wearing a safety device.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Former Columbia mayor sworn in to Highway and Transportation Commission

JEFFERSON CITY − Former Columbia mayor Brian Treece was sworn in to Missouri's Highway and Transportation Commission Tuesday morning during a ceremony at the Capitol. Gov. Mike Parson hosted the ceremony for Treece after announcing his two new appointments to the commission on Aug. 12. Treece served as the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Forecast: Getting warmer through the week

Mid-Missouri managed to stay relatively cool and cloudy today due to a low pressure system off to our east. This will slowly move east, giving way to more sunshine in the coming days. TUESDAY’S FORECAST. Fog is possible to kick off the day with morning temperatures in the middle...
ENVIRONMENT

