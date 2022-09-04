Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Missouri first responders honored for heroic acts in 2021
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson awarded 23 first responders and four civilians with Missouri Public Safety medals Wednesday during a ceremony at the Missouri State Highway Patrol's training academy. The awards are for heroic, life-saving or extraordinary acts beyond the call of duty to protect the public or exceptional acts to assist first responders and the public.
KOMU
Missouri man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Missouri man is accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat. Dustin Beechner, of St. Joseph, is charged with child abuse resulting in death. During a brief court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that Beechner be held without bond.
KOMU
Labor Day weekend sees fewer crashes, fatalities than last year
MISSOURI − The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it investigated four fatal crashes, one boating fatality and one drowning over the 2022 Labor Day weekend. The Labor Day counting period ran from 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5. These numbers are preliminary, MSHP said.
KOMU
MoDOT letter shows crew supervisor failed key parts of job prior to deadly crash, faces probation
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- News 4 Investigates uncovered a letter revealing that the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) investigated a deadly work zone crash and found the crew supervisor failed to do key parts of his job. The letter was sent to Michael Love, the Signing and Striping Maintenance...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Missourians enjoy Labor Day traveling despite traffic, gas prices
COLUMBIA - More people are on Missouri’s roads this holiday weekend. “There’s a lot of traffic,” truck driver Kevin Anderson said. “It’s almost like rush hour all the way from Kansas City up to Columbia, and we’ve been driving all the way from Oklahoma.”
KOMU
Kansas City woman seriously injured in tubing incident at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Kansas City woman was seriously injured in a tubing incident at the Lake of the Ozarks over Labor Day weekend. Ashton Penrod, 26, was thrown off her tube while traveling downstream near the 10.6 mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm, around 4:25 p.m. Saturday, according to a highway patrol incident report.
KOMU
Kentucky man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY − A 29-year-old man from Kentucky drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks. Tyler Elliot, from Louisville, Kentucky, was reportedly impaired when he jumped into the water from a pontoon around 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the 4 mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm, according to an incident report from the highway patrol.
KOMU
Parson shuts door on marijuana special session
JEFFERSON CITY — A spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday the governor will not expand the scope of his upcoming special session so lawmakers could consider legalizing recreational marijuana. “The call will not be amended to include marijuana legalization,” Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for Parson, said in a text...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
Jefferson City man dies after boating accident on Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS — A Jefferson City man died after his boat went airborne Wednesday afternoon on the Lake of the Ozarks. Russell Rauba, 62, was driving a boat at the 5 mile marker when it hit a wake shortly after noon, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F. Upon landing, Russell collided with the boat, slid off the vessel and lost consciousness. According to the report, he was wearing a safety device.
KOMU
Former Columbia mayor sworn in to Highway and Transportation Commission
JEFFERSON CITY − Former Columbia mayor Brian Treece was sworn in to Missouri's Highway and Transportation Commission Tuesday morning during a ceremony at the Capitol. Gov. Mike Parson hosted the ceremony for Treece after announcing his two new appointments to the commission on Aug. 12. Treece served as the...
KOMU
Brutal heat wave shatters all-time records, threatens power outages across California
A record-breaking heat wave has baked the West for days -- setting record high temperatures, fueling destructive wildfires and threatening rolling power shutoffs in California -- and it could last even longer due to the effects of a strengthening hurricane along Mexico's Pacific coast. "We are now heading into the...
KOMU
Forecast: Getting warmer through the week
Mid-Missouri managed to stay relatively cool and cloudy today due to a low pressure system off to our east. This will slowly move east, giving way to more sunshine in the coming days. TUESDAY’S FORECAST. Fog is possible to kick off the day with morning temperatures in the middle...
Comments / 0