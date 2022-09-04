ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

David A. Arnold, Standup Comedian and Showrunner, Dies at 54

David A. Arnold, a comedian and showrunner known for his standup work and as creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” died unexpectedly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” Arnold’s family said in a statement. “David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devasted by this loss.” Arnold’s death...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' Trailer Promises Catchy Musical Numbers and Hilarious Hijinks

This October, audiences will get to experience the latest family comedy, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The live-action musical comedy, based on the children's book of the same name, follows a crocodile living in New York City who befriends a young boy. Today, a brand-new trailer has been released for the film, teasing all the fun awaiting families in the theater.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy