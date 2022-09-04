Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'My Policeman' Images Show Multi-Decade Love Triangle in Harry Styles' Romance Drama
Prime Video has released a new set of images for My Policeman, the upcoming queer romance drama starring Harry Styles. The film is set to hit theaters on October 21 before making its way onto Prime Video on November 4. The new set of images shows the three lead characters...
David A. Arnold, Standup Comedian and Showrunner, Dies at 54
David A. Arnold, a comedian and showrunner known for his standup work and as creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” died unexpectedly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” Arnold’s family said in a statement. “David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devasted by this loss.” Arnold’s death...
Collider
'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' Trailer Promises Catchy Musical Numbers and Hilarious Hijinks
This October, audiences will get to experience the latest family comedy, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The live-action musical comedy, based on the children's book of the same name, follows a crocodile living in New York City who befriends a young boy. Today, a brand-new trailer has been released for the film, teasing all the fun awaiting families in the theater.
Collider
Christian Bale, Margot Robbie & John David Washington Shine in New 'Amsterdam' Trailer
The upcoming mystery comedy film Amsterdam from director David O. Russell is one of the most talked-about releases remaining on this year's calendar, and the film recently got another trailer showing off some new footage. Titled Names, the new spot, released by 20th Century Studios, comes exactly two months following...
Comments / 0