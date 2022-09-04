Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
heraldcourier.com
Rain is in the forecast for Rhythm & Roots festival
Pack an umbrella, boots, rain gear and some dry clothes if you plan to attend the Rhythm & Roots Reunion in downtown Bristol this coming weekend. The weatherman says we’re headed into a rainy weekend at a time when thousands of people are coming to town to hear dozens of musical performers.
heraldcourier.com
Getting a hotel room in Bristol will be a tough task the next two weekends
Bristol will see tens of thousands of visitors over the next two weeks, but where will they all stay?. According to Christopher Perrin, marketing director at Discover Bristol, seeing no vacancy signs in town the weekends of Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion and the Bass Pro Shops Night Race is just about par for the course.
heraldcourier.com
Downtown residents get front-row seat to Rhythm & Roots festival
As the Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival approaches, Bristolians who live in downtown Bristol are ready for a weekend of non-stop music and activity. Karen Hester, who lives in a loft above her store, the Southern Churn, has already stocked up on groceries and has no plans to leave the footprint of Rhythm & Roots during the weekend.
heraldcourier.com
Organization helps residents through the 'Blackberry Winters' of life
It had never crossed the mind of Teri Crawford-Brown to start a nonprofit organization four years ago. The wife and mother of three sons was leading a busy life, working as a nurse at Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands, Virginia, where she cared for a community of residents who made their homes in the Appalachian mountains of Southwest Virginia.
heraldcourier.com
City to build new fire station
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol, Tennessee is getting a new fire station to serve the east end of town. City Council approved a resolution Tuesday awarding a $3,992,400 construction bid and authorized a construction agreement for the station, which will serve as a replacement for the aged No. 2 station currently located at 1109 King College Road.
heraldcourier.com
Washington County Library to set up story panels at The Meadows
Abingdon’s Town Council passed a resolution Tuesday night to improve traffic safety. The resolution in support of the Virginia Highway Safety Improvement Program means the town will apply for grants to gain new road guides, flashing yellow arrows and pedestrian crossings. The Virginia Department of Transportation directs the safety...
heraldcourier.com
No good bids means city will pay regular rate to dump its garbage after landfill closes
BRISTOL, Va. – Bristol Virginia expects to pay gate rate at another landfill when its trucks begin delivering city trash there next week, City Manager Randy Eads said Tuesday. The city will become a paying customer elsewhere because its embattled city landfill will no longer accept trash – either...
heraldcourier.com
Bristol Tennessee city manager announces retirement
Bristol Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah is stepping down. Sorah announced his retirement near the end of Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “This month I’ll celebrate my 68th birthday, and it’s time for my wife and I to begin to think about the next chapter and what that means for us together,” Sorah said. “With that in mind, it’s time for City Council to begin their search for a new city manager.”
heraldcourier.com
Bristol Tennessee counsel says landfill should be declared a 'public nuisance'
Attorneys for Bristol Tennessee filed a sharply worded memorandum in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Virginia last week opposing Bristol Virginia’s partial motion to dismiss part of a lawsuit regarding the Virginia landfill. Bristol Tennessee filed its complaint in late May and both sides are operating under a June...
heraldcourier.com
If Dallas Wayne wasn't playing at Rhythm & Roots, he would go anyway
BRISTOL, Tenn. - Johnny Paycheck’s “Apartment #9” awaits a quarter in the jukebox downstairs in the home of Dallas Wayne. Six records from Johnny Bush await the same fate. Meanwhile, Wayne sat upstairs in his studio. Gleamingly buoyant, Henderson guitar in hand, he sang “She,” which years...
heraldcourier.com
Man shot, dies after fleeing from Tennessee officials
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (AP) — A man who fled a law enforcement officer Wednesday was shot and died after crossing into a neighboring county and running from officers, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. Tyler Michael Gardner, 27, was approached in his vehicle by a Greene County sheriff's deputy at...
heraldcourier.com
Rosanne Cash to make first appearance in Bristol Sunday - 'It's time'
Rosanne Cash was born almost exactly six months before the first hit in the long and storied career of her father, Johnny Cash. Now she’s in her 67th year, and prepared to make her first appearance in Bristol. Rosanne Cash headlines the final day of the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. See her Sunday on the State Street Stage at 5:15 p.m.
heraldcourier.com
Dowell chosen as next CEO of BTES
The Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) Board of Directors announced the appointment of Clayton Dowell, current BTES Vice President of Engineering, as the next chief executive officer of the organization Tuesday. The board retained outside consultant services to conduct a rigorous and comprehensive nationwide search. Extensive interviews were conducted before...
heraldcourier.com
GRIFFITH | We can all celebrate America’s workers and all their economic contributions
The celebration of Labor Day on the first Monday in September is an occasion to celebrate American workers and all they have done to create the greatest economic power in history. In our region, this upcoming Labor Day would be a good time to note a recent spate of good...
heraldcourier.com
LOCAL BRIEFS: Wasps pick up first SAC victory
Virginia High graduate Camden Jones had seven digs, six kills and three blocks and Hannah Watson added nine kills and five blocks to lead Emory & Henry to its first South Atlantic Conference victory with a 25-19, 25-21 and 25-15 win over the University of Virginia’s College Wise on Tuesday night at the King Center.
heraldcourier.com
Junior Brown bring unique style to Rhythm & Roots
With the line, “I got a star on my car and one on my chest,” America welcomed Junior Brown into its country-loving hearts. Brown sang it when he first appeared in Bristol for the Fifth Annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. For an eager Rhythm & Roots audience, he rang the siren again the next year.
heraldcourier.com
School Board candidates discuss why they are running in first forum
BRISTOL, Va. – Candidates for the city School Board answered questions Wednesday during a forum hosted by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. Five people will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot in two separate races. Four people are seeking three seats for four-year terms – incumbents Randy Alvis and Steve Fletcher and challengers Steven Gobble Jr. and Vanessa Guffey. The fifth, Breanne Forbes Hubbard is unopposed in her bid to serve the remaining two years for her seat, held since the retirement of former chairman Tyrone Foster.
