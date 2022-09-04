Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders got off to a 1-0 start on Sunday, walloping Florida A&M by a score of 59-3 at the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami Gardens, Fla. Not only did the Tigers thrive in all three phases of the game, but they did it without a fully healthy Travis Hunter, who made his collegiate debut with a pair of pass break-ups.

