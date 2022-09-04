ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

FSU Football rises in the CBS Sports 131: A look at their opponents

Florida State is 2-0 for the first time since 2016. The Seminoles are coming off a thrilling 24-23 victory over LSU in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Sunday evening. With FSU proving their worth to some degree with Sunday's victory, they were among...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU Football as high as No. 16 on a ballot for the AP Top 25

Florida State, which is 2-0 on the season for the first time since 2016 after a thrilling 24-23 victory over LSU in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., still resides outside of the Associated Press Top 25, which was updated and released on Tuesday prior to Week 2 college football action.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy