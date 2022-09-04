ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Suspect sought in Rutherfordton larceny

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office are looking for a larceny suspect who was seen leaving the scene in a white vehicle. Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle involved in the recent larceny from Carpenter Mulch Products Inc. in Rutherfordton.
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Woman steals police car and leads cops on a 140-mph highway chase, NC officers say

A woman stole a patrol car from police and led them on a high-speed pursuit down US-74 North Carolina State Highway Patrol officials said. An officer with the Shelby Police Department was speaking to someone and had their vehicle open, WSOC reported, when a 30-year-old woman of Shelby, North Carolina, is accused of getting in the driver’s seat and speeding off.
SHELBY, NC
FOX Carolina

Emergency personnel looking for missing teen in Asheville, officials say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said emergency personnel is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl. Officials said the girl was last seen on Caribou Road heading north east. She was last seen wearing an orange fleece, brown shirt, light jeans, and black shoes. If you her...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
State
Delaware State
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
WYFF4.com

Woman hit, killed in downtown Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of the woman hit and killed Monday night in downtown Greenville. It happened on South Academy Street near Calhoun Street just before 9:30 p.m., officers said. The coroner's office said 55-year-old Sandra Elizabeth Wilson died of blunt force trauma. Her...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sulphur Springs#Violent Crime
FOX Carolina

Death investigation underway after man found dead in house

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after one person was found dead in a house. According to deputies, they responded to Natick Drive at around 5:46 p.m. to find a man in the house dead from at least one gunshot wound.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Rain Wreaks Havoc on WNC Roads, One Shot in AVL, Teacher Arrested

Monday's all day rain event wreaked havoc on several roadways across the region. A mudslide on US-74A, near Freeman Hill Drive in Henderson County, has both sides of the road closed, according to Broad River Fire & Rescue. Crews have been working on that throughout the night...they are hoping to have that open by 7:00am this morning.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Piedmont. Deputies said they responded to 5 Natick Drive around 5:46 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WJHL

PHOTOS: JCPD car crashes into trailer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) vehicle crashed into a trailer at the 3200 block of Mayfield Drive Monday night, knocking it from its foundation. Washington County 911 dispatch confirmed with News Channel 11 that the JCPD responded to the crash and that no injuries were reported. Brianna Braswell told […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy