1 injured in shooting in Asheville
Police are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning in Asheville.
WLOS.com
Suspect sought in Rutherfordton larceny
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office are looking for a larceny suspect who was seen leaving the scene in a white vehicle. Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle involved in the recent larceny from Carpenter Mulch Products Inc. in Rutherfordton.
Raleigh News & Observer
Woman steals police car and leads cops on a 140-mph highway chase, NC officers say
A woman stole a patrol car from police and led them on a high-speed pursuit down US-74 North Carolina State Highway Patrol officials said. An officer with the Shelby Police Department was speaking to someone and had their vehicle open, WSOC reported, when a 30-year-old woman of Shelby, North Carolina, is accused of getting in the driver’s seat and speeding off.
FOX Carolina
Emergency personnel looking for missing teen in Asheville, officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said emergency personnel is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl. Officials said the girl was last seen on Caribou Road heading north east. She was last seen wearing an orange fleece, brown shirt, light jeans, and black shoes. If you her...
Man arrested after baby kidnapped, vehicle stolen in Greenville Co.
A man was arrested after a baby was kidnapped and a vehicle was stolen Friday morning in Greenville County.
‘Squatting’ complaint leads to the arrest of two in Morganton
The incident happened on Aug. 22 when detectives received a complaint of people "squatting/trespassing" on a property in the 4800 block of Crystal Creek Road near U.S. Highway 64.
FOX Carolina
120-year-old beloved Greenville Co. tree destroyed by weekend storms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A massive tree that’s over 120 years old was destroyed by storms this weekend in Greenville County. The property owners say the tree was located at Sassafras flowers at Reedy River Farms and has since been removed from the land. The property owners say...
WYFF4.com
Woman hit, killed in downtown Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of the woman hit and killed Monday night in downtown Greenville. It happened on South Academy Street near Calhoun Street just before 9:30 p.m., officers said. The coroner's office said 55-year-old Sandra Elizabeth Wilson died of blunt force trauma. Her...
WBTV
Elementary school in Cleveland County evacuated after gas leak, officials confirm
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have confirmed that Bethware Elementary School was evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a gas leak. Following the evacuation, school was dismissed at an offsite location. Officials say that such procedures are included in school safety plans, and people at the school knew how...
Woman dead in pedestrian crash in Greenville
One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian Monday night in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Death investigation underway after man found dead in house
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after one person was found dead in a house. According to deputies, they responded to Natick Drive at around 5:46 p.m. to find a man in the house dead from at least one gunshot wound.
FOX Carolina
Jackson Co. man pleads guilty to chase that led to deadly crash in 2021
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch announced that a Jackson County man recently pleaded guilty to a law enforcement chase that led to a deadly crash in July 2021. Welch said the suspect, 21-year-old Dalton Suttles pleaded guilty to Second-degree murder, Flee to elude and...
Pedestrian killed in Labor Day crash identified
The pedestrian that was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Labor Day has been identified. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as, 55 year old Sandra Elizabeth Wilson.
Teen dies following ATV crash in Spartanburg Co.
A teen died Sunday night following a crash involving an ATV in Spartanburg County.
Student found dead on University of South Carolina campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
iheart.com
Rain Wreaks Havoc on WNC Roads, One Shot in AVL, Teacher Arrested
Monday's all day rain event wreaked havoc on several roadways across the region. A mudslide on US-74A, near Freeman Hill Drive in Henderson County, has both sides of the road closed, according to Broad River Fire & Rescue. Crews have been working on that throughout the night...they are hoping to have that open by 7:00am this morning.
1 dead in shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Piedmont. Deputies said they responded to 5 Natick Drive around 5:46 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death […]
PHOTOS: JCPD car crashes into trailer
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) vehicle crashed into a trailer at the 3200 block of Mayfield Drive Monday night, knocking it from its foundation. Washington County 911 dispatch confirmed with News Channel 11 that the JCPD responded to the crash and that no injuries were reported. Brianna Braswell told […]
No evidence found to back up claims of shots fired at Upstate rap concert
Authorities say, no evidence was found to back up reports of shots were fired at a rap concert over the weekend at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.
WLOS.com
Baby surrendered under safe haven act in South Carolina hospital 1 day after being born
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — An infant was surrendered on Sunday in Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby was born Sept. 3, weighed 1 pound and 12. 5 ounces, and is currently receiving additional medical care. The infant was...
