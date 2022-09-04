Read full article on original website
my40.tv
"We're not immune to it" Asheville City Schools bus routes impacted by driver shortages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A staffing issue that resulted in transportation outages for Asheville City Schools this week has been resolved. Parents were notified Tuesday of outages impacting three buses in particular. “It’s a nationwide bus shortage, I mean, we’re not immune to it,” said Amanda Rigsby, Asheville City...
my40.tv
WCU boasts 12.5% increase in freshman class this fall, strong out-of-state interest
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western Carolina University reports strong increases in the number of new and transfer students in Cullowhee for the fall 2022 semester. University census numbers show that WCU posted a 12.5% increase of its freshman class this fall compared to last year. In addition to the...
my40.tv
Leicester Elementary kindergarteners enjoy new experiences as school year begins
LEICESTER, N.C. (WLOS) — Kindergarteners at Leicester Elementary School are getting into the swing of the new school year. Some of the class work includes a bird, a cat and a cow. The first few days of school are exciting and a time to experience new and fun things.
Sylva Herald
JACKSON COUNTY is seeking to fill two permanent full-time Real
JACKSON COUNTY is seeking to fill two permanent full-time Real Property Appraiser I positions. Creates and maintains records of real property, and values real property, for the purpose of taxation. Uses independent judgment and applies policies and procedures. Files and maintains building permits. Performs physical inspections on new or existing structures to collect information, assess condition, construction quality, functional designs, and other attributes that affect or determine value. Interacts and/or interviews property owners, contractors, builders, realtors, appraisers and other persons to establish the validity of information. Converts measurements and other data collected into sketches, diagrams, and drawings that represent new or existing structures. Uses building permits, maps, surveys, and deeds to determine specific information about buildings and land that may influence valuation amounts. High school diploma or equivalent. Experience in real property appraisal is preferred, but not required. Applicants must have a valid North Carolina driver license and be able to complete required training by the North Carolina Department of Revenue within 24 months of employment and continuing education credit hours as required. Starting salary - $35,835.68 per year + benefits. https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities Submit an Application for Employment to the Sylva NCWorks Career Center or the Jackson County Human Resources Office, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Suite A218, Sylva. Closing Date: 09/19/22. 27-28e.
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator David Owen of the Estate of Truett Owen
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator David Owen of the Estate of Truett Owen deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 585 Palamino Road, Tuckasegee, NC 28783 before the 1st day of December, 2022 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 1st day of September, 2022. David Owen, Administrator of the Estate of Truett Owen, 26-29*
my40.tv
Buncombe OKs $388,000 for coordination, expansion of COVID vaccine services
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners approved the re-issuance of remaining funds from a 2021 COVID vaccination program. The vote Tuesday night means $388,000 will go toward more coordination and expansion of COVID vaccine services. There will continue to be an emphasis on reaching those disproportionately affected by COVID.
iheart.com
Vax Funds Redirected, Parking Price Complaints, Cleanup Begins After Storm
Hundreds Of Thousand In Vaccine Coordination Funds Being Redirected In Buncombe County. (Asheville, NC) -- Buncombe County commissioners are giving the OK on the re-issuance of leftover COVID vaccination program funds from last year. Last night's vote facilitates 388-thousand dollars toward the coordination and expansion of COVID vaccine services, particularly to underserved communities. The funding comes as new omicron-specific booster shots are becoming available. Residents can visit vaccines.gov for more information and shot availability.
Smoky Mountain News
Experience on the ballot for Swain Commission chairman
The issues facing Swain County are similar to those in other Western North Carolina communities — an affordable housing shortage, a boom in short term rentals, a laundry list of large projects that need to be tackled — but its geography, demographics and economic makeup differ from many of its neighbors, given its relatively sparse population and the amount of federal land within its borders.
my40.tv
Nonprofit celebrates construction, major sponsorship at BeLoved Village
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit is celebrating a new sponsor. Construction is about to enter the next phase on BeLoved Asheville's BeLoved Village, a community of 12 affordable, sustainable micro-homes at 15 Overbrook Place in East Asheville. The homes are in Phase I of construction and are...
Smoky Mountain News
Author of threatening writs revealed, but still no action from law enforcement
She’s “served” threatening letters on elected officials offering bounties for their capture, she has plans to serve more and she’s calling for the overthrow of the United States government with help from the U.S. military, but the most significant remaining questions aren’t about the radicalization of a Haywood County woman behind the phony writs — they’re about how and when law enforcement agencies will respond, if at all.
iheart.com
Rain Wreaks Havoc on WNC Roads, One Shot in AVL, Teacher Arrested
Monday's all day rain event wreaked havoc on several roadways across the region. A mudslide on US-74A, near Freeman Hill Drive in Henderson County, has both sides of the road closed, according to Broad River Fire & Rescue. Crews have been working on that throughout the night...they are hoping to have that open by 7:00am this morning.
Smoky Mountain News
Council overrides golf course project veto
A $39 million hotel project at the Sequoyah National Golf Course in Cherokee will move forward after Tribal Council overrode a veto from Principal Chief Richard Sneed Thursday, Sept. 1 — by the narrowest of margins. During its Aug. 4 meeting, Council voted 9-3 to increase the project’s $23.5...
my40.tv
COVID booster will increase immunity for newest variants, Pardee doctor says
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — COVID-19 is still killing people more than two years into the pandemic. But global cases are declining. And updated COVID vaccines in the United States offer new protections against some subvariants. Those updated COVID-19 booster vaccines are now available in North Carolina for people older than 12.
thelaurelofasheville.com
McConnell Farms in Hendersonville Hosts Annual Festival September 10-11
McConnell Farms, Inc., in Hendersonville, has seen a lot history, having been established in the 1940s by Reid and Claire McConnell as a tobacco and beef cattle farm. Both the McConnells had experience growing tobacco. The farm subsequently grew to include dairy cattle. Land was added through the years and the farm changed with the times, with tobacco eventually making way for other row crops. In the 1960s, the McConnells sold the dairy cattle and planted apple trees. Their son Danny earned a degree from North Carolina State University in small fruit and vegetable production in the mid-1980s, and, today, runs the farm along with his family.
Smoky Mountain News
Tribe swears in police chief, adds new positions
Less than three months after being named interim chief of police, Carla Neadeau has been sworn in as the first female chief of the Cherokee Indian Police Department. “It requires strong leadership to have a department and a police force that understands their role,” Principal Chief Richard Sneed told Tribal Council following the swearing-in Thursday, Sept. 1. “They understand that it’s a huge responsibility to be in law enforcement. They have the ability to take life, to take liberty, and it requires strong leadership but it also requires even-keeled leadership.”
Husband, wife from NC die in Tennessee plane crash, authorities say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A husband and wife from North Carolina died in a plane crash in Tennessee on Monday, authorities told WTVC. Polk County Sheriff Steve Ross confirmed the crash happened in Bradley County, in the woods near the Polk County line. Both counties border Georgia. The Federal...
my40.tv
Canton's 114th annual Labor Day parade marches on despite the rain
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — A slick pavement and grey clouds didn’t dampen the excitement in the town of Canton on Monday morning. For the first time since 2019, the town held its Labor Day parade along Park and Main streets. The yearly tradition was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and again in 2021 after the area was devastated by flooding.
WJCL
Hospital officials in South Carolina confirm newborn baby surrendered under Daniel's Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered over the Labor Day weekend under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The Caucasian baby boy was born on September 3 and surrendered the next day at Prisma Health...
thebluebanner.net
Parking tensions high at UNCA
COVID, free-for-all freshmen parking and deck closures have all been named as prime suspects in the current parking crisis on campus. Randy Wilburn, maintenance supervisor of housing at UNCA, said he thinks the parking situation, although inconvenient, will be temporary. “Once the Ridges’ parking deck is finished, it’s going to...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The NTSB is investigating after a local doctor and his wife died in a plane crash on Labor Day. Doctor William Gist and his wife Beth Ann were in a small plane on their way back to Asheville when it crashed in Bradley County, Tennessee. Members of...
