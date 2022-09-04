ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Mississippi Water Crisis Victims Get Tax Relief from IRS

The IRS announced that victims of the water crisis in Mississippi (including Jackson, Miss.) that started on August 30, 2022, will have more time to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. Specifically, impacted taxpayers will have until February 15, 2023, to file and pay tax returns and payments due between August 30 and February 14.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
impact601.com

Mississippi gaming revenue outpacing prepandemic figures

(The Center Square) – Bolstered by record demand in several regions, gaming revenues in Mississippi are outpacing prepandemic figures, recent data from a state agency reveals. According to yearly figures from the Mississippi Department of Revenue, gaming tax revenues clocked in at $310.59 million in fiscal year 2022, which...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Wisconsin Education
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Washington, MS
State
Minnesota State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Louisiana State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Arkansas Business
Local
Wisconsin Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Hattiesburg, MS
City
Money, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Madison, MN
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Minnesota Education
State
Washington State
City
Madison, MS
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Washington, LA
City
Madison, AR
City
Washington, AR
KTAR News

GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the proposals...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Tim Walz
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Cathy Newman
Person
Tim Michels
mississippicir.org

Some Mississippi counties ravaged by flooding shut out of federal disaster dollars for buyouts

Eighty-five-year-old Dale Maxwell says the Eagle Lake community in Warren County has always been home. After heavy rainfall in 2019, rising floodwaters led to evacuation of the picturesque community north of Vicksburg. The 2019 flooding came on the heels of major flooding in 2011 and 2008 in the area that catches water from the Mississippi and Yazoo rivers.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi banks announce merger agreement

BankFirst Capital Corporation, parent of BankFirst Financial Services, announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Mechanics Bank Holding Company , the parent company of Mechanics Bank, Water Valley, Mississippi , under which BankFirst will acquire Mechanics and Mechanics Bank. The transaction has been approved by the board of...
WATER VALLEY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Deputies were supposed to take him to the hospital. They killed him instead.

If Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes stopped taking his medication, his family knew what to do. When he started to become paranoid or barricaded himself in a room, a family member would go down to the Forrest County chancery clerk’s office and file an affidavit stating that Hughes needed to be hospitalized. Then, sheriff’s deputies would pick him up and take him to get treatment.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Student Loans#Tax Deductions#Tax Exemptions#Tax Bill#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Income Tax#The Tax Foundation#Americans
WJTV 12

KCS Holiday Express to make stops in Mississippi in 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced the first return to the rails of the KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families in 20 communities in eight […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
southernthing.com

4 Mississippi downtown squares you’ll love

This story is sponsored by Visit Mississippi. There’s nothing more charming than a small-town square. It’s where the community gets together to celebrate holidays and major milestones. It’s where we meet up with friends and family. It’s where people go to shop, eat and be entertained. After many downtowns across the country fell into disarray in the ‘90s, people realized they needed the heart of the town back and worked hard to breathe new life into them. And luckily for us, Mississippi has plenty of downtown squares that are perfect for a weekend getaway. Here are four downtown squares in Mississippi you should definitely plan to visit.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KTAR News

KTAR News

Phoenix, AZ
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

 https://ktar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy