WLOX
Postpartum women never lost Medicaid coverage during the pandemic. But the state told them they did.
Thanks to misleading letters sent by the Mississippi Division of Medicaid in recent years, tens of thousands of new moms may have chosen to forgo health care after giving birth – even as the federal government was sending Mississippi extra money to help pay for their care during the pandemic.
mprnews.org
Drought revives ideas to shift water from Mississippi to help West
When Paul Cofell of Red Wing read a letter in the Palm Springs Desert Sun suggesting that water could be diverted from the Mississippi River and piped to the Colorado River basin, he couldn't stay quiet. Cofell wrote to the newspaper, advising Californians that if they come for the Midwest's...
Mississippi Water Crisis Victims Get Tax Relief from IRS
The IRS announced that victims of the water crisis in Mississippi (including Jackson, Miss.) that started on August 30, 2022, will have more time to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. Specifically, impacted taxpayers will have until February 15, 2023, to file and pay tax returns and payments due between August 30 and February 14.
impact601.com
Mississippi gaming revenue outpacing prepandemic figures
(The Center Square) – Bolstered by record demand in several regions, gaming revenues in Mississippi are outpacing prepandemic figures, recent data from a state agency reveals. According to yearly figures from the Mississippi Department of Revenue, gaming tax revenues clocked in at $310.59 million in fiscal year 2022, which...
Mississippi GOP legislator reflects on redistricting tactics that she says will likely end her time in office
As the keynote speaker of Thursday’s Kiwanis meeting at the Natchez Grand Hotel, Melanie Sojourner, District 37 senator and a Natchez native, reflected on what she fears will be her last legislative session following the state’s redistricting plan. Sojourner said she publicly “butted heads” with the Lt. Gov....
WLOX
Jackson water crisis: Lawmakers react to Governor’s privatization comments
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves says he’s open to privatization as a potential solution for Jackson’s water crisis. “Privatization is on the table,” said Governor Tate Reeves Monday morning. Those words are striking a chord with Rep. Earle Banks of Jackson. “I’m horrified by the...
After Labor Day, the big-money sprint to Election Day begins
There’s so much political spending in Georgia this campaign season, some groups are literally giving money away.
GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the proposals...
mississippicir.org
Some Mississippi counties ravaged by flooding shut out of federal disaster dollars for buyouts
Eighty-five-year-old Dale Maxwell says the Eagle Lake community in Warren County has always been home. After heavy rainfall in 2019, rising floodwaters led to evacuation of the picturesque community north of Vicksburg. The 2019 flooding came on the heels of major flooding in 2011 and 2008 in the area that catches water from the Mississippi and Yazoo rivers.
Mississippi banks announce merger agreement
BankFirst Capital Corporation, parent of BankFirst Financial Services, announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Mechanics Bank Holding Company , the parent company of Mechanics Bank, Water Valley, Mississippi , under which BankFirst will acquire Mechanics and Mechanics Bank. The transaction has been approved by the board of...
Governor says state hasn’t received ‘real’ water crisis plan from Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) provided an update on the Jackson water crisis on Monday. According to the governor, water pressure has returned to Jackson customers. He said all of the tanks or full or are refilling as of Monday. Teams are still making repairs and doing maintenance on the O.B. Curtis […]
vicksburgnews.com
Deputies were supposed to take him to the hospital. They killed him instead.
If Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes stopped taking his medication, his family knew what to do. When he started to become paranoid or barricaded himself in a room, a family member would go down to the Forrest County chancery clerk’s office and file an affidavit stating that Hughes needed to be hospitalized. Then, sheriff’s deputies would pick him up and take him to get treatment.
pelahatchienews.com
Mississippi SNAP households are eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program
Mississippi students and families can now benefit from a new program that will help bridge the digital divide. As Mississippi students prepare to return to the classroom in August, digital connectivity will play a key role in preparing students for the workplace of tomorrow. The Mississippi Department of Human Services...
KCS Holiday Express to make stops in Mississippi in 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced the first return to the rails of the KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families in 20 communities in eight […]
Planned Parenthood Arizona resumes abortion services at Tucson facility
PHOENIX — For the first time since a Supreme Court ruling in June put abortion decisions into the hands of states, Planned Parenthood Arizona is providing the procedure again. The health care provider is offering abortions at its Southern Arizona Regional Health Center in Tucson. The move comes after...
Mississippi man arrested for stealing vehicle
A Mississippi man has been arrested for stealing a vehicle. On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to reports of a stolen vehicle at a business in the 2000 block of University Avenue. After an investigation, Isaiah Glover, 26, of Lafayette County, was charged with motor vehicle theft. A...
WLBT
The late James Charles Evers to have historic sign unveiling, honoring his life and legacy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The late James Charles Evers will have a sign unveiling event commemorating the impact he left during his life. Evers, a World War II veteran, and a prominent figure in the history of Mississippi and the United States will be honored and celebrated with a sign on the one-hundredth year of his birthday.
southernthing.com
4 Mississippi downtown squares you’ll love
This story is sponsored by Visit Mississippi. There’s nothing more charming than a small-town square. It’s where the community gets together to celebrate holidays and major milestones. It’s where we meet up with friends and family. It’s where people go to shop, eat and be entertained. After many downtowns across the country fell into disarray in the ‘90s, people realized they needed the heart of the town back and worked hard to breathe new life into them. And luckily for us, Mississippi has plenty of downtown squares that are perfect for a weekend getaway. Here are four downtown squares in Mississippi you should definitely plan to visit.
Mississippi sheriff says he expects action soon in case of letter threatening to kill county supervisor
Sheriff Shane Phelps said Tuesday the investigation into the origins of a letter that threatened the life of Panola County Supervisor John Thomas two weeks ago is active, and the concerned public can expect developments in the case soon. “This isn’t CSI,” Phelps said. “These things take time because we...
