Jackson County, KY

WTVQ

Western Kentucky juvenile charged for school threat

CLINTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A western Kentucky juvenile was charged with terroristic threatening after he allegedly made a threat of school violence. According to Kentucky State Police, administrators with the Hickman County School District were made aware of a social media post made by the juvenile. The post included “disturbing” statements directed at the school and staff with an image of a gun attached.
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Suspect arrested in murder of elderly eastern Kentucky woman

A woman has been arrested in the murder of an elderly eastern Kentucky woman. Kentucky State Police arrested 43-year-old Karen A. Clemmons, of McKee, and charged her with the murder of 83-year-old Mary King Abrams, also of McKee. Abrams was found deceased in her home on Rice Hill Road the...
MCKEE, KY
WTVQ

UPDATE: Man identified after being hit on Mountain Parkway

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The man hit and killed on Mountain Parkway Tuesday morning has been identified. According to the Clark County coroner, 85-year-old Shelby Overbee from Powell County died after being hit by a car when he stopped to pick something up off the road. According to Overbee’s...
POWELL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating attempted kidnapping in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping in Lexington. According to police, officers were called to a store on Clays Mill Road around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. A woman told officers a man she just met hurt her with an unknown weapon inside the man’s vehicle, near the...
LEXINGTON, KY
q95fm.net

Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Missing Person Case

The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation. KSP Post 7 was contacted on September 3, 2022, in reference to a missing Rockcastle County man. The initial investigation indicates Cletus L. Gentry, 90 years old from Mt. Vernon, KY, was last seen at a residence on Miller Drive in Richmond at approximately 11:30pm last night. He is described as a white male, 5’10” tall and approximately weighing 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a white 2013 Chevy Impala with a Kentucky license plate displaying 733RPR.
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
themountaineagle.com

Circuit court jury convicts former Letcher Co. woman

Latisha Craft, 42, 215 Weslee Way, Apt. 31, Hazard, formerly of Letcher-County, entered a plea of not guilty in Letcher Circuit Court to charges of public intoxication (excludes alcohol), use/possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and being a first-degree persistent felony offender.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County kills 1

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Clark County. Kentucky State Police said the pedestrian-involved crash happened at 10:43 a.m. near eastbound mile marker four on the Mountain Parkway, where a car fatally injured the person who is yet to be identified. Troopers...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Man dies in Bell County crash, coroner says

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Bell County that happened Tuesday morning. The Bell County Coroner’s Office tells WYMT that Shirley Lawson, 80, suffered a “natural cardiac event” while driving. Lawson was pronounced dead but his wife, the passenger,...
BELL COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police need help identifying pair seen stealing packages

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are asking for help identifying a man and a woman caught stealing packages from porches in the Hartland neighborhood. Both thefts happened the morning of Aug. 14 on Broadhead Place. In one theft, the victim’s doorbell camera captured a woman with distinctive tattoos stealing mail. In the other, a man got out of a white passenger car and loads up what he can carry from another victim’s porch.
LEXINGTON, KY

