Read full article on original website
Related
clayconews.com
Man arrested off Kentucky 490 in Laurel County sought by Authorities in Clay, Owsley and Jackson County
LONDON, KY (September 7, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested a Jackson County resident on a Kentucky parole board parole violation warrant Tuesday night September 6, 2022 at approximately 9:00 PM. Jason L. Gibson age 38 of Gray Hawk,...
West Virginia woman charged in Kentucky DUI crash involving child
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – A woman is facing multiple charges, including DUI and child endangerment, after a crash with a child in the vehicle in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened around 10:57 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. 2022, at the intersection of Cold Fork and Turkey Creek Road in the […]
WTVQ
Western Kentucky juvenile charged for school threat
CLINTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A western Kentucky juvenile was charged with terroristic threatening after he allegedly made a threat of school violence. According to Kentucky State Police, administrators with the Hickman County School District were made aware of a social media post made by the juvenile. The post included “disturbing” statements directed at the school and staff with an image of a gun attached.
k105.com
Suspect arrested in murder of elderly eastern Kentucky woman
A woman has been arrested in the murder of an elderly eastern Kentucky woman. Kentucky State Police arrested 43-year-old Karen A. Clemmons, of McKee, and charged her with the murder of 83-year-old Mary King Abrams, also of McKee. Abrams was found deceased in her home on Rice Hill Road the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVQ
UPDATE: Man identified after being hit on Mountain Parkway
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The man hit and killed on Mountain Parkway Tuesday morning has been identified. According to the Clark County coroner, 85-year-old Shelby Overbee from Powell County died after being hit by a car when he stopped to pick something up off the road. According to Overbee’s...
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Arrested Woman Connected to Jackson County Murder.
Kentucky State Police have arrested 43-year-old Karen Clemmons in connection to the death of an 83-year-old woman from Jackson County. Clemmons has been charged with murder. Mary King Abrams was found dead on the night of July 23, inside of her home on Rice Hill Road in McKee. Detective Ethan...
WKYT 27
Police investigating attempted kidnapping in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping in Lexington. According to police, officers were called to a store on Clays Mill Road around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. A woman told officers a man she just met hurt her with an unknown weapon inside the man’s vehicle, near the...
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Missing Person Case
The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation. KSP Post 7 was contacted on September 3, 2022, in reference to a missing Rockcastle County man. The initial investigation indicates Cletus L. Gentry, 90 years old from Mt. Vernon, KY, was last seen at a residence on Miller Drive in Richmond at approximately 11:30pm last night. He is described as a white male, 5’10” tall and approximately weighing 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a white 2013 Chevy Impala with a Kentucky license plate displaying 733RPR.
IN THIS ARTICLE
clayconews.com
DEADLY COLLISION IN ON PARKWAY IN CLARK COUNTY, KENTUCKY INVOLVING VEHICLE REGISTERED TO KSP
WINCHESTER, KY (September 6, 2022) — The Kentucky State Police is reporting that the KSP Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested by KSP Post 7 Richmond to investigate a pedestrian-involved crash that occurred on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at approximately 10:43 A.M. EST in Clark County. A...
themountaineagle.com
Circuit court jury convicts former Letcher Co. woman
Latisha Craft, 42, 215 Weslee Way, Apt. 31, Hazard, formerly of Letcher-County, entered a plea of not guilty in Letcher Circuit Court to charges of public intoxication (excludes alcohol), use/possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and being a first-degree persistent felony offender.
WKYT 27
KSP: Pedestrian killed after being hit by police-issued agency vehicle in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a serious incident in Clark County. We’re told it happened in the eastbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway at the 4 mile marker, not far from the entrance to the parkway at I-64. The Clark County Coroner told us...
foxlexington.com
Pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County kills 1
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Clark County. Kentucky State Police said the pedestrian-involved crash happened at 10:43 a.m. near eastbound mile marker four on the Mountain Parkway, where a car fatally injured the person who is yet to be identified. Troopers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for Hank Vaughn.
clayconews.com
Woman taken into Custody off Kentucky 3424 charged on Warrants of Arrest from Laurel and Madison County
LONDON, KY (September 5, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Byron Grimes arrested Carmelitta Collett age 33 of Cane Creek Road, London on Saturday afternoon September 3, 2022 at approximately 3:24 PM. The arrest occurred off KY 3434 approximately 5 miles north after...
Kentucky juvenile arrested after making ‘disturbing’ threats to school, staff, state police say
A Kentucky juvenile has been charged after police say the student made threats against the school on social media Monday night. Hickman County High School administrators confirmed Wednesday that a male student had made the threat. School officials contacted law enforcement to investigate. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police charged...
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
WKYT 27
Flock cameras appear to be paying off, according to Lexington police
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new tool for the Lexington Police Department appears to be paying off. The city says the installation is complete for 25 flock cameras, which are used to help track down stolen vehicles, missing people or cars involved in a crime. “The system has been used...
wymt.com
Man dies in Bell County crash, coroner says
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Bell County that happened Tuesday morning. The Bell County Coroner’s Office tells WYMT that Shirley Lawson, 80, suffered a “natural cardiac event” while driving. Lawson was pronounced dead but his wife, the passenger,...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police need help identifying pair seen stealing packages
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are asking for help identifying a man and a woman caught stealing packages from porches in the Hartland neighborhood. Both thefts happened the morning of Aug. 14 on Broadhead Place. In one theft, the victim’s doorbell camera captured a woman with distinctive tattoos stealing mail. In the other, a man got out of a white passenger car and loads up what he can carry from another victim’s porch.
WTVQ
Newest ‘Devil in Suburbia’ episode features ‘brutal’ 2014 rural Kentucky murders
CADIZ, Ky. (WTVQ) — Investigation Discovery’s latest Devil in Suburbia episode features how a sole survivor of a family’s massacre holds a twist to unlocking the truth — and a tie to rural western Kentucky. Devil in Suburbia‘s episode 5, titled “No Son of Mine” delves...
Comments / 0