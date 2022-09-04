Read full article on original website
State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September
Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
San Francisco homes that sold for under $1 million in August
Spoiler alert: Many are fixer-uppers.
ThetaRay AI Tech to Monitor African Payments for ARCA
NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel & LAGOS, Nigeria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced that ARCA, a premier African payment services provider, will implement ThetaRay’s advanced SONAR SaaS anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions list screening solution for transactions on its open AI-based platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005195/en/ Alex Umeh, Chief Information Security Officer at ARCA (Photo: Business Wire)
Restaurants move to stop new California fast food worker law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Restaurant owners moved Wednesday to at least temporarily block a nation-leading new California law giving more power to fast food workers. The owners want the state's voters to ultimately decide the law's fate. A coalition calling itself Protect Neighborhood Restaurants filed a referendum request with...
Record heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas. The heat...
