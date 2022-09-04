ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CNET

State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September

Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
INCOME TAX
The Associated Press

ThetaRay AI Tech to Monitor African Payments for ARCA

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel & LAGOS, Nigeria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced that ARCA, a premier African payment services provider, will implement ThetaRay’s advanced SONAR SaaS anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions list screening solution for transactions on its open AI-based platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005195/en/ Alex Umeh, Chief Information Security Officer at ARCA (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
SFGate

Restaurants move to stop new California fast food worker law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Restaurant owners moved Wednesday to at least temporarily block a nation-leading new California law giving more power to fast food workers. The owners want the state's voters to ultimately decide the law's fate. A coalition calling itself Protect Neighborhood Restaurants filed a referendum request with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business
SFGate

Record heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas. The heat...
CALIFORNIA STATE

