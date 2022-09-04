Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
Man attempts to alter drug screen and is arrested
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after he used a device to interfere with a drug and alcohol test at the Lawrence County Probation Department. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Thursday, September 1, at 2:17 p.m. officers were called to the probation department after 59-year-old Kim Blevins, was accused of possessing a device used to alter a drug screen. Blevins was currently on probation and ordered to submit to urine drug screens. When he entered the bathroom to do the test the probation officer said Blevins appeared nervous and was “quickly rambling about several things”.
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested for neglect of a dependant after man overdoses in her home
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on a warrant after an incident on Tuesday, August 16th. Police arrested Kia Cox, 28, Bedford, on charges of possession of meth, neglect of a dependant, possession of a controlled substance, and maintaining a common nuisance. According to a probable cause affidavit...
wbiw.com
BPD arrests Springville man for public intoxication and disorderly conduct
BEDFORD – A Springville man was arrested on Friday, September 2, 2022, when Bedford Police officers were called to the station after a report from the dispatcher that a male requested to speak to an officer. The dispatcher said 37-year-old Dustin Couch, was becoming aggressive and screaming. When officers...
Indiana man found dead, police investigating
ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Paoli, Indiana on Sept. 6. The Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive man, 38-year-old Joshua Wade, near the 800 block of North Gospel Street around 7:30 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Two were arrested after lying to police about identity and after police find marijuana
BEDFORD – Two people were arrested after a Bedford Police officer stopped the vehicle they were in on Rimrock Road. The vehicle had only one functioning brake light. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver’s hands were shaking and he was sweating profusely. The driver told police...
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after woman signs battery affidavit
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday, September 1 when Bedford Police officers were called to 930 L Street at 4:47 p.m. after a report of a physical dispute. While en route, Bedford Police Dispatch advised that the male involved in the altercation had left the home. When...
Local News Digital
Seymour police make arrest in stolen-trailer investigation
SEYMOUR, Ind. – The Seymour Police Department (SPD) received information on Thursday about a possible stolen trailer in the area. Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in the 600 block of E. Tipton Street. Law enforcement determined that the trailer, along with a skid steer loader...
wbiw.com
Bedford police administer two doses of Narcan to save a life, arrest made on drug charges
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on an arrest warrant on drug charges after Bedford Police officers were called to a home on Tuesday, August 15, 2022, at 1213 7th Street. Police arrested Andrew Endris, 35, on charges of possession of meth in the presence of a minor,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Franklin man arrested, accused of drunk driving, firing gun in cornfield as police approached truck
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Franklin man was arrested after police say he drove into a cornfield and fired a gun several times while under the influence. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was initially called to the area of Graham Road and County Road 400 North just after 7 p.m. on Monday for what was […]
Wave 3
Juvenile arrested after armed robbery at Jeffersonville HS parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police arrested a juvenile four days after an armed robbery incident in a Jeffersonville High School parking lot. JPD announced they executed a warrant Tuesday night at a home on Harvard Drive in Clarksville, according to a press release. During the warrant service, officers arrested...
Shelby Co. deputy killed in motorycle crash on I-74
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An off-duty Shelby County deputy was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash on I-74. The Shelby County Sherff’s Office confirmed Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed as he was headed west on I-74 around 3:38 a.m. The crash happened as he was going on to the State […]
wbiw.com
Bloomington man sentenced to prison after causing an accident on State Road 37 causing serious injuries
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was sentenced to prison after causing an accident on State Road 37 on July 11, 2020, that left two men seriously injured. William Cinamon, 33, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated in a negotiated plea deal. Special Judge William Sleva sentenced Cinamon to five years to the Department of Correction on each count. The sentences will run consecutively. Judge Sleva also suspended one year in each count.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Stolen property returned, man arrested
JACKSON CO. – Thousand of dollars worth of stolen property has been returned to its rightful owner and a Seymour man has been arrested. According to Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer, police arrested 42-year-old Sean Moffatt on Thursday, September 1 on three counts of possession of stolen property. According...
Franklin man arrested after allegedly shooting handgun, driving drunk through cornfield
WHITELAND, Ind. — Police arrested a Franklin man Monday evening after he allegedly drove drunk through a cornfield and fired shots from a handgun. According to court documents, Johnson County sheriff's deputies and police officers from Whiteland and Franklin responded to an incident at Graham Road and County Road 400 North in Whiteland shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 5.
Shelby Co. deputy dies in crash on I-74 in Shelby County
A motorcyclist died when they crashed early Wednesday on I-74 in Shelby County, according to Indiana State Police.
wdrb.com
Floyd County sheriff, prosecutor warn about home repair scams
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- County leaders in southern Indiana are warning people to be careful about who they hire to work on home projects, saying several people have recently filed complaints about scams. Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane and Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop are working together to get...
WANE-TV
ISP: Sheriff’s deputy killed in off-duty motorcycle crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy was killed while off duty in an early morning crash south of Indianapolis on Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Police. Deputy Jay Griffith, Jr., 37, was driving a motorcycle west on Interstate 74 at about 3:38 a.m....
Woman killed in crash on US 231 near I-69 in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Springville woman was killed Tuesday in a traffic accident on U.S. 231, police confirmed. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles were involved in a crash just before 3:30 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles, 88-year-old Edna Overman, was killed. Investigators say the other driver was […]
wfft.com
Motorcyclist involved in fatal accident identified as off-duty deputy
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A motorcyclist killed this morning in a single motorcycle crash on I-74 near State Road 9 has been identified as an off-duty Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy. Police say 37-year-old Jay Griffith, Jr. of Shelbyville, IN was off-duty and taking part in a multi-state motorcycle ride...
Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0