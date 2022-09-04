Read full article on original website
Registration underway for Bay Area Tunnel to Towers events
TAMPA, Fla. - Registration for Tunnel to Tower events in the Bay Area is now underway. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is on a mission to support military, Gold Star and first responder families. Right now they are building a community of mortgage-free homes for these families in Land O'...
This Florida Chalk Festival features the most 3D pavement paintings in one location
The wild International Chalk Festival, ‘A Spirited Museum in Motion’ at the Venice Airport, Venice, Florida is the largest festival of its kind in the country, and absolutely worth the quick drive from Tampa. This year’s event is set to take place October 28-31. Yes, beautiful live art will be entwined with full spooky season sensations.
Single-family homes known as ‘horizontal apartments’ popping up
They aren’t single-family homes for sale. They aren’t condos sharing common walls. They aren’t multi-story apartments with tenants above or below you. They are something new to Southwest Florida, communities of single-family homes, sometimes called horizontal apartments, for rent only. The first one, The Odyssey by Soltura, opened July 1 with 129 units on Forum Boulevard east of Interstate 75. It’s not going to be the last.
Nearly 200 acres of Old Miakka land to be preserved as developments push East in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. - Cow pastures and the rural way of life are slowly disappearing in Sarasota County as developments continue to push East. Now, nearly 200 acres of land will remain untouched and forever preserved in Old Miakka. The land makes up the Crowley Museum and Nature Center. "The minute...
Tampa woman spots large gator strapped to a car on I-95
There's gotta be a better ways to transport this thing to the deep fryer or the local bootery.
'Where shopping is a pleasure': Publix celebrates 92 years
LAKELAND, Fla. - From its iconic green trademark to the famous "Pub Subs," the Lakeland-based supermarket that remains in the hearts of Floridians officially has been around for 92 years. For decades, the quality of customer service and soft, chewy chocolate chip cookies has been built into the expectations of...
A New Disturbance Develops in the Tropics
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new tropical wave has developed off the coast of Africa in the Atlantic Ocean. The disorganized system has a 20% chance of developing within the next few days. And another disturbance the ABC 7 meteorological team has been tracking has a 50% chance of developing into the next named storm within five days. Meanwhile Tropical Storm Earl remains out of reach for the U.S. and could become Hurricane Earl by as early as this evening. Earl will continue to track north and will not threaten the United States. Hurricane Danielle remains a category one hurricane and in the north central Atlantic Ocean. Danielle is expected to weaken over the next two days and remain far from land.
Required Reading: A Dozen Books Set in Sarasota
Staying close to home? Settle down with one or more of these works with Sarasota settings. That’s a sentiment we’d share anytime, but especially now, after years of reeling from coronavirus updates, economic uncertainty, social distancing and isolation, and the closings of some of our favorite haunts. A good book can, temporarily, take you away from all that, placing you in an alternate reality, a different world. So, while we’re on the subject, how about checking out (perhaps not from your library, if it’s closed, but try ordering from a store, like Bookstore1, to help support local business) some of these books, all related to Sarasota and written by authors who have lived here?
Winter Haven truck driving school works to recruit more women as driver shortage continues
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - FleetForce Truck Driving School in Winter Haven is making a special effort to recruit and train women because of a severe truck driver shortage. The American Trucking Association reported that the industry was short 80,000 drivers last year, and the situation is going to get worse.
Labor day crafts fair in Venice
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 13th annual Downtown Venice Labor Day Weekend Craft Festival has concluded. Nearly 100 craft artisans lined up in downtown Venice to help start the fall craft season. The free event was open to the public from September 3rd to the 4th and offered countless crafts...
New massive vacation rental home in Davenport costs up to $25K a night
Fantasy Island Resort Orlando is not your average Airbnb. It has 20 rooms and 26 bathrooms. Each has a different movie theme and plays the soundtrack of the movie as you enter the room.
Some Florida cities and counties move forward with smoking bans on beaches, parks
SARASOTA, Fla. - Florida cities and counties are snuffing out smoking at beaches and parks to keep cigarette butts away from the sand. Sarasota, St. Petersburg and Pinellas County are a few that are moving forward with smoking bans on beaches. Sarasota city leaders are considering news rules to keep...
Florida woman claims $1M scratch-off prize after buying ticket from Wawa
The 69-year-old collected her prize at the Florida Lottery's Tampa office, where she chose to receive her winnings as a lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Proposed youth league fees could go towards maintaining Lakeland fields
LAKELAND, Fla. - The cost of youth sports may be going up in Lakeland. The city's director of parks and recreation Bob Donahay told commissioners on Tuesday that it has been increasingly difficult to keep up with the spiraling cost of keeping Lakeland's fields in tip-top shape. Donahay proposed charging...
Surviving an alligator attack
Florida Fish and Wildlife reporting 22 incidents involving alligators this year. That includes one over the weekend in Lakewood Ranch.
Gators to be removed from Englewood community where woman was killed
A community where a woman was killed by two alligators is now being allowed to remove the reptiles. Rose Wiegand, 80, fell into a pond near her Boca Royale home while trimming grass near the seawall and was attacked on July 15. The permit allows Boca Royale to remove 25...
Bay Area program gives families a head start on saving for college
SARASOTA, Fla. - Saving for college can be a daunting task, especially with the cost of food and housing going up, but a Bay Area head start program is helping families stash cash away for higher education. Shaquita Ford and her 3-year-old son Avion are walking toward a brighter future...
Amazon no longer plans on building a facility in Fort Myers
Amazon has pulled the plug on a new facility it had planned in Fort Myers. Mayor Kevin Anderson and City Councilman Fred Burson have confirmed that the deal is off. The facility was supposed to be built on SR-82 across from The Forum. Amazon pulled out, in part, because the...
Tracking Three Issues in the Tropics
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC 7 is tracking a tropical disturbance off the coast of Africa. It’s a disorganized system however it has a 30% chance of developing into a cyclone in two days and a 60% chance in five days. Meanwhile, Hurricane Danielle remains a Category 1 Hurricane in the north central Atlantic Ocean. It will not threaten the United States. Tropical Storm Earl’s center is expected to pass to the southeast of Bermuda over the next few days, and strengthen to a Category 1 Hurricane in the next 24-48 hours. Earl should continue northeasterly away from the United States.
