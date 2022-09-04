ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zolfo Springs, FL

fox13news.com

Registration underway for Bay Area Tunnel to Towers events

TAMPA, Fla. - Registration for Tunnel to Tower events in the Bay Area is now underway. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is on a mission to support military, Gold Star and first responder families. Right now they are building a community of mortgage-free homes for these families in Land O'...
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

This Florida Chalk Festival features the most 3D pavement paintings in one location

The wild International Chalk Festival, ‘A Spirited Museum in Motion’ at the Venice Airport, Venice, Florida is the largest festival of its kind in the country, and absolutely worth the quick drive from Tampa. This year’s event is set to take place October 28-31. Yes, beautiful live art will be entwined with full spooky season sensations.
Florida Weekly

Single-family homes known as ‘horizontal apartments’ popping up

They aren’t single-family homes for sale. They aren’t condos sharing common walls. They aren’t multi-story apartments with tenants above or below you. They are something new to Southwest Florida, communities of single-family homes, sometimes called horizontal apartments, for rent only. The first one, The Odyssey by Soltura, opened July 1 with 129 units on Forum Boulevard east of Interstate 75. It’s not going to be the last.
LEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

'Where shopping is a pleasure': Publix celebrates 92 years

LAKELAND, Fla. - From its iconic green trademark to the famous "Pub Subs," the Lakeland-based supermarket that remains in the hearts of Floridians officially has been around for 92 years. For decades, the quality of customer service and soft, chewy chocolate chip cookies has been built into the expectations of...
LAKELAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A New Disturbance Develops in the Tropics

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new tropical wave has developed off the coast of Africa in the Atlantic Ocean. The disorganized system has a 20% chance of developing within the next few days. And another disturbance the ABC 7 meteorological team has been tracking has a 50% chance of developing into the next named storm within five days. Meanwhile Tropical Storm Earl remains out of reach for the U.S. and could become Hurricane Earl by as early as this evening. Earl will continue to track north and will not threaten the United States. Hurricane Danielle remains a category one hurricane and in the north central Atlantic Ocean. Danielle is expected to weaken over the next two days and remain far from land.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Required Reading: A Dozen Books Set in Sarasota

Staying close to home? Settle down with one or more of these works with Sarasota settings. That’s a sentiment we’d share anytime, but especially now, after years of reeling from coronavirus updates, economic uncertainty, social distancing and isolation, and the closings of some of our favorite haunts. A good book can, temporarily, take you away from all that, placing you in an alternate reality, a different world. So, while we’re on the subject, how about checking out (perhaps not from your library, if it’s closed, but try ordering from a store, like Bookstore1, to help support local business) some of these books, all related to Sarasota and written by authors who have lived here?
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Labor day crafts fair in Venice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 13th annual Downtown Venice Labor Day Weekend Craft Festival has concluded. Nearly 100 craft artisans lined up in downtown Venice to help start the fall craft season. The free event was open to the public from September 3rd to the 4th and offered countless crafts...
VENICE, FL
fox13news.com

Proposed youth league fees could go towards maintaining Lakeland fields

LAKELAND, Fla. - The cost of youth sports may be going up in Lakeland. The city's director of parks and recreation Bob Donahay told commissioners on Tuesday that it has been increasingly difficult to keep up with the spiraling cost of keeping Lakeland's fields in tip-top shape. Donahay proposed charging...
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Bay Area program gives families a head start on saving for college

SARASOTA, Fla. - Saving for college can be a daunting task, especially with the cost of food and housing going up, but a Bay Area head start program is helping families stash cash away for higher education. Shaquita Ford and her 3-year-old son Avion are walking toward a brighter future...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Amazon no longer plans on building a facility in Fort Myers

Amazon has pulled the plug on a new facility it had planned in Fort Myers. Mayor Kevin Anderson and City Councilman Fred Burson have confirmed that the deal is off. The facility was supposed to be built on SR-82 across from The Forum. Amazon pulled out, in part, because the...
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tracking Three Issues in the Tropics

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC 7 is tracking a tropical disturbance off the coast of Africa. It’s a disorganized system however it has a 30% chance of developing into a cyclone in two days and a 60% chance in five days. Meanwhile, Hurricane Danielle remains a Category 1 Hurricane in the north central Atlantic Ocean. It will not threaten the United States. Tropical Storm Earl’s center is expected to pass to the southeast of Bermuda over the next few days, and strengthen to a Category 1 Hurricane in the next 24-48 hours. Earl should continue northeasterly away from the United States.
SARASOTA, FL

