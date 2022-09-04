ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead, KY

WKYT 27

Rollout to begin in Lexington for new COVID-19 booster dose

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The FDA has approved a new COVID-19 booster, and UK Healthcare said it’ll be ready to serve the public when those doses roll out. “It is important that we continue to stay vigilant and continue to get vaccines and booster doses,” UK Pharmacy assistant professor Vincent Venditto said.
LEXINGTON, KY
Morehead, KY
Morehead, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
WTVQ

Man found dead in his truck in Morehead

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a truck driver was found dead Tuesday evening in his truck in Morehead. Morehead dispatch received a call from a person saying they hadn’t been able to make contact with a family member and was concerned about their wellbeing, according to police. Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the truck driver was discovered in his truck near American Legion Way.
MOREHEAD, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Perfect attendance to Sunday school for 54 years and counting

WURTLAND, Ky. (KT) – Mike Coffee hasn’t missed Sunday school since 1968. That’s a streak of 54 years and counting for the 62-year-old Greenup County man. “I just thank the Lord, it starts with him,” said Coffee, a day after being recognized at Wurtland Missionary Baptist, the only church he’s ever attended. “Everybody gives me credit, but I give him the praise. He gives me the energy to get out of bed each day.”
WURTLAND, KY
linknky.com

The secret to living to 107: Tomatoes and UK basketball

Gladys Frazier moved to Falmouth at 10 and lived there until she was 102. Today, at 106, she lives in the neighboring city of Butler, where she will celebrate her 107th birthday in just under a month. So what’s the secret to living to see 107?. “Somebody asked me...
FALMOUTH, KY
WKYT 27

Tips to prevent bugs from getting into your home this fall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year again when insects invade your home, searching for a place to stay during the winter. However, there are ways you can rid your home of these pests as they begin their fall crawl. “We start to see more of...
LEXINGTON, KY

