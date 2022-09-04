Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
LOOK: Kentucky basketball gets new uniforms, and something is noticeably absent
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Bye, bye checkerboards. The University of Kentucky men's basketball team has new home uniforms and they just dropped photos of the new design on Tuesday. The biggest change is the absence of the checker pattern, which has been around for more than a decade now, and was somewhat controversial.
What’s Unique About This Rainbow Photographed in Morehead, Kentucky?
We've seen them all our lives, but does anyone NOT take notice and make a comment when they see a rainbow? I've never known a soul who didn't at least say, "Oh wow, look at the rainbow," when one appears. It's a common phenomenon that will always leave us in...
WKYT 27
Rollout to begin in Lexington for new COVID-19 booster dose
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The FDA has approved a new COVID-19 booster, and UK Healthcare said it’ll be ready to serve the public when those doses roll out. “It is important that we continue to stay vigilant and continue to get vaccines and booster doses,” UK Pharmacy assistant professor Vincent Venditto said.
WKYT 27
Samaritan’s Purse volunteers continue to help clean up parts of eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse are continuing to clean up parts of eastern Kentucky from July’s historic floods, and they aren’t taking a day off just because it’s Labor Day. “I know this is a holiday but I can’t think of a better...
kentuckytoday.com
Federal, state officials bring some good news to eastern Kentucky communities
HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Federal, state and local officials gathered at Perry County Park in Hazard on Tuesday to announce the award of more than $11.6 million for four projects to improve infrastructure, public safety and water treatment in Perry County, even beyond recovery from the historic July flooding.
WTVQ
Man found dead in his truck in Morehead
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a truck driver was found dead Tuesday evening in his truck in Morehead. Morehead dispatch received a call from a person saying they hadn’t been able to make contact with a family member and was concerned about their wellbeing, according to police. Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the truck driver was discovered in his truck near American Legion Way.
Travel trailers begin arriving to house eastern Kentucky flood victims
Temporary housing is arriving in eastern Kentucky and more is on the way.
kentuckytoday.com
Perfect attendance to Sunday school for 54 years and counting
WURTLAND, Ky. (KT) – Mike Coffee hasn’t missed Sunday school since 1968. That’s a streak of 54 years and counting for the 62-year-old Greenup County man. “I just thank the Lord, it starts with him,” said Coffee, a day after being recognized at Wurtland Missionary Baptist, the only church he’s ever attended. “Everybody gives me credit, but I give him the praise. He gives me the energy to get out of bed each day.”
linknky.com
The secret to living to 107: Tomatoes and UK basketball
Gladys Frazier moved to Falmouth at 10 and lived there until she was 102. Today, at 106, she lives in the neighboring city of Butler, where she will celebrate her 107th birthday in just under a month. So what’s the secret to living to see 107?. “Somebody asked me...
WTVQ
‘Gilla Ann’s Quilts:’ how one woman lost to EKY’s deadly flooding is being remembered
CLAY HOLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the people of Eastern Kentucky continue to rebuild, the stories, life lessons, and impact of those lost continue to come to light. One Breathitt County woman, who was lost to the deadly flooding, is being remembered by her family through her legacy in the community and a love for quilting.
WKYT 27
Tips to prevent bugs from getting into your home this fall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year again when insects invade your home, searching for a place to stay during the winter. However, there are ways you can rid your home of these pests as they begin their fall crawl. “We start to see more of...
